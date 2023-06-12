Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today’s edition … What we’re watching: The week ahead … A closer look at the Supreme Court and voting rights … The alleged path of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, visualized … but first …

On the Hill

A messy time for Republicans

It’s going to be one heck of a week for the Republican Party.

Former president Donald Trump will be arraigned in federal court. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) faces an ongoing revolt among the far-right members of his conference, and divisions in some state Republican parties are on full display.

Taken together, these issues underscore the turmoil in the GOP at a moment when it is trying to focus on taking back the White House and the Senate while keeping control of the House.

Let’s dissect.

Trump’s arraignment

Trump will be arraigned for the second time in less than three months on Tuesday.

The defiant former president and 2024 presidential candidate is looking to consolidate support among Republican primary voters by claiming he is being unfairly targeted by the Justice Department.

Shayna Jacobs, David Nakamura, Hannah Allam and Isaac Arnsdorf write. It has once again brought fears of violence, as “escalating violent rhetoric in online forums, coupled with defiant statements from the former president and his political allies, have put law enforcement officials on alert for potential disruptions ahead of Trump’s court appearance,” our colleaguesand

Trump will return on Tuesday night to his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., where he will give public remarks, which is similar to what he did after he was arraigned in New York in March over alleged hush money payments. After speaking, he will attend a fundraiser at Bedminster, Politico reports.

Early polling shows that — just like after he was charged by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in March — he is in only growing in strength in the Republican presidential primary.

A new CBS News/You Gov poll found that 61 percent of Republican primary voters would back Trump if the primary were held today, which is higher than any previous polling this election cycle.

“In the short term, it certainly helps Trump,” a senior House Republican leadership aide said. “People get fired up and it makes him look under attack.”

But the country is deeply divided along partisan lines on the indictment. And that’s why Republican aides and strategists admit that the longer-term political implications are unclear.

If he’s convicted, that could change the calculation, they say. And voters outside the Republican primary — including 45 percent of independents, in an ABC News/Ipsos poll — believe the charges are serious.

News of Trump’s arraignment arrived last week after members of Congress left town, but Republicans can expect questions about the former president and his alleged crimes to dominate the questions they face this week.

It’s a familiar position for GOP members of Congress, but for many — especially those who would like to move on from Trump — it will be another awkward moment.

McCarthy, facing discontent from the right (see below), suggested Saturday on Breitbart News that the indictment by “the present administration” is political.

We expect there to be a divide among Republicans and are particularly interested in their responses, including from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R- Ky.), who blames Trump for losing the Senate in 2020 and 2022.

McCarthy's dysfunctional conference

The House returns Monday with no resolution over a mini revolt with big implications after 11 far-right members held up all votes on the House floor to protest McCarthy’s handling of the debt limit deal.

If McCarthy fails to regain control of the floor, he won’t be able to pass anything with his slim majority.

The divide shows how tenuous McCarthy’s leadership is and how fractured the House GOP can be.

Multiple House members tell us that, since Wednesday, there has been no engagement between leadership and the far-right members on how to proceed.

In an attempt to appease the conservatives, leadership announced that it would put a bill sponsored by Rep. Andrew S. Clyde (R-Ga.) to restrict pistol braces on the floor as one of the first votes of the week.

But it might not work.

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) told us that although he supports the bill, he’s not sure he would vote to advance the measure.

“I don’t think there’s a lot of people that have been swayed by leadership,” said Buck, who is one of the 11 lawmakers taking part in the protest of House leaders.

He said he’s still waiting on a plan from McCarthy to address government spending.

“It’s kind of disingenuous,” said Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), one in the group of 11 and a House Rules Committee member, about leadership moving on the Clyde bill without coming to an agreement with disenchanted lawmakers on their larger concerns about government spending.

“We got a slim majority, but everything fails to pass until we get spending under control,” he added. “Everything.”

Divided state Republican parties

For a glimpse at some of the tensions within the GOP at the state level, take a look a Georgia.

Trump and his firebrand allies spoke to a roaring crowd at the Georgia Republican Party convention over the weekend.

Attendees “eschewed concerns that Trump’s legal troubles, and the continuing embrace of false fraud claims, will weaken him — and the party — if he is the GOP’s nominee next year,” our colleague Amy Gardner reports

She also notes that the party’s outgoing chairman, David Shafer, who is beloved among activists, is also facing a criminal investigation related to his involvement with fake electors in the 2020 election.

The party in Georgia is deeply divided.

“Three top statewide officeholders who won their reelections last year handily — Gov. Brian Kemp, Attorney General Chris Carr and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — did not attend,” Amy notes.

While the divide in Georgia’s Republican Party is one of the most high-profile examples of GOP discord, similar dynamics are also taking place in other states, including Arizona and Nevada.

It’s not all roses for Democrats now — see President Biden’s poll numbers — but it’s a particularly messy moment for the GOP.

Catch up on The Post’s most recent coverage of the Trump indictment:

What we're watching

On the Hill

In the Senate

Tuesday: There will be an all-senators briefing at 3:30 p.m. on Artificial Intelligence. Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), Sens. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), and Todd C. Young (R-Ind.) announced briefings in a Dear Colleague last week.

The Senate Banking Committee will hold a hearing about the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Its director, Rohit Chopra, will testify.

In the House

Tuesday: The House Ways and Means Committee marks up a series of tax cuts, including an extension of some of the provisions passed under Trump. As our colleague Tony Romm wrote, the package could add billions of dollars to the deficit and comes just weeks after Republicans demanded sharp cuts to spending to narrow the deficit.

The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee will mark up of the FAA reauthorization bill.

The House Armed Services Committee will mark up the annual National Defense Authorization Act. The markup will continue into Wednesday.

FEMA Director Deanne Criswell will testify about the future of the agency before a House Homeland Security Committee subcommittee.

Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen will testify before the House Financial Services Committee.

Wednesday: The House Homeland Security Committee continues its investigation into Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas with a public hearing. Former acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf will be one of the witnesses.

At the White House

Monday: Biden will welcome NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to the White House to discuss the upcoming NATO Summit in Lithuania. He will also host College Athlete Day at the White House and celebrate the women’s and men’s NCAA Champion teams.

Tuesday: The White House will host a Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn. Jennifer Hudson and Method Man are expected to perform.

Friday: Biden will travel to West Hartford, Conn., to deliver remarks at the National Safer Communities Summit, a major gun-control gathering. He is expected to commemorate the first anniversary of the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the first major piece of gun-control legislation in 30 years.

Meanwhile, Vice President Harris will travel to Denver this week to tout the administration’s climate and clean energy initiatives.

Here’s what else is happening this week (other than Trump’s arraignment)

Tuesday

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release new inflation data.

The Federal Reserve begins its two-day policy meeting, where the central bank is not expected to raise interest rates. But it could again before year’s end.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan heads to New Delhi to finalize the agenda for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit at the end of the month.

Wednesday

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell will hold a news conference.

From the courts

A closer look at the Supreme Court and voting rights

Our colleagues Robert Barnes and Ann E. Marimow outline the Supreme Court’s track record on voting rights following the court’s unexpected Thursday ruling in favor of Black Alabama residents who claimed that the state legislature drew congressional districts that unlawfully diluted their political power. The 5-4 decision bucked the court’s trend of weakening provisions of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

Under Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. — “whose aversion to race-based political remedies is well-known” — “the court has consistently sided with states in saying even the threat of election fraud can justify voting restrictions that fall heavier on minority voters,” Bob and Ann write.

Here is a look at some of the most consequential decisions the Roberts court has made on voting rights over the last 15 years, per our colleagues:

Crawford v. Marion County Election Board (2008): “The court said states can require voters to show photo identification before voting, upholding Indiana’s ID requirement, which the Republican-led legislature said was needed to combat voter fraud. Democrats had challenged the law, saying many poor and elderly people were less likely to have the necessary ID, and that the law was designed to discourage voters who lean Democratic.”

Shelby County v. Holder (2013): At issue were Sections 5 and 4(b) of the Voting Rights Act. “Section 5 required jurisdictions with a history of discrimination to have any election law changes approved in advance by either the Justice Department or federal judges. Section 4(b) was the formula designed by Congress to decide which jurisdictions were covered by what is called preclearance. The court struck down Section 4(b) as offensive to the ‘equal sovereignty’ of the states and based on ‘40-year-old facts having no logical relationship to the present day.’”

Rucho v. Common Cause (2018): The court ruled that the Constitution does not bar partisan gerrymandering and that “federal courts have no role to play in challenges based on partisan gerrymandering.”

The Data

The alleged path of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, visualized: Our colleagues Derek Hawkins and Artur Galocha trace the journey of the classified documents from Washington to “his Mar-a-Lago Club and residence in Palm Beach, Fla., stashing them in a ballroom, an office and even a bathroom,” per the unsealed federal indictment. See the rest of the journey here.

The Media

Must reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

Viral

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @LACaldwellDC and @theodoricmeyer.

