Tech companies are now poised to face another major test as calls for violence mount on social media in response to Trump’s latest indictment.

Trump said on Thursday that the Justice Department had charged him over the hundreds of classified documents discovered in his Mar-a-Lago home after he left office.

The federal indictment, unsealed Friday, includes 37 charges alleging Trump willfully withheld and sought to conceal classified documents from law enforcement officials and a grand jury.

The indictment has triggered a wave of violent rhetoric by some of Trump’s backers, including social media posts likening it to an act of war and calling for retribution.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) tweeted Friday that “we have now reached a war phase.” Biggs, who also posted the remarks on Facebook, added: “Eye for an eye.”

Trump ally Kari Lake, a former GOP gubernatorial candidate in Arizona who refused to concede defeat last year, shared videos Saturday on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram warning the Justice Department not to “lay a finger on President Trump.”

“If you want to get to President Trump, you’re going to have to go through me and you’re going to have to go through 75 million Americans just like me, and I’m going to tell you … most of us are card-carrying members of the NRA,” Lake said in the video of a recent speech. Lake said the remarks were “not a threat” but rather a “public service announcement.”

Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Trump adviser who is engaged to the former president’s oldest son, on Saturday posted a picture on Instagram of Trump’s court appearance over an earlier indictment with the words “RETRIBUTION IS COMING” captioned over it.

Meta declined to comment. Twitter did not return a request for comment.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner (D-Va.) called it “deeply concerning to see calls for political violence” in response to the Trump indictment.

“Social media platforms have a responsibility to enforce their own terms of service,” he said in a statement to The Technology 202.

While most major platforms have rules against inciting violence, they typically have cracked down more forcefully against direct or explicit calls for violence and remarks targeted at specific groups or individuals.

It’s rarer for them to act against broad calls for retribution.

Meta, Facebook and Instagram’s parent company, bans “language that incites or facilitates serious violence,” including statements “of intent to commit high-severity violence” or “advocating for high-severity violence” and threats “that lead to physical harm.”

Google-owned YouTube prohibits users from inciting “others to commit violent acts against individuals or a defined group of people.”

Twitter’s rules state users “may not incite, promote, or encourage others to commit acts of violence or harm,” including “coded language (often referred to as ‘dog whistles’) to indirectly incite violence.”

Critics of the companies have accused them of failing to adequately enforce those rules against Trump and other prominent conservatives over fears of political retaliation.

Jesse Lehrich, co-founder of the left-leaning advocacy group Accountable Tech and a former spokesman for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, said that tech companies are “much more comfortable inviting widespread societal unrest than pissing off conservatives.”

The congressional committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack uncovered evidence that tech companies failed to heed their own employees’ warnings about violent rhetoric on their services in part out of fear of political reprisals, according to an unreleased report we published.

Twitter owner Elon Musk weighed in Thursday on the indictment, suggesting that there is “higher interest in pursuing Trump compared to other people in politics” and that there “appears to be differential enforcement” in the justice system.

Prosecutors allege that, unlike other current and former public officials, Trump actively sought to keep classified material he could not have, as my colleague Devlin Barrett reported Sunday.

Activision allowed to intervene in Microsoft challenge to U.K. block

Activision Blizzard has been granted permission to intervene in Microsoft’s appeal to the U.K. antitrust watchdog after the regulator blocked the tech giant’s $69 billion purchase of the video game company, Sam Tobin reports for Reuters.

“That means Activision will also be able to make their case” to the U.K.’s Competition Appeal Tribunal, Tobin writes. Microsoft’s appeal is expected to be heard next month, the report adds.

Microsoft President Brad Smith met with U.K. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt last week to voice frustrations over the nation’s decision to halt the Activision purchase. Microsoft in May accused the U.K. of being a “global outlier” for blocking the transaction in April.

European Union antitrust enforcers recently broke from Britain to approve the purchase, arguing that Microsoft addressed concerns that the purchase could stifle innovation and competition in the cloud video game market. Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission has sued to block the deal. An administrative judge will hold a hearing to examine the lawsuit in August.

OpenAI CEO calls for U.S.-China collaboration to mitigate AI risks

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman suggested the U.S. and China should collaborate on artificial intelligence development, emphasizing it can help mitigate potential risks of AI systems, Karen Hao reports for the Wall Street Journal.

“China has some of the best AI talent in the world,” Altman said at a conference hosted by the Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence. “So I really hope Chinese AI researchers will make great contributions here.”

AI tools have gained popularity for their ability to communicate intelligently and streamline tasks but have drawn concerns about how they perpetuate biases, produce inaccurate accounts of individuals and infringe on democracy.

Altman’s remarks come amid rounds of U.S. sanctions that have been levied against Chinese hardware providers in an attempt to stifle Beijing’s AI development. Major Chinese tech companies have developed workarounds that “have shown promise” and could make them more resilient to future sanctions, according to a separate Wall Street Journal report.

Tesla Autopilot involved in more crashes than previously reported

Tesla’s Autopilot driver assistance program has been involved in far more crashes than previously reported, our colleagues Faiz Siddiqui and Jeremy B. Merrill report, citing an analysis of National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data.

The analysis showed 736 U.S. crashes since 2019 that involved Teslas in Autopilot mode. “The number of such crashes has surged over the past four years … reflecting the hazards associated with increasingly widespread use of Tesla’s futuristic driver-assistance technology as well as the growing presence of the cars on the nation’s roadways,” Faiz and Jeremy write.

“The number of deaths and serious injuries associated with Autopilot also has grown significantly,” they add. “When authorities first released a partial accounting of accidents involving Autopilot in June 2022, they counted only three deaths definitively linked to the technology. The most recent data includes at least 17 fatal incidents, 11 of them since last May, and five serious injuries,” the report adds.

Some of Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s decisions such as “stripping the vehicles of radar sensors” appear to have contributed to the increase in reported incidents, experts said.

Tesla and Musk did not respond to our colleagues’ request for comment.

Reactions pour in on news that Twitter has stopped paying its Google Cloud bill. Dan Primack from Axios:

We know Twitter's ad revenue is way down. We also know its headcount costs are way down.



But when we hear Elon talk about the company being near cash-flow breakeven, we need to remember that it doesn't pay a lot of its bills. https://t.co/pFuRGJgoJN — Dan Primack (@danprimack) June 10, 2023

MIT marketing professor Dean Eckles:

Google is pretty good at shutting down its own products, but... https://t.co/FGWpgfMgY7 — Dean Eckles (@deaneckles) June 10, 2023

Information security researcher Jake Williams:

Good thing enterprise migrations between cloud providers is trivial... https://t.co/DDqM7XHbei — Jake Williams (@MalwareJake) June 11, 2023

