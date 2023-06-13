Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) will reintroduce his approach to fentanyl analogues

Disputes are rising over how to classify fentanyl analogues, with the number of overdose deaths linked to synthetic opioids as high as ever.

Last month, we dove into the divides over a GOP-led bill in the House to permanently place fentanyl-like substances in a category reserved for the most dangerous drugs — legislation that ultimately netted support on the floor from vulnerable and other moderate Democrats. The measure has recently been getting an added push from Republican state attorneys general who are pressing Senate leaders to take up the bill.

But there’s a new proposal being released today. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) plans to reintroduce legislation extending the temporary classification of fentanyl-related substances as Schedule I for up to two years and for up to four years when new chemical cousins emerge, David and I report.

Booker’s aim is to give time to complete the bill’s required scientific evaluation of fentanyl analogues, allowing for the classification to be changed or removed if the substances are less dangerous or have no potential to be abused, according to details shared with The Post.

The new bill underscores the clashing political approaches over how — and whether — to place fentanyl analogues in the highest classification level. And the broader dynamic represents wider frustrations about fentanyl and related opioids, which have become a flash point as Republicans allege President Biden has failed to secure the southern border from drugs smuggled by Mexican cartels.

The politics

Supporters of the House-passed bill, called the HALT Fentanyl Act, cast the legislation as a race against the clock. Without the measure, they argue, many fentanyl-related substances could be legal and law enforcement “could lose the authority they need to seize these extremely lethal drugs.”

In 2018, the Trump administration temporarily placed fentanyl-related substances as Schedule I drugs, a category reserved for drugs with a high abuse potential and no accepted medical use. Congress has renewed the classification with the latest extension running through Dec. 31, 2024.

In a letter earlier this month, 23 Republican attorneys general urged Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to pass the bill “as soon as possible.”

But doing so could be an uphill battle in the Democratic-controlled Senate. During debate in the House, the legislation drew the ire of some criminal justice advocates and prominent Democrats, such as Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.), who particularly expressed concern that the legislation triggers mandatory sentences. And now Booker is reintroducing legislation that amounts to a counterproposal.

“Placing fentanyl analogues on the list of scheduled substances without corresponding efforts to address the root causes of the opioid epidemic isn’t turning the tide of the crisis because as long as there’s demand and money to be made, cartels will continue to produce these drugs,” Booker said in a statement to The Post, pointing to his legislation as the path forward.

Schumer’s office didn’t say whether the Senate would take up the House-passed bill. But the majority leader sounded potentially interested in more funding to address the fentanyl crisis during debate over the debt ceiling bill roughly two weeks ago.

A legal quandary

Let’s say the temporary extension expires and the new legislation doesn’t pass. Some legal experts say drug dealers won’t exactly be getting a pass. Authorities can still look to a decades-old law allowing for the prosecution of dealers who traffic in analogues that are similar to dangerous drugs. Also, many states have laws criminalizing drugs with the same effect as fentanyl.

Liz Komar, an attorney for the Sentencing Project, a D.C. nonprofit that advocates for more humane sentences and “The government already has plenty of tools in its toolbox to address fentanyl analogues,” saidan attorney for thea D.C. nonprofit that advocates for more humane sentences and opposes the HALT Fentanyl Act. “We know harsher sentences are not the answer to stopping overdoses.”

Federal prosecutors can turn to the Controlled Substance Analogue Enforcement Act of 1986 to charge someone for dealing in a fentanyl analogue that has yet to be classified. They must prove the substance was “intended for human consumption” and is substantially similar to one that’s scheduled, which may require prosecutors to call pharmacologists or chemists to the witness stand.

The GOP attorneys general argue that law is too complex, and say experts could give conflicting testimony. Yet other experts disagree, maintaining that prosecutors should be required to take the steps in court to prove that an unclassified analogue is dangerous, particularly as scientists say research could prove some analogues have medical benefits.

On the Hill

Sanders vows to oppose NIH nominee until Biden produces drug-pricing plan

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is vowing not to move forward with President Biden’s nominees for federal health positions until he receives the administration’s “comprehensive” plan to lower prescription drug prices, our colleague Dan Diamond scooped yesterday.

Why it matters: Sanders leads the Senate HELP Committee, and so his threat holds weight because he controls when his panel reviews nominees for certain positions in the Department of Health and Human Services. Without his support, the Biden administration won’t be able to confirm any current or future health positions.

In a statement, the White House said Biden shares Sanders’s concerns about the cost of drugs, “which is why he signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act.” The legislation allows Medicare to negotiate the price of drugs for the first time.

Yet, the independent firebrand’s pledge threatens to stall momentum for Monica Bertagnolli — a cancer surgeon and director of the National Cancer Institute who Biden tapped to lead the National Institutes of Health last month. Sanders declined to say whether he would support Bertagnolli, who was not one of the three officials the Vermont senator had recommended to the White House for the NIH post.

Sanders told Dan he isn’t worried that delaying the NIH nominee and other potential nominations would harm the health department’s operations, adding that Lawrence Tabak, the acting NIH director, was “doing a good job” and that he would support the NIH as some Republicans debate whether to limit its funding.

Meanwhile …

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), who leads the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and Sen. Mike Crapo (Idaho), the ranking Republican on the Senate Finance Committee, issued a bicameral request for information yesterday asking subject matter experts and stakeholders for input on a recent rise in drug shortages in the United States.

In the courts

🚨 Tentative agreement reached in ACA preventive services case

The parties in a Texas lawsuit challenging the Affordable Care Act’s no-cost preventive services requirement have struck a tentative deal that would preserve the mandate while the case works its way through the courts.

In exchange for a partial stay of a lower court’s ruling that invalidated the requirement, the Biden administration pledged not to penalize the employers who sued to overturn the mandate for refusing to cover services that they claim violate their religious beliefs — even if the Obamacare provision is held up on appeal. The agreement still needs approval from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit before it can be finalized.

Agency alert

HHS secretary expresses concern over Medicaid redeterminations

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra is urging states to do more to minimize undue coverage losses during the unwinding of Medicaid’s pandemic-era continuous enrollment requirement.

In a letter to governors yesterday, Becerra announced a slate of new flexibilities for states to use when reevaluating their Medicaid rolls, citing concerns that large numbers of low-income Americans are being kicked off the safety net program for procedural reasons, like failing to return a form.

Those flexibilities include a one-month delay for procedural terminations, which will give state officials more time to conduct additional targeted outreach to Medicaid recipients. Also, providers of managed care plans will now be permitted to help beneficiaries complete their renewal documents, among other policies.

CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure:

.@CMSGov is continuing to make it as easy as possible for everyone to get & keep health insurance. We’ve taken critical steps to ensure eligible people will be auto-renewed & we are urging states to take up a variety of strategies to make #Medicaid renewals as easy as possible. https://t.co/lNR1GQiY6w — Chiquita Brooks-LaSure (@BrooksLaSureCMS) June 12, 2023

In other agency news …

Coronavirus shots being updated for the fall and winter booster campaign should be tailored against one of the XBB omicron subvariants, according to the Food and Drug Administration’s staff.

The agency’s reviewers made the conclusion in briefing documents released yesterday ahead of a meeting of the FDA’s independent advisers set for Thursday, where committee members will recommend a covid strain for the new boosters to target later this year.

State scan

Ohio Supreme Court orders changes to ballot measure language

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled yesterday a ballot measure at issue in the abortion fight needs to be partially rewritten before voters head to the polls in August for a special election, The Post’s Amy B Wang reports.

In a 4-3 decision, the conservative-leaning high court ordered the Ohio Ballot Board to rewrite inaccurate and misleading language in the ballot measure that would, if passed, raise the threshold for adopting future constitutional amendments in the state from a simple majority to 60 percent of votes. The panel will meet today to make the changes.

The bigger picture: The measure has become a proxy battle in recent months between Ohio Republicans, who hold a supermajority in the state, and Democrats who have argued that the measure is an attempt to squash voter efforts to enshrine abortion rights after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Amy writes.

ACLU of Ohio:

Issue 1 is meant to trick voters with confusing language on the ballot — and even its proponents admit that the phrasing is inaccurate.



This kind of deception doesn't belong in our democracy and must be defeated. https://t.co/TSYD3x5X2R — ACLU of Ohio (@acluohio) June 12, 2023

Ohio Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose:

Almost everything identified in this piece could have been accomplished by citizen led initiatives to change the law.



➡ An initiated statute

➡ Ohio's referendum process



Two effective paths for Ohioans to bring an issue to the table & pass important legislation with a… — Frank LaRose (@FrankLaRose) June 12, 2023

In other health news

President Biden underwent a successful root canal at the White House yesterday after experiencing dental-related pain that emerged over the weekend, The Post’s John Wagner reports. after experiencing dental-related pain that emerged over the weekend, The Post’sreports.

The Justice Department is investigating a fraud scheme that has swindled millions from the Medicare program by stealing the ID numbers of seniors in multiple states and ordering hundreds of thousands of coronavirus tests they didn’t want, Courtney Rozen reports for Bloomberg Government . by stealing the ID numbers of seniors in multiple states and ordering hundreds of thousands of coronavirus tests they didn’t want,reports for

Data point: The Army lost 127 soldiers to fatal fentanyl overdoses between 2015 and 2022, more than twice those killed in action in Afghanistan during the same period, our colleagues Meryl Kornfield, Kyle Rempfer and Steven Rich report, citing The Army lostto fatal fentanyl overdoses between 2015 and 2022, more than twice those killed in action in Afghanistan during the same period, our colleaguesandreport, citing casualty records obtained by The Post through the Freedom of Information Act.

Health reads

