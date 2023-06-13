Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At Mar-a-Lago

Four things to watch as Trump appears in court

When former president Donald Trump walks into a federal courthouse in South Florida this afternoon, it will mark a historic moment in the country’s legal and political history. Trump will appear in court for the first time after a grand jury indicted him and aide Walt Nauta on more than three dozen charges connected to Trump’s alleged storage of highly sensitive documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

There, a magistrate judge is expected to set the conditions under which Trump should be released until the trial, our colleagues Perry Stein and Devlin Barrett report. “Legal experts say it is highly unlikely that the judge would require Trump to pay bail or give up his passport to be released. He is expected to be released on his own recognizance, meaning that he will probably not have any restrictions on him while the criminal proceedings unfold.”

In the days since the charges were announced and the 49-page indictment was unsealed, Trump has boisterously defended his innocence and scrambled to fortify his legal team, while balancing his campaign trail commitments — moves that underscore the never-before-seen nature of the month’s developments.

Here are four things to watch ahead of Trump’s 3 p.m. court appearance:

1. The legal team

The former president’s search for attorneys is proving challenging, because no one is champing at the bit to represent him.

Christopher Kise, Todd Blanche and Lindsey Halligan are a part of Trump’s current legal team. Blanche, who is leading Trump’s defense, “is an experienced white-collar criminal defense lawyer who led the team at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft that represented Paul Manafort in a financial fraud case,” our colleagues Spencer S. Hsu, David Ovalle, Jacqueline Alemany and Josh Dawsey report.

Kise, meanwhile, is leading the search for a new Florida lawyer willing to defend Trump following the resignations of two key lawyers, Jim Trusty and John Rowley. “After touching down in Miami on Monday, Trump spent the afternoon interviewing prospective lawyers and meeting with his legal team, along with other top advisers, to discuss the case,” our colleagues write.

The lawyers whom the Trump camp has approached include Benedict Kuehne, a well-known attorney in Miami-Dade who handles corruption cases. Kuehne didn’t respond to requests for comment.

David O. Markus, who successfully defended former Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum against allegations that he lied to the FBI and funneled campaign money to personal accounts, declined the job, people familiar with the case said.

2. The legal strategy

The legal strategy is … TBD. Trump’s legal team is split over the best way to represent their client, per Spencer, David, Jackie and Josh. There are two options:

Scorched Earth: “Some on Trump’s team have pushed to pursue an aggressively partisan strategy in which they would accuse the Justice Department of prosecutorial misconduct and weaponizing the legal system against Trump.”

Traditional: “The other camp, a person briefed on the situation said, is urging the former president to put together a traditional defense team and believes that the case is winnable at trial through careful jury selection — one juror is all a defendant needs to convince to avoid conviction — and that a scorched-earth strategy could alienate a jury and the country.”

3. The judge

Aileen M. Cannon, a Trump appointee with less than three years’ experience on the bench, will oversee the criminal case against Trump.

“It is the second time she is overseeing a legal dispute involving the former president,” our colleague Ann E. Marimow reports. Cannon, 42, was widely criticized for her ruling allowing the appointment of a special master that was ultimately overturned by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit in the beginning stages of the classified documents case.”

“Her handling of the lawsuit has led to calls for Cannon to step aside as trial judge, a role that court officials say she was assigned randomly after Trump was indicted last week. But legal experts said Monday the Justice Department is unlikely to make a recusal request.”

Now, she will set the pace and rules for how the unprecedented proceedings unfold for a defendant who has notoriously used the process to slow down cases in court, Ann reports.

4. The mood across the country

Republicans on Capitol Hill and beyond have stepped up their efforts to undermine the credibility of federal law enforcement agencies by echoing the former president’s claim that the government is being weaponized against him under President Biden, with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) telling reporters Monday that “the idea of equal justice is not playing out here.”

The response to Trump’s federal indictment marks yet “another step away from the GOP’s longtime positioning as the party of law enforcement,” our colleagues Maeve Reston, Amy Gardner, Marianne LeVine and Dylan Wells write.

In Miami, authorities are expecting pro-Trump rallies outside the courthouse today, with at least one of them purportedly being organized by a local chapter of the Proud Boys, the far-right extremist group, Perry and Devlin report. Federal and local officials are on high alert after some Trump allies hinted at a violent response to the charges he faces.

On the Hill

McCarthy’s fragile truce with the right

Voting is expected to start back up again today after a fragile truce was reached between nearly a dozen far-right House members and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

The House floor has been frozen of all activity for nearly one week after 11 far-right members protested government spending levels for the next fiscal year that were agreed to in the bill to lift the debt limit and the way McCarthy has been running the House, Leigh Ann and Marianna Sotomayor report.

In a clear sign that McCarthy is appeasing their demands, the chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, Rep. Kay Granger (R-Tex.) announced that she would write appropriations bills, both defense and nondefense, at fiscal year 2022 levels for new spending — less than the caps McCarthy agreed to with President Biden in the debt ceiling negotiations.

“The Fiscal Responsibility Act set a topline spending cap — a ceiling, not a floor — for Fiscal Year 2024 bills,” Granger said in a statement Monday night. “That is why I will use this opportunity to mark up appropriations bills that limit new spending to the Fiscal Year 2022 topline level.”

Government shutdown more likely

This might get McCarthy out of his most immediate bind with the fiscal hawks, but it is likely to make funding the government much, much, much more difficult, and it greatly increases the chances of a government shutdown.

Senate Republicans will certainly shun deep defense cuts, and Senate Democrats will certainly reject deep domestic cuts.

McCarthy isn’t out of the clear with the rebels. On Monday night, he acknowledged that they have reached enough of an understanding to move forward on five pieces of legislation this week, including a key demand by the far-right group on a resolution denouncing a Biden administration gun regulation on pistol braces.

However, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and others cautioned that they will continue to challenge McCarthy and clog up the floor if they’re not pleased.

“The agreement to vote for the rules packages was to liberate the pistol brace legislation. And you know, there’ll be more votes next week and more rules and if there’s not a renegotiated power sharing agreement, then perhaps we’ll be back here next week,” Gaetz said. “That’s not our goal. Our goal is to continue to build off the momentum of this discussion we just had.”

McCarthy acknowledged the challenge.

“I think there’s a willingness. That doesn’t mean it’s all locked together,” McCarthy said after announcing that the House will postpone scheduled votes one more day. “I think everybody’s attitude was, ‘how do we find it when we all work together?’ And we know [when] we work together, we work on conservative issues, we’re winning, and we get more victories that way. And I think everybody wants to get back to that place.”

McCarthy’s tax cut gamble

The House Ways and Means Committee will begin marking up a package of individual and corporate tax cuts today.

But the effort, which will not be taken up in the Democratic-controlled Senate and is essentially a messaging bill, could become a major liability for Republicans and another headache for Republican leadership.

Some members of the House Freedom Caucus are criticizing the idea of moving forward with hundreds of billions of tax cuts shortly after House Republicans demanded major cuts to spending in exchange for lifting the debt limit in an attempt to narrow the nearly $32 trillion deficit.

“I have reservations about it,” Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.), said of the tax package, questioning “whether they're consistent with the top priority being to control our deficit spending.”

Bishop and 10 other far-right members of Congress, who froze the House floor for nearly a week because they’re dissatisfied with spending levels in the debt ceiling bill, came to a fragile truce with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday night. (See above.)

But the tax cut bill could become another pressure point for leadership in the coming weeks.

Rep. Jason T. Smith (R-Mo.), chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, briefed the Freedom Caucus about the bill last week. His briefing “landed like a lead balloon,” said one member who attended the briefing and spoke on the condition of anonymity to talk candidly about a private meeting.

“How tone deaf can leadership be to start talking about a bill that creates $300 billion of additional debt?” the lawmaker added.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB) estimated that the current iteration of the proposal would cost $320 billion through fiscal year 2025, because the savings — reducing, but not eliminating, its contribution to the deficit — do not kick in until closer to the end of the decade. That said, Republicans have made clear that they hope to make the entirety of Trump’s 2017 tax overhaul permanent. If the proposed GOP bill were to be made permanent, the CRFB — which advocates for deficit reduction — estimates it would cost $1.1 trillion over the next 10 years, our colleague Tony Romm reports.

McCarthy dismissed analysis that shows the tax cuts would increase the deficit, calling it a “difference of opinion.”

“If you let people keep more of what they’ve earned, and you let them go spend the money instead of government, it’s more efficient and it creates more jobs,” McCarthy said.

The tax cuts could become politically problematic for Republicans who represent districts that President Biden won, as Democrats are likely to use the tax cuts as a campaign cudgel.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is already planning to hammer the issue in the districts of Reps. David Schweikert (R-Ariz.), Michelle Steel (R-Calif.) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Penn.).

“House Republicans are not fiscal hawks — they are fiscal hypocrites,” Viet Shelton, a DCCC spokesperson, said in a statement. “They’ve spent months lecturing the American public about their false desire to reduce the deficit, when in truth they were preparing a plan to blow a Trump-sized hole in it.”

Democrats will attack Republicans for trying to cut food assistance for women and children while giving more tax breaks to corporations. This is a fight Democrats are happy to have.

What we're watching

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release new inflation data today showing that “prices eased for the 11th straight month in May,” per our colleague Rachel Siegel. “Those figures would show significant progress since the summer, when prices soared to 40-year highs and the consumer price index peaked at 9.1 percent on a year-over-year basis. But inflation is still well above normal levels, and the looming question is whether high price increases will become a permanent feature of the economy — or whether more economic pain is necessary for policymakers to root out persistent inflation.”

