Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Happy Tuesday! When it comes to newsletter puns, game recognizes game. Send news tips and dad jokes to: cristiano.lima@washpost.com. Below: The FTC asks a federal judge to block Microsoft’s Activision purchase, and Google is expected to face antitrust charges in Europe. First: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Google bucks calls for a new AI regulator Tech giant Google is urging the federal government to divvy up oversight of artificial intelligence tools across agencies rather than setting up a single regulator dedicated to the issue, striking a contrast with rivals like Microsoft and OpenAI in a new filing to the Biden administration.

The company on Monday called for the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), a non-regulatory agency housed in the Commerce Department, to take the lead in issuing technical guidance to agencies on how to tackle AI risks, which they then could implement. Google filed the proposal in response to a request for comment by the Commerce Department on “AI accountability.”

Advertisement

Kent Walker, Google’s president of global affairs, called it a “hub-and-spoke model” that he argued is better suited to deal with how AI is shaping a broad swath of the U.S. economy than the “one-size-fits-all approach” of creating a single agency devoted to the cause.

“We think that AI is going to affect so many different sectors, we need regulators who understand the unique nuances in each of those areas,” he said in an interview Monday.

The comments mark some of the company’s most detailed to date on how the U.S. government should grapple with the surging popularity of AI-driven tools.

And it’s the latest vision for AI regulation to come out of Silicon Valley, where companies have increasingly mobilized in recent months to influence the debate in Washington.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, whose popular chatbot ChatGPT has reignited the debate about creating AI safeguards, floated a slew of legislative ideas in congressional testimony last month, including suggesting the creation of a new federal agency to license large AI models.

Advertisement

Microsoft President Brad Smith, whose company is partnering with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into its products, endorsed the idea, writing last month that new rules for “highly capable AI foundation models” would be “best implemented by a new government agency.” Smith also suggested new “safety brakes for AI systems that control critical infrastructure.”

Walker said the idea of licensing large AI models is “worth exploring” and that Google is “not opposing” the notion of a new regulator to oversee such a process, but it believes the federal government needs to look at the issue “more holistically” across sectors and agencies.

NIST, he said, is well-suited to lead that charge. “NIST has been at the cutting edge of a lot of the work that’s already been done. … The government’s still going to need to have technical experts who have a core of expertise and understanding about how the models work,” he said.

Advertisement

The agency in January released a nonbinding “risk management framework” on AI to help companies and consumers deal with potential risks from the tools, the latest in a flurry of actions by agencies to head off concerns about the technology.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), a separate advisory agency within the Commerce Department, in April called for the public to weigh in on potential regulations to help build “trust” and “accountability” in AI systems. The deadline was Monday.

In its response this week, Google and its AI research laboratory DeepMind recommended a number of steps, including requiring that operators of “high-risk AI systems” provide “documentation” about their products and “undergo independent risk assessments.”

“We do support the risk-based approach that would focus on applications that have potential to create very significant harms, critical infrastructure kinds of areas, while leaving more room for innovation in lower-risk applications,” likely including “general purpose” AI, Walker said.

Advertisement

What new requirements should be placed on industry-specific AI systems, such as health care or education tools, as opposed to broader consumer services, like ChatGPT and Google’s rival AI chatbot Bard, has been a major point of contention in Europe.

In Google’s NTIA filing, the company stresses the need to “harmonize” AI rules globally.

“Our overarching approach is we need to build the governance frameworks for AI together and we need to build them for the future,” said Tom Lue, general counsel for DeepMind.

Walker said Google also has engaged on the topic of AI regulation with the office of Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), who has recently dialed up his work on the issue, and that it’s hoping the Senate will be able to rally around an approach.

Schumer and other lawmakers are hosting an all-senators AI briefing on Tuesday with MIT professor Antonio Torralba, Schumer spokesman Alex Nguyen told my colleague Cat Zakrzewski.

Advertisement

“They’re probably going to be out in the next few weeks … hopefully before August in the break with some suggested models. … The hope is that … the Senate process and the congressional process can harmonize those and move them forward,” Walker said.

Our top tabs

FTC asks judge to block Microsoft’s $69 billion Activision purchase

The Federal Trade Commission on Monday sought a restraining order to block Microsoft’s $69 billion purchase of video game company Activision Blizzard, our colleague Cat Zakrzewski reports.

Cat writes: “The agency filed the request in Northern California District Court. The move brought the federal government and Microsoft’s months-long battle over the deal to federal court; the FTC last year filed a lawsuit challenging the deal through its own internal administrative process.”

Advertisement

The agency argues the deal should be blocked to “maintain the status quo and prevent interim harm to competition” in the video game industry while Microsoft and the FTC conduct depositions. An administrative judge will hold a hearing to examine the agency’s lawsuit in August.

Microsoft President Brad Smith said he welcomed “the opportunity to present our case in federal court” and that “accelerating the legal process in the U.S. will ultimately bring more choice and competition to the market.”

The tech giant is facing similar challenges in Britain after the nation in April also blocked the purchase. Smith met with U.K. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt last week to voice frustrations over the decision, and the company is expected to make a case for approval alongside Activision next month.

E.U. to hit Google with ad tech antitrust complaint this week

Google as soon as Wednesday will face formal antitrust charges from E.U. enforcers over its advertising technology business practices, Samuel Stolton reports for Bloomberg News, citing people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Advertisement

The bloc’s antitrust regulator first opened an examination into Google’s ad tech business in 2021. “The commission’s investigation has been examining how the company may have obstructed rivals’ access to user-data for online advertising as well as how it may have ring-fenced data for its own use,” Stolton writes.

“Google has long held a key position in which it’s able to collect data allowing advertisers to target ads, as well as sell ad space and provide the technology that allows for advertisers to find publishers to sell their space,” the Bloomberg report adds.

The case in Europe would add to related charges Google faces in the United States from the Justice Department and other states that allege the company holds a dominant position in the advertising technology industry.

U.N. chief backs proposal for international AI watchdog

U.N. Secretary General António Guterres backed a suggestion from AI executives that called for the creation of an international AI watchdog similar to the nuclear technology-focused International Atomic Energy Agency, Michelle Nichols reports for Reuters.

Advertisement

“I would be favorable to the idea that we could have an artificial intelligence agency … inspired by what the international agency of atomic energy is today,” he told reporters Monday. He noted that the entity would have to be member-created and could not be made by U.N. leadership.

ChatGPT owner OpenAI last month suggested that a watchdog group could “place restrictions on deployment, vet compliance with safety standards and track usage of computing power,” Nichols writes.

Rant and rave

Reactions pour in as thousands of subreddits went dark to protest Reddit’s API pricing changes. Blogger Jeremiah Johnson:

Seven of the top ten subreddits are now private or restricting any new posts in protest of reddit's API changes. /r/videos, which has more than 20 million subscribers, has vowed to go dark permanently if the changes are not rolled back. — Jeremiah Johnson 🌐 (@JeremiahDJohns) June 12, 2023

BloomTech CEO Austen Allred:

I’m old enough to remember the last time Reddit “went dark.”



I genuinely thought it would be the end of the site.



*grabs popcorn* — Austen Allred (@Austen) June 12, 2023

TechCrunch founder Michael Arrington:

Reddit has gone to war with its own community, and the community just went on strike. Will be interesting to see who wins this. https://t.co/pPJczGASvH — Michael Arrington 🏴‍☠️ 🛡️ (@arrington) June 11, 2023

Inside the industry

Competition watch

Privacy monitor

Workforce report

Trending

Daybook

Before you log off

On this day in 2009, most full-power analog TV broadcasts in the United States officially ceased transmission, as apart of the analog to digital transition. pic.twitter.com/v0vUhlKRWT — Today in Tech History (@DayTechHistory) June 12, 2023

That’s all for today — thank you so much for joining us! Make sure to tell others to subscribe to The Technology 202 here. Get in touch with tips, feedback or greetings on Twitter or email.

GiftOutline Gift Article