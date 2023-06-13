Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1966, the Supreme Court made a big contribution to cop-show scripts, ruling that arrestees must be told they have the right to remain silent and the right to an attorney. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The big idea Trump has joined a special club: World leaders in legal trouble In America, Donald Trump is the only former president to be charged with a crime. But around the world, he’s hardly the only member of this infamous club.

From Britain to France to Israel to South Korea, other democracies have been entirely familiar for years with prosecuting former leaders. And they seem to have mostly managed it without threats of bloody insurrection.

This isn’t to compare those individual cases to Trump’s, who has been charged but enjoys the customary presumption of innocence. The circumstances vary. The legal and political systems can differ considerably, even among democracies.

But they all face the same core questions: How does a country address accusations against its leaders? How do you ensure political elites don’t have the assumption of impunity? How do you avoid prosecutions that seem politically driven, like the ones Trump has regularly demanded?

A flurry of politicians in trouble

Just this week, we saw two prominent British political figures in trouble.

From the Associated Press’s Jill Lawless (amazing byline, considering) on Tuesday:

“Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who dominated politics in Scotland for almost a decade, was arrested and questioned for several hours on Sunday by police investigating the finances of the governing, pro-independence Scottish National Party.”

Sturgeon, who was released, has protested her innocence, Lawless noted.

The well named reporter also chronicled former British prime minister Boris Johnson’s surprise decision to step down from Parliament. (He has not been arrested.)

“Johnson quit after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament over ‘partygate,’ a series of rule-breaking gatherings in the prime minister’s office during the coronavirus pandemic. Johnson was among scores of people fined by police over late-night soirees, boozy parties and ‘wine time Fridays’ that broke restrictions the government had imposed on the country.”

That’s just Britain, just this week. Let’s look at some other close American allies — though this is not an exhaustive list.

Israel

Here’s how this looks for America’s closest ally in the Middle East:

Ehud Olmert was sentenced to 27-months in prison in 2014 after being convicted of bribery and obstruction of justice while serving as trade minister. Former prime ministerwas sentenced to 27-months in prison in 2014 after being convicted of bribery and obstruction of justice while serving as trade minister. He was released in 2016

Benjamin Netanyahu is currently on trial for corruption. “He faces three separate charges and potential prison time,” Prime Ministeris currently on trial for corruption. “He faces three separate charges and potential prison time,” according to my colleagues Steve Hendrix and Shira Rubin.

In the face of massive street protests, Netanyahu recently froze his proposed judicial overhaul, under which judges picked by the government could have overseen his trial, Steve and Shira reported.

The dearly departed

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, who died June 12, was convicted of tax fraud in 2012. He lost his senate seat and parliamentary immunity, and “received a prison sentence that was reduced to months of community service in a nursing home.”

As the Reuters news agency noted, throughout his career Berlusconi “faced 35 criminal court cases, but only clocked up one definitive conviction.”

Je ne regrette rien? Pas sur.

Two recent French presidents have been convicted.

Nicolas Sarkozy has two convictions. One had to do with charges he illegally funded his failed 2012 presidential campaign. The other centered on accusations of corruption and influence peddling. He hasn’t served any prison time (and is unlikely to do so) but in May he was condemned to Former presidenthas two convictions. One had to do with charges he illegally funded his failed 2012 presidential campaign. The other centered on accusations of corruption and influence peddling. He hasn’t served any prison time (and is unlikely to do so) but in May he was condemned to wear an electronic bracelet under house arrest for one year

Jacques Chirac — the first French head of state convicted since just after World War II — was found guilty in 2011 of His predecessor— the first French head of state convicted since just after World War II — was found guilty in 2011 of embezzling public funds, abuse of trust and illegal conflict of interest from his days as mayor of Paris. He got a two-year suspended prison sentence.

Japan

In 1983, former prime minister Kakuei Tanaka was found guilty of bribery and sentenced for four years in prison and a hefty fine. He suffered a stroke and died while his case was on appeal.

South Korea

Roh Moo-hyun , under investigation for corruption, In 2009, former president, under investigation for corruption, died by suicide

In October 2018, former president Lee Myung-bak was convicted of corruption and sentenced to 15 years in prison. He was also pardoned.

Then there was the saga of Park Geun-hye, South Korea’s first female president. She was impeached and removed from office in 2017 and arrested for corruption and abuse of power. She was convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison. She was also pardoned, in 1991.

Of course, if Trump is reelected, America might get more familiar with this phenomenon, but bearing his special imprint. After all, he campaigned in 2016 on putting his opponent in jail, endorsing chants of “lock her up” aimed at former secretary of state Hillary Clinton and telling her she belonged in jail. And he’s running for reelection in part on a promise to personally order an investigation into President Biden. “Weaponized” justice, indeed.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Inflation eased further in May but remains above normal levels

“Inflation eased further in May, but it’s still unclear whether the economy can slow just enough without causing pain to families and businesses already squeezed by high costs for groceries or rent,” Rachel Siegel reports.

from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed inflation eased for the 11th straight month in May. Prices rose 4 percent in comparison with last year, the smallest 12-month increase since March 2021, and an improvement from the 4.9 percent annual rate “A report out Tuesdayfrom the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed inflation eased for the 11th straight month in May., and an improvement from the 4.9 percent annual rate noted in April.

House Democrats look to force Republican majority to act on gun reforms

“A trio of Democrats, who all have become gun reform activists, are set to introduce three separate discharge petitions Tuesday that would supersede Republican leaders objections to an assault weapons ban and trigger a floor vote if 218 lawmakers, or a majority of the House, signs onto the legislation. If all Democrats sign on to each bill, the minority party would only need the support of five Republicans to force a vote,” Marianna Sotomayor reports.

Trump to appear in Miami federal court for indictment hearing

“Former president Donald Trump is scheduled to make his first appearance in a Miami federal courthouse at 3 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, after being charged in connection with his alleged storage of highly sensitive documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate — and alleged lying and obstructing when federal officials tried to retrieve them,” John Wagner, Shayna Jacobs, David Ovalle, Amy B Wang, Mark Berman and Mariana Alfaro report.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Fentanyl has taken a record toll on the Army. Families demand answers.

“The emerging scope of drug abuse in the military has alarmed lawmakers, who in late May introduced a bill to compel the Pentagon to publicly release overdose data each year, as well improve treatment for personnel suffering from addiction. The proposed legislation comes as experts say the services have done a poor job tracking overdoses, which have increased among active duty troops in the last two years. And many families contend that preventive measures, including urinalysis tests and rehabilitation, fall short,” Meryl Kornfield, Kyle Rempfer and Steven Rich report.

Two more Marines with intelligence jobs plead guilty in Jan. 6 riot

“Two Marines who worked in intelligence gathering and were on active duty during the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty Monday to their involvement with the mob at the U.S. Capitol, joining a colleague who admitted his participation last month,” Rachel Weiner and Dan Lamothe report.

… and beyond

U.S. spy agencies buy vast quantities of Americans’ personal data, U.S. says

“The vast amount of Americans’ personal data available for sale has provided a rich stream of intelligence for the U.S. government but created significant threats to privacy, according to a newly released report by the U.S.’s top spy agency,” the Wall Street Journal’s Byron Tau and Dustin Volz report.

“Commercially available information, or CAI, has grown in such scale that it has begun to replicate the results of intrusive surveillance techniques once used on a more targeted and limited basis, the report found.”

PGA Tour to senators: You didn’t help us ‘fend off’ the Saudis

“PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan defended the decision to join forces with the Saudi-backed rival league LIV Golf in a letter to Congress, saying inaction from lawmakers left him little other choice,” Politico’s Caitlin Oprysko and Hailey Fuchs report.

The Biden agenda

Biden officials are publicly touting the lack of a migrant surge. Privately, they’re scared.

“It’s been more than a month since the Biden administration ended the Trump-era Title 42 public health order, and rather than a massive surge of migrants, the southern border has seen a reduction in crossings. But privately, Biden officials worry that things could get bad again and soon,” Politico’s Myah Ward reports.

“The administration’s hesitancy to declare victory now that border crossings have plummeted speaks to how vexing the issue remains for Biden and how politically scared his team has been by the matter. But it also reflects a belief inside the Biden administration that without a rewrite of immigration laws in Congress, its efforts to tackle the fundamental forces behind migration to the southern border won’t produce straight-line progress.”

You’re up, Joe: Europe awaits Biden’s nod on next NATO chief

“Europe is waiting for white smoke from Washington. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will visit the White House on Tuesday, part of a trip that could determine whether he stays on at the helm of the Western military alliance or if the U.S. will back a new candidate,” Politico EU’s Lili Bayer reports.

White House press secretary violated Hatch Act, watchdog agency finds

“White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre violated the Hatch Act, a law that bars federal employees from promoting partisan politics while in their official capacity, for how she spoke about Republicans during official White House press briefings, a government watchdog agency found. But the agency also did not recommend any reprimand,” Mariana Alfaro, Amy B Wang and Matt Viser report.

Why the 31 documents listed in the Trump indictment are so sensitive, visualized

“Most of the documents involved were marked as ‘SECRET’ or ‘TOP SECRET’ — two of the three levels of security clearances. Many were tagged with markings such as ‘NOFORN,’ meaning they cannot be released to foreign nationals; ‘ORCON,’ which, according to the State Department, means the information ‘may not be disseminated outside of the recipient Department without prior approval’; and ‘SI,’ or special intelligence,” Mariana Alfaro and Kevin Uhrmacher report.

Hot on the left

Sanders vows to oppose NIH nominee until Biden produces drug-pricing plan

“Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), chairman of the Senate health panel, is vowing to not move forward with President Biden’s nominee to lead the National Institutes of Health — or any health nominee — until he receives the administration’s ‘comprehensive’ plan on lowering drug prices,” Dan Diamond reports.

“I will oppose all nominations until we have a very clear strategy on the part of the government … as to how we’re going to lower the outrageously high cost of prescription drugs,” Sanders said in an interview with The Washington Post.

Hot on the right

Republicans slam law enforcement over Trump indictment, showing shift in GOP

“Scores of Republican elected officials and activists have sought to discredit the integrity of federal agencies that have investigated and charged Donald Trump, marking another step away from the GOP’s longtime positioning as the party of law enforcement,” Maeve Reston, Amy Gardner, Marianne LeVine and Dylan Wells report.

Republicans on Capitol Hill and beyond have similarly aimed to portray the Justice Department and the FBI as politically motivated actors, echoing Trump’s claim of the government being weaponized against him under .” “Trump and many of his GOP presidential rivals have argued without evidence that the Justice Department has unfairly targeted the former president, even as some of those candidates also asserted Monday that the federal charges he faces should be taken seriously. President Biden .”

Today in Washington

At 1 p.m., Biden will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Biden will speak at the Chiefs of Mission reception at 5:15 p.m.

Biden will host a Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn at 7 p.m. Vice President Harris will participate.

In closing

In Babe Ruth’s final steps on public stage, two brushes with history

“On his way to Yale Field to meet a 24-year-old future president, Babe Ruth was worried about the rainy weather. Would it ruin the day’s festivities, when he was going to donate the black-bound manuscript of his new autobiography to the university library?” Frederic J. Frommer writes.

"‘In coming here this afternoon, on the way out it looked terribly damp and I was very disappointed,’ Ruth said, referring to the rain that had cleared just in time for the Saturday afternoon college baseball game, 75 years ago this month."

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

