The next steps after Trump’s classified documents indictment, explained

By
June 13, 2023 at 6:06 p.m. EDT
Donald Trump greets patrons at a Cuban restaurant after his court appearance Tuesday in Miami. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
Former president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday to federal charges that he broke the law by keeping and hiding top-secret documents in his Florida home.

In the coming days and weeks, the parties will probably discuss how soon the government will turn over evidence in the case to Trump’s defense — a process known as discovery — how to handle any classified evidence in the case, and how long to pause the federal 70-day speedy-trial requirement while both sides prepare any pretrial motions.

GRAND JURY INVESTIGATION

Prosecutor requests grand jury, made up of

23 residents to secretly hear evidence.

Simple majority vote (at least 12) needed to

indict.

INDICTMENT

NO INDICTMENT

No charges filed

VOLUNTARY

SURRENDER

ARREST

PROCESS AS A DEFENDANT

Fingerprints were taken.

ARRAIGNMENT

Public court appearance. Defendant entered a not-guilty plea. Judge determined the defendant’s bail or restrictions pending trial.

PRETRIAL HEARINGS

Further hearings and deadlines may be set for the government to turn over evidence, decide whether classified evidence will be needed, and reach agreement to prevent disclosures of evidence while the defense prepares prepares any pretrial motions, such as to toss out charges or exclude evidence.

GUILTY PLEA

TRIAL

Could take months before a trial would start.

DEFENDANT FOUND

GUILTY

DEFENDANT FOUND

NOT GUILTY

May be appealed

Acquitted of charges

SENTENCING

May be appealed

Source: U.S. Justice Department

THE WASHINGTON POST

A June 27 arraignment was scheduled for Trump’s co-defendant, Waltine “Walt” Nauta, because he did not have a local Florida lawyer to represent him.

There was no discussion during the 45-minute court hearing of when, or where, Trump must next appear in court.

More on the Trump classified documents indictment

The latest: Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he broke the law by keeping and hiding top secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. Get live updates from his Miami court appearance.

The charges: Trump is accused of violating seven federal laws but faces 37 separate charges. Here’s a breakdown of all of the charges against Trump and what they mean. Read the full text of the Trump indictment and our top takeaways from the indictment.

The case: The criminal investigation looks into whether Trump took government secrets with him after he left the White House and obstructed a subsequent investigation. Here’s what to know about the classified documents case.

Can Trump still run for president? While it has never been attempted by a candidate from a major party before, Trump is allowed to run for president while under indictment — or even if he is convicted of a crime.

