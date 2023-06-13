Former president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday to federal charges that he broke the law by keeping and hiding top-secret documents in his Florida home.
The next steps after Trump’s classified documents indictment, explained
GRAND JURY INVESTIGATION
Prosecutor requests grand jury, made up of
23 residents to secretly hear evidence.
Simple majority vote (at least 12) needed to
indict.
INDICTMENT
NO INDICTMENT
No charges filed
VOLUNTARY
SURRENDER
ARREST
PROCESS AS A DEFENDANT
Fingerprints were taken.
ARRAIGNMENT
Public court appearance. Defendant entered a not-guilty plea. Judge determined the defendant’s bail or restrictions pending trial.
PRETRIAL HEARINGS
Further hearings and deadlines may be set for the government to turn over evidence, decide whether classified evidence will be needed, and reach agreement to prevent disclosures of evidence while the defense prepares prepares any pretrial motions, such as to toss out charges or exclude evidence.
GUILTY PLEA
TRIAL
Could take months before a trial would start.
DEFENDANT FOUND
GUILTY
DEFENDANT FOUND
NOT GUILTY
May be appealed
Acquitted of charges
SENTENCING
May be appealed
Source: U.S. Justice Department
THE WASHINGTON POST
GRAND JURY INVESTIGATION
Prosecutor requests grand jury, made up of 23
residents to secretly hear evidence. Simple majority
vote (at least 12) needed to indict.
INDICTMENT
NO INDICTMENT
No charges filed
VOLUNTARY
SURRENDER
ARREST
PROCESS AS A DEFENDANT
Fingerprints were taken.
ARRAIGNMENT
Public court appearance. Defendant entered a not-guilty plea. Judge determined the defendant’s bail or restrictions pending trial.
PRETRIAL HEARINGS
Further hearings and deadlines may be set for the government to turn over evidence, decide whether classified evidence will be needed, and reach agreement to prevent disclosures of evidence while the defense prepares prepares any pretrial motions, such as to toss out charges or exclude evidence.
GUILTY PLEA
TRIAL
Could take months before a trial would start.
DEFENDANT FOUND
GUILTY
DEFENDANT FOUND
NOT GUILTY
May be appealed
Acquitted of charges
SENTENCING
May be appealed
Source: U.S. Justice Department
THE WASHINGTON POST
GRAND JURY INVESTIGATION
Prosecutor requests grand jury, made up of 23 residents to secretly
hear evidence. Simple majority vote (at least 12) needed to indict.
NO INDICTMENT
INDICTMENT
No charges filed
ARREST
VOLUNTARY SURRENDER
PROCESS AS A DEFENDANT
Fingerprints were taken.
ARRAIGNMENT
Public court appearance. Defendant entered a not-guilty plea. Judge determined the defendant’s bail or restrictions pending trial.
PRETRIAL HEARINGS
Further hearings and deadlines may be set for the government to turn over evidence, decide whether classified evidence will be needed, and reach agreement to prevent disclosures of evidence while the defense prepares prepares any pretrial motions, such as to toss out charges or exclude evidence.
GUILTY PLEA
TRIAL
Could take months before a trial would start.
DEFENDANT FOUND GUILTY
DEFENDANT FOUND NOT GUILTY
May be appealed
Acquitted of charges
SENTENCING
May be appealed
Source: U.S. Justice Department
THE WASHINGTON POST
A June 27 arraignment was scheduled for Trump’s co-defendant, Waltine “Walt” Nauta, because he did not have a local Florida lawyer to represent him.
There was no discussion during the 45-minute court hearing of when, or where, Trump must next appear in court.
Spencer Hsu contributed to this report.
More on the Trump classified documents indictment
The latest: Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he broke the law by keeping and hiding top secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. Get live updates from his Miami court appearance.
The charges: Trump is accused of violating seven federal laws but faces 37 separate charges. Here’s a breakdown of all of the charges against Trump and what they mean. Read the full text of the Trump indictment and our top takeaways from the indictment.
The case: The criminal investigation looks into whether Trump took government secrets with him after he left the White House and obstructed a subsequent investigation. Here’s what to know about the classified documents case.
Can Trump still run for president? While it has never been attempted by a candidate from a major party before, Trump is allowed to run for president while under indictment — or even if he is convicted of a crime.