Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a bill that added the phrase "under God" to the Pledge of Allegiance. The big idea Biden's press secretary violated the Hatch Act. And…? President Biden's administration has apparently overseen its share of pernicious political activities. As in "an Act to Prevent Pernicious Political Activities," a 1939 law much, much better known by its simpler name, the Hatch Act. Which is a pity, because "pernicious" is a great word.

On Tuesday, it emerged that the Office of Special Counsel, the independent body that polices behavior covered by the Act, found Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre violated the law in 2022 by using the phrase “mega MAGA Republicans” in White House briefings leading up to the midterm elections.

OSC found Jean-Pierre used the phrase to “generate opposition to Republican candidates,” while acting in her government role, which constitutes prohibited political activity, according to my colleagues Mariana Alfaro, Amy B Wang and Matt Viser.

OSC limited its response to a formal warning, saying the White House Counsel’s Office judged her remarks were not a violation, and that it was unclear whether she herself had been apprised of OSC’s position that they were. Jean-Pierre told reporters the Counsel’s office would review the matter and respond to OSC.

The Hatch Act violators’ club

Under former president Donald Trump, Hatch Act violations were rampant and flagrant.

Enforce it? You and what army?

And that gets to the crux of the matter. OSC has no power to discipline very senior administration officials who violate the Hatch Act. Punishing them — or, as more often happens, not punishing them — falls to the president. And OSC drops the matter when the alleged miscreants leave federal service.

As OSC explained in that Fall 2021 report:

“The Hatch Act is only as effective in ensuring a depoliticized federal workforce as the president decides it will be. Where, as happened in the Trump administration, the White House chooses to ignore the Hatch Act’s requirements, there is currently no mechanism for holding senior administration officials accountable for violating the law.”

Worthy? Worth upholding?

The president and vice president are entirely exempt — they can headline fundraisers using their official titles. There’s a small number of very senior officials, Cabinet officials, senior members of the executive office of the president, who can do political things like appear at fundraisers but without using their title and not on official time.

But the law forbids most federal workers from using their “official authority or influence for the purpose of interfering with or affecting the result of an election.” They can’t even run for office.

Why? There are three basic goals:

Protect federal employees from being forced by their bosses to campaign for, or donate to, a candidate

Part of the reason Congress passed the measure was allegations Democrats used the New Deal’s Works Progress Administration employees in the 1938 midterms Ensure federal programs aren’t used for partisan advantage.

Reward federal workers for performance and seniority, not their political loyalties

An evolution

Some of this is in the eye of the beholder (or the OSC). Readers of a certain age will remember brighter lines — a time when officials as high as the vice president were known to have two phones, one for government business, one for campaign work.

Back in 2015, one reporter dug into the relationship between former secretary of state Hillary Clinton’s campaign and President Barack Obama’s White House, and found OSC had done away with that ritual for the very small senior officials eligible to do some political work.

A true Rose Garden campaign

For Americans, the sight of the 2020 Republican National Convention held on White House grounds was an obvious Hatch Act violation. As noted above, OSC disagreed (though it found senior federal officials who took part in some convention activities were definitely transgressors).

The Daily 202 thought it would be interesting to look back at two other presidents who used the White House explicitly for campaign purposes (though no other officials appeared, so it wasn’t like the 2020 GOP gathering). Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter both used the mansion.

Here’s Carter in an ad for his 1980 reelection campaign, shot in the Oval Office:

Here’s Reagan in an ad for his 1984 reelection campaign, filmed on the South Lawn:

And here’s Reagan actually announcing he would seek a second term from the Oval Office:

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Blinken to travel to China this week as spy balloon fallout eases

“Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to China this week in a sign that relations between Beijing and Washington are improving after a massive feud erupted in February with the downing of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that breached U.S. airspace and loitered near sensitive military sites as it traversed much of the country,” John Hudson reports.

Fed expected to leave rates unchanged for first time since March 2022

“The Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged when its June policy meeting wraps up on Wednesday, signaling a new chapter in the central bank’s fraught fight against inflation,” Rachel Siegel and Abha Bhattarai report.

Commerce Dept. blacklists firms selling U.S. technology for Chinese hypersonics

“The Biden administration this week escalated its efforts to scupper the sale of U.S. technology to Beijing’s military by blacklisting more than 30 Chinese companies, including a network of resellers that provided advanced American technology to China’s hypersonic weapons program and several entities involved in training Chinese military pilots using Western resources,” Cate Cadell reports.

House to consider GOP measure to censure Schiff as early as Wednesday

“The Republican-led House is expected to consider a measure as early as Wednesday that would censure Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) for pressing allegations that former president Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russia,” John Wagner reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

‘MAGA vs. ultra-MAGA’: Michigan’s Republican Party at war with itself

“At least four county parties in Michigan have been at open war with themselves, with members suing one another or putting forward competing slates that claim to be in charge. The night before an April state party meeting, two GOP officials got into a physical altercation in a hotel bar over an attempt to expel members. The state party’s new chairwoman, Kristina Karamo, has struggled to raise money and abandoned the party’s longtime headquarters,” Patrick Marley reports.

In the MAGA mirror, Trump’s legal peril looks like a personal threat

“It’s a rhetorical nail that Trump and his supporters have hammered for a while: that the prosecution of the former president — for alleged acts that average citizens couldn’t even commit if they wanted to — signifies not just a political threat to Trump but also a personal threat to his supporters. ‘In the end, they’re not coming after me,’ he said in a speech following his indictment last week. ‘They’re coming after you,’” Jesús Rodríguez reports.

GOP senator blocks arms sale to Hungary for stalling Sweden’s NATO bid

“Sen. James E. Risch, the top Republican on the Foreign Relations Committee, is halting a $735 million U.S. arms sale to Hungary as punishment for the country’s refusal to approve NATO membership for Sweden, a rare move aimed at pressuring Budapest into greenlighting the military alliance’s expansion ahead of a major summit next month,” John Hudson and Loveday Morris report.

… and beyond

House GOP plots multipronged attack on special counsel probe of Trump

“House Republicans are mounting an all-out campaign to attack the special counsel’s investigation into former President Donald Trump and looking to use every tool at their disposal to undermine its findings — from subpoenas to the power of the purse strings,” CNN’s Annie Grayer and Melanie Zanona report.

Labor board, reversing Trump-era ruling, widens definition of employee

“Labor regulators issued a ruling on Tuesday that makes it more likely for workers to be considered employees rather than contractors under federal law,” the New York Times’s Noam Scheiber reports.

Overturning a ruling issued when the board was under Republican control, the decision effectively increases the number of workers — like drivers, construction workers or janitors — who have a federally protected right to unionize or take other collective action, such as protesting unsafe working conditions.” — like drivers, construction workers or janitors — who have a federally protected right to unionize or take other collective action, such as protesting unsafe working conditions.”

U.S. warned Ukraine not to attack Nord Stream

“The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency warned the Ukrainian government not to attack the Nord Stream gas pipelines last summer after it obtained detailed information about a Ukrainian plot to destroy a main energy connection between Russia and Europe, officials familiar with the exchange said,” the Wall Street Journal’s Bojan Pancevski, Drew Hinshaw, Joe Parkinson and Warren P. Strobel report.

The Biden agenda

As Ukraine’s counteroffensive heats up, Washington holds its breath

“As Ukraine launches its long-awaited counteroffensive against entrenched Russian occupiers, both Kyiv and its backers are hoping for a rapid retaking of strategically significant territory. Anything less will present the United States and its allies with uncomfortable questions they are not yet prepared to answer,” Karen DeYoung reports.

U.S. extends temporary protected status for more than 330,000 immigrants

“The Biden administration said Tuesday that it will allow thousands of immigrants from El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Nepal living in the United States on temporary status to renew their work permits for 18 months, reversing a Trump-era directive that sought to revoke the humanitarian protections,” Maria Sacchetti reports.

Biden orders DNC and reelect to remain silent about Trump’s indictment

“President Joe Biden and his top aides have taken a vow of silence on the federal indictment of his predecessor, Donald Trump — and have explicitly ordered the national Democratic Party and his reelection campaign to do the same,” Politico’s Jonathan Lemire reports.

Biden, NATO chief meet at turbulent moment for the alliance

“President Biden met with NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday afternoon as a host of challenges confront the allied group, reiterating America’s commitment to protect NATO countries that neighbor Russia at a time when Moscow’s aggression is on stark display in Ukraine,” Matt Viser and Missy Ryan report.

What happens next for Trump, visualized

“Former president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday to federal charges that he broke the law by keeping and hiding top-secret documents in his Florida home,” Nick Mourtoupalas reports.

Hot on the left

Democrats meet with anti-Trump conservatives to fight No Labels 2024 bid

“Top Democratic strategists, including current advisers to President Biden and former U.S. senators, met last week with former Republicans who oppose Donald Trump at the offices of a downtown D.C. think tank,” Michael Scherer reports.

“Their mission: to figure out how to best subvert a potential third-party presidential bid by the group No Labels, an effort they all agreed risked undermining Biden’s reelection campaign and reelecting former president Donald Trump to the White House.”

Hot on the right

Trump greets arraignment with showmanship in bid to upstage charges

“Former president Donald Trump faced down the most serious threat to his personal liberty and political future like just another day on the campaign trail — waving to fans, giving a thumbs up, swinging by a storied eatery, soliciting donations and planning a spirited speech to supporters at one of his properties,” Isaac Arnsdorf and Josh Dawsey report.

and to project strength for his supporters, constructing an alternate reality where he is not in deepening legal jeopardy.” “The almost celebratory display on Tuesday, clashing with the more typical sobriety of court proceedings, highlighted Trump’s instinct to face down federal charges with the same bluster he marshaled against previous threats to his business and candidacy,

Today in Washington

At 7:15 p.m., Biden will leave the White House for The Anthem, where he will speak at the League of Conservation Voters annual dinner.

In closing

Courtroom sketch watch

Trump in federal court today via sketch artist Bill Hennessy. pic.twitter.com/uk2f1i6c9q — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 13, 2023

