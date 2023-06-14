Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's edition: The White House will discuss abortion rights with key state leaders this week ahead of the anniversary of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Bipartisan senators are introducing a bill aimed at prohibiting pharmacy benefit manager compensation from being linked to the price of a drug. We dive into the Biden administration's new regulatory docket.

Republicans pummel exiting CDC director over covid response

Rochelle Walensky got one last chance to defend her legacy to skeptical House Republicans yesterday.

They hauled outgoing director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to Capitol Hill for a final grilling on the decisions her agency made during the height of the pandemic. In less than three weeks, her tenure atop the nation’s embattled public health agency will end, and in the past year, she’s launched efforts to make the 13,000-person Atlanta-based agency more nimble and accountable.

That revamp, as well as tough questions from lawmakers, will soon fall to the next CDC director. The White House has settled on former North Carolina health secretary Mandy Cohen as the future leader, our colleagues Dan Diamond and Lena H. Sun recently scooped, though President Biden hasn’t officially announced the pick.

As the agency readies for a leadership transition, Republicans on the GOP-led panel used yesterday’s hearing to interrogate Walensky on the government’s perceived missteps during the pandemic, while Democrats were quick to come to her defense and reorient the focus of the hearing on lessons learned from the public health crisis.

Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio), chair of the House select subcommittee on the coronavirus pandemic, said during his “I suppose that some would rather the American people simply move on,” Rep.(R-Ohio), chair of the, said during his opening remarks . “But without review of process and decision-making, it’s difficult to plan for the future.”

Today, we’re breaking down our top takeaways from the hearing and the partisan divide that shaped lawmakers’ questions for the outgoing director — and what that might mean for a future leader.

Zeroing in on messaging

Republicans spent much of yesterday’s hearing quizzing Walensky about her agency’s February 2021 guidance on school reopenings and her statements about whether vaccinated people could spread the coronavirus.

On schools: There’s mounting evidence of widespread learning losses among students during the pandemic, as schools pivoted to remote learning for much or all of the first year. Republicans repeatedly hammered Walensky over the CDC’s interactions with the American Federation of Teachers, the nation’s leading teacher’s union, which had pushed for stricter guidelines to trigger a return to remote learning even as the vaccines were beginning to become available to teachers.

Walensky noted that the AFT didn’t get everything it had asked for in the CDC’s February 2021 guidance on school reopenings, citing that as evidence the agency makes its own independent decisions. “This was all about keeping schools open, it was not about triggers to close them,” Walensky told the panel.

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) told Walensky one of the CDC’s pandemic failures was its guidance on schools.

“Whether it was tacit condonement or implied…this was despite clear data that showed children, especially within elementary schools, were not super spreaders ,” said Miller-Meeks, who is an ophthalmologist.

More from Wenstrup:

🚨BREAKING🚨@CDCDirector Walensky confirms @RWeingarten pushed for prolonged school closures that harmed America’s children.



Chairman @RepBradWenstrup: Did @AFTunion promote a trigger to close schools and keep kids out of the classroom?



Director Walensky: "Yes." pic.twitter.com/lfVxz15tNC — Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (@COVIDSelect) June 13, 2023

Virus transmission: Another key GOP attack centered around a comment Walensky made on “The Rachel Maddow Show,” in March 2021, in which she said that the agency’s data at the time suggested that vaccinated people “do not carry the virus” and can’t spread it to others. Three days later, a CDC spokesperson told the New York Times that Walensky was speaking broadly and that some people who are fully vaccinated might catch covid.

“This [contradiction] fractures and undermines the confidence in your leadership,” said Rep. John Joyce (R-Pa.), who is a dermatologist.

Walensky pushed back against Republican charges that her statement was misleading, saying that initial research showed the vaccine effectively stopped person-to-person transmission of the original strain of the virus. Once new variants emerged later that summer, it became clear the vaccines were protecting people from serious illness — but not from spreading the disease to others.

“What happened is that over time vaccine effectiveness waned and we got a new subvariant that behaved differently in terms of how our vaccines work,” she said. “With that, it is my responsibility as the CDC director to update the American people with the newest science.”

More from Joyce:

.@RepJohnJoyce slams @CDCDirector’s inconsistent COVID-19 messaging that led to distrust in America's public health authority:



“57% of U.S. adults say false and misleading information about the coronavirus and vaccines has contributed to the problems the country has faced.”



⬇️ pic.twitter.com/sCGR33sMUn — Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (@COVIDSelect) June 13, 2023

Democrats pivot to future

The subcommittee’s Democratic members were quick to defend Walensky’s record during the hearing, asking her what Congress needs to do to ensure that the agency is adequately equipped to handle the next pandemic. She outlined three key areas — and advocating for these new powers will soon be up to the agency’s next director

Pass legislation strengthening the CDC’s data authorities to ensure the agency can receive comprehensive, accurate data in real time.

Expand the agency’s operational authorities so that it can strengthen the nation’s public health workforce , including granting the CDC the power to implement policies addressing issues like overtime limits, hazard pay and loan repayments.

Establish a permanent Vaccines for Adults program so that the CDC can rapidly deploy vaccines in future outbreaks.

The panel’s ranking Democrat, Rep. Raul Ruiz (Calif.), a physician, had privately called for a reset of the panel’s agenda last week, arguing that Republicans have used past hearings to attack America’s public health officials rather than focusing on the panel’s shared goals of improving public health.

Rep. Deborah Ross (D-N.C.), a member of the panel:

Thanks to the leadership of @CDCDirector Dr. Walensky, we strengthened the CDC & saved millions of lives during the pandemic. @COVIDSelectDems are working to build upon that progress and ensure we are prepared to tackle any future public health threat. pic.twitter.com/Ly0jRkJS0v — Congresswoman Deborah Ross (@RepDeborahRoss) June 13, 2023

Daybook

On tap this week: The Biden administration is convening more than 80 state leaders across 41 states ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning the constitutional right to an abortion, per a White House spokesperson.

Today, White House officials will meet with leaders hailing from states that have taken steps to limit abortion and discuss ways to oppose those efforts. On Thursday, federal officials will convene with leaders in states supporting abortion rights. Participants from the administration include Jennifer Klein, the director of the Gender Policy Council; Neera Tanden, the head of the Domestic Policy Council; and Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary.

On the Hill

First in The Health 202: Key lawmakers introduce bill aimed at pharmacy benefit managers

A bipartisan group of senators is introducing legislation today aimed at delinking certain payments that pharmacy middlemen receive from the price of a drug.

Specifically, the new bill includes a prohibition on any such arrangement as a condition of entering into a contract with a Medicare Part D plan, which is the program’s voluntary prescription drug benefit.

The legislation was introduced by Sens. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), along with Sens. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) and the leaders of the Senate Finance Committee, Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and ranking Republican Mike Crapo (Idaho).

The measure comes as Wyden and Crapo announced in April a legislative framework for crafting a package this summer tackling pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and the prescription drug supply chain. The bill’s sponsors say they’ll work to include their measure in any upcoming package from the committee.

Prescription drug middlemen have been in the hot seat this Congress. Multiple committees have taken aim at the industry, which maintains PBMs help lower costs for patients and released its own policy road map earlier this year.

Agency alert

The White House’s regulatory roundup

The Biden administration released its semiannual update on its regulatory agenda yesterday, including potential policies aimed at prescribing certain medications through telemedicine and reversing Trump-era rules around short-term health plans.

Bear in mind: The agenda is a nonbinding list of the administration’s priorities, and agencies often blow past the slated date for releasing their policy proposals.

Yet, it’s worth exploring what’s on the White House’s health agenda. A few measures that caught our eye include a potential rule to establish a maximum nicotine level in cigarettes and other tobacco products, as well as amending the process for resolving surprise billing disputes.

The lengthy list also mentions looming final rules to ban menthol cigarettes and prohibit flavors in cigars.

Data point

That makes 35. New York has received federal sign-off on its plan to extend Medicaid coverage to 12 months after giving birth, making the state the 35th in the nation to do so.

An additional up to 26,000 women in New York are expected to be eligible for the new benefit, per the federal health department. In December, Congress tucked a measure into its massive spending package to allow states to permanently extend Medicaid coverage for new moms for 12 months, up from the previous 60-day requirement.

Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, Medicare and Medicaid chief:

Today @CMSGov approved 12 months of postpartum #Medicaid & #CHIP coverage in NY. An estimated 26k more New Yorkers annually will be eligible for health coverage for a full year after pregnancy. #HealthEquity #MaternalHealth #NYSMedicaid https://t.co/RZHXzQXjJ0 pic.twitter.com/HZZ9s9bZKe — Chiquita Brooks-LaSure (@BrooksLaSureCMS) June 13, 2023

In other health news

Just 1 in 4 residential addiction treatment facilities for those under age 18 offer buprenorphine, a medication used to treat opioid addiction, JAMA. A key federal agency says the findings “highlight a significant gap” in access to evidence-based treatment for young people. a medication used to treat opioid addiction, according to a new study published inA key federal agency says the findings “highlight a significant gap” in access to evidence-based treatment for young people.

A federal appeals court signed off on a deal reached between the two parties in a Texas lawsuit challenging Obamacare’s no-cost preventive services mandate. The requirement is preserved nationwide for now, although the plaintiffs in the case won’t have to abide by the rules, per Bloomberg Law ’s Mary Anne Pazanowski. The requirement is preserved nationwide for now, although the plaintiffs in the case won’t have to abide by the rules, per’s

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) is ramping up his criticism of pharmacy middlemen, saying yesterday that “we should break these PBMs up,” Stat’s John Wilkerson reports. saying yesterday that “we should break these PBMs up,”’sreports.

Health reads

Sugar rush

Happy Hump Day!

The votes are in!🐫 The camel calf's name is...

Check out the name reveal enrichment to find out!

Thank you to all who voted!#camel #camelcalf #enrichment #MKEZoo pic.twitter.com/quOsdPk582 — Milwaukee County Zoo (@MilwaukeeCoZoo) June 13, 2023

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

