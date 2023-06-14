Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The clean-energy tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act cost more than expected

The price tag of Democrats’ landmark climate law is ballooning. Whether that’s a bad thing or a good thing depends on your perspective and political party.

The clean-energy tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act, which President Biden signed last August, were initially projected to cost $270 billion over the next decade. But this month, the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation released a “very preliminary” new score of the tax credits, putting the cost at $663 billion.

That’s more than double the original estimate. Other experts and investment banks have calculated that the climate law’s energy provisions could end up costing as much as $1.2 trillion over the next 10 years.

Republicans argue that Democrats grossly misrepresented how much the subsidies would cost taxpayers, and that’s bad news for the economy. Democrats counter that the green incentives are proving more popular than they expected, and that’s good news for the planet.

The debate is playing out as House Republicans seek to repeal some of the credits to offset the cost of a sweeping tax-cut package. The House Ways and Means Committee spent more than 10 hours yesterday marking up the package.

The credits are broadly aimed at helping consumers and businesses embrace clean energy and electric vehicles. The GOP tax-cut package would specifically repeal the investment and production tax credits for clean electricity and limit the EV credits.

Republican jeers

In interviews yesterday, several GOP lawmakers lambasted what they see as runaway government spending. They specifically slammed the fact that the tax credits are uncapped, meaning there’s no limit to how many consumers and companies can claim them.

“There’s a lot more people looking at getting free money from the government at a higher take rate than we originally thought,” said Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.), a member of the Ways and Means Committee. “It’s always concerning when programs like this are put in place without any parameters.”

“I was really concerned about $270 billion,” said Rep. Drew Ferguson (R-Ga.), another member of the tax-writing panel. “I’m terrified of $600 billion. And some estimates in the private sector are $1.2 trillion. So these numbers are massive, and there’s no backstop on this.”

Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) feigned surprise when asked about the higher costs. “I’m shocked. Shocked,” he said. “We always knew they were going to cost more.”

Democratic cheers

Democrats largely dismissed these concerns, saying the more people who claim the clean-energy credits, the faster the country will reduce emissions and avert the worst consequences of global warming.

“It’s a planetary emergency, and if you ask the general public — Democrats, Republicans, independents — whether they want to subsidize clean energy, the answer is a resounding yes,” said Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii). “The fact that our bill is working better than anticipated is only bad news if you’re a dead-ender for the fossil fuel industry.”

Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Fla.), who chaired the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis before Republicans “We have to act in an urgent way because we’re running out of time: The world’s top scientists say we have a rapidly closing window to avoid the worst impacts of the climate crisis,” said(D-Fla.), who chaired thebefore Republicans disbanded the panel

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.), whose family owns a car dealership in Virginia, said he was especially glad to see the popularity of the electric vehicle incentives. “We’re seeing it in the car business — all of the electric vehicles we order are pretty much sold,” he said.

Several Democrats also accused Republicans of hypocrisy at the Ways and Means Committee hearing. They said GOP lawmakers only seem to fret about government spending when it’s on green subsidies, not tax cuts for wealthy individuals and businesses.

Low risk of repeal?

The tax-cut package marks the second time in as many weeks that Republicans have proposed repealing the subsidies in the climate law. GOP lawmakers targeted even more of the incentives in their bill to raise the debt ceiling, which passed the House late last month.

Of course, the GOP tax-cut package would be dead on arrival in the Democratic-controlled Senate. And in the unlikely event that it passed the Senate, President Biden would veto it.

That doesn’t mean the GOP won’t keep targeting the credits. But tax experts predicted that even if Republicans win full control of Washington in the 2024 election, they won’t seek to scrap all the incentives, especially as the money keeps flowing into red states and districts.

“Just as a matter of good tax policy, you don’t want to go after things people have made long-term investments in,” said Liam Donovan, a principal at the law and lobbying firm Bracewell. “People are sinking billions and billions of dollars into clean-energy projects across the map based on long-term certainty.”

Nicole Elliott, a partner at Holland & Knight and the former senior director of operations for the Affordable Care Act at the Internal Revenue Service, agreed.

“I see a great parallel between this and the Affordable Care Act,” she said. “Discussions of repeal happened for years afterward, but once so many Americans had their health insurance, full repeal was really hard to do.”

On the Hill

House passes gas stove bill after Republican infighting

The House yesterday passed the Gas Stove Protection and Freedom Act by a vote of 248-180 after the legislation was put on the back burner for nearly a week because of negotiations between Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and members of the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus.

The bill, which was introduced by Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.), would block the Consumer Product Safety Commission from banning gas stoves or implementing regulations that “substantially” increase their cost. It comes after a member of the commission said he hadn’t ruled out a ban on the appliances, although the Biden administration later clarified that a ban was not on the table.

The House on Tuesday also approved an amendment from Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) that expanded the legislation beyond stoves, making the restrictions apply to commission bans on any type of appliance based on its fuel source. Boebert was one of 11 members of the hard-right Freedom Caucus who delayed consideration of the measure, citing anger over how McCarthy handled debt ceiling negotiations.

Today, the House is expected to consider another bill that would prevent the Energy Department from finalizing proposed efficiency standards for gas and electric stoves. Both bills to ban gas stove regulations are bound to fail in the Democratic-controlled Senate. The White House has also previously said President Biden opposes the measures, although it stopped short of issuing a veto threat.

Senate narrowly confirms Jared Bernstein after criticism of climate record

The Senate yesterday voted 50-49 to confirm Jared Bernstein as chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, despite opposition from Republicans and Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) over his stances on energy.

Manchin, who chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, was the sole Democrat to vote against Bernstein’s nomination. In a statement ahead of the vote, Manchin said Bernstein “has shown a willingness to disregard the need for all-of-the-above energy policies and necessary federal budget cuts.”

“I did not vote for Mr. Bernstein because we must protect America’s economic stability and energy security from radical policies such as the Green New Deal,” he added.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) also said in a statement that Bernstein “has not been shy about his support of Green New Deal policies that threaten American energy independence, including very vocal opposition to the Keystone pipeline.” President Biden revoked a key permit for the Keystone XL pipeline during his first year in office, although Bernstein noted at his confirmation hearing that he was not involved in the decision.

In the states

Massachusetts governor announces new green bank

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey (D) yesterday announced the creation of the Massachusetts Community Climate Bank, marking the nation’s first green bank dedicated to making affordable housing more climate-friendly, Sabrina Shankman reports for the Boston Globe.

The bank, which is expected to be fully operational later this year, initially will be seeded with $50 million in funds from the state Department of Environmental Protection. According to a news release, it is meant to boost investment in reducing planet-warming emissions from the building sector while also lowering energy costs in environmental justice communities.

“The Massachusetts Community Climate Bank will be our financial engine for moving forward on our climate goals, relieving the pressure of high housing costs, and creating good jobs and healthier communities,” Healey said in a statement.

Once finalized, the bank will be able to compete for federal financing from the Inflation Reduction Act’s national green bank and the Energy Department’s Loan Program Office, as well as for private capital.

In the atmosphere

Viral

Thanks for reading!

