🚨 Breaking this morning: European regulators release a complaint calling for Google to sell off part of its digital ads business. Read more here.

Below: Microsoft’s Activision purchase is temporarily blocked, and a judge urges the SEC to keep Binance operating in the United States. First:

Inside the Senate’s crash course on ‘AI 101’

Senate leaders held their first all-member briefing on artificial intelligence on Tuesday, kicking off what several lawmakers said could be a lengthy process to both set new federal safeguards for AI tools like ChatGPT and further boost U.S. innovation in the tech sector.

Hosted by Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and other lawmakers, attendees largely described the session as educational and preliminary.

“I think you’d call it AI 101,” Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) told me afterward. But Schatz said the briefing, attended by dozens of members and one of three meetings Schumer has planned for the coming months, showed lawmakers are taking the issue seriously.

“We seem to be maintaining a tone of bipartisanship and a seriousness of purpose that is equal to the opportunity and the threat,” said Schatz, who has previously introduced bills tackling the use of AI in government and commercial use of facial recognition tools.

Still, key Senate leaders said they are likely months away from developing any major legislative package to deal with the benefits and risks posed by new AI tools.

“Look, we have a lot to learn. It’s hard to get your arms around something that is so complicated and changing so quickly but so important. … I would say we’re going to start looking at specific stuff in the fall,” Schumer told me after the session.

Sen. Todd C. Young (Ind.), one of the Republican lawmakers leading recent AI efforts alongside Schumer, said their group is still “looking at months” before putting together legislation.

“Members still have a lot of education to do,” he said in a brief interview. Schumer and his allies have announced plans to craft an AI framework but released limited details about what it may look like.

The briefing was timely: The European Parliament on Wednesday took a key step toward adopting its own AI rule book, which would impose new limits for “high-risk” systems and require that companies take steps to assess and mitigate potential risks in their use of the tools across sectors.

Lawmakers also highlighted a key tension they said they will need to confront as they craft rules: how to set protections for generative AI and other new tools without hampering a surge in U.S. innovation.

Some Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday expressed concern that the United States is again falling behind Europe when it comes to setting rules for new technologies, after Congress failed to beat policymakers abroad to setting standards on data privacy, competition and online harms, as my colleague Cat Zakrzewski and I report in a dispatch out this morning.

Sen. Mike Rounds (S.D.), another Republican working with Schumer on AI, said he’s less concerned about falling behind in setting new guardrails than he is about ensuring that the United States can stay ahead globally in terms of developing new tools like generative AI.

“We’re not going to lose that lead, but what we do with legislation, our goal is to make sure that we incentivize the creation of AI, allow it to grow more quickly than in other parts of the world … but also to protect the rights of individuals,” Rounds said after the briefing.

Lawmakers said Schumer’s new focus on the issue could play a major factor on Capitol Hill, where they have been unable to pass major proposals on data privacy, online competition, social media accountability and other tech fronts despite years of attempts.

“Senator Schumer's role will be absolutely pivotal. If he wants legislation, it will happen in some form in the Senate, and that’s why we’re all actively engaged,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), who has led bipartisan efforts to boost protections for children online.

But that doesn’t mean lawmakers aren’t still whipping up their own proposals, which could be packaged together down the line if the chamber takes up the issue in a major way.

Blumenthal said his subcommittee is working on a “legislative framework” that will provide “basic accountability” for AI, including by making AI systems more transparent and “understandable” to users and by tackling concerns over how such tools could harm the electoral process.

Others such as Senate Homeland Security Chairman Gary Peters (D-Mich.), whose panel has been holding hearings and considering legislation on AI use in government, noted that they have been working on the issue for months and so are not starting from scratch.

“We’re ahead of all of them, actually doing things, and we’re going to keep doing things,” he said of his committee. “But it’s good. The more people that are engaged, the better.”

Our top tabs

U.S. judge temporarily blocks Microsoft’s Activision purchase

A U.S. judge Tuesday evening granted the Federal Trade Commission’s request to block Microsoft’s $69 billion purchase of video game company Activision Blizzard, David Shepardson reports for Reuters.

“U.S. District Judge Edward Davila scheduled a two-day evidentiary hearing on the FTC’s request for a preliminary injunction for June 22-23 in San Francisco. Without a court order, Microsoft could have closed on the $69 billion deal as early as Friday,” Shepardson writes. The FTC on Monday sought the restraining order to block the transaction.

The order “is necessary to maintain the status quo while the complaint is pending [and] preserve this court’s ability to order effective relief in the event it determines a preliminary injunction is warranted and preserve the FTC’s ability to obtain an effective permanent remedy in the event that it prevails in its pending administrative proceeding,” Davila said.

Both Microsoft and Activision must submit arguments opposing the preliminary injunction by June 16 and the FTC must submit a reply on June 20, according to the report. Microsoft and Activision did not immediately comment to Reuters, and the FTC declined to comment.

Judge urges SEC to keep Binance operating in U.S.

A federal judge on Tuesday urged the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to allow Binance to continue operating in the United States after the regulator brought a lawsuit against the cryptocurrency exchange, Ephrat Livni, David Yaffe-Bellany and Matthew Goldstein report for the New York Times.

In the lawsuit, the SEC alleges the world’s most popular crypto exchange deceived regulators about the safety of customer deposits, arguing its U.S. assets should be frozen, a move that Binance said would force it to shutter U.S. operations.

“At a hearing in Washington on Tuesday, Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia asked the two sides to confer on a possible agreement over the asset freeze, arguing that they were closer to a deal than the rhetoric in their court filings suggested. Judge Jackson ordered them to continue negotiating and to submit a status update by Thursday,” the Times report says.

“The moves against Binance are part of an increasingly aggressive regulatory crackdown on the crypto industry. A day after filing the Binance lawsuit, the S.E.C. also sued Coinbase, the largest U.S. exchange, for dealing in unlicensed securities,” the report adds.

House panel to vote on crypto regulatory framework in coming weeks

House Financial Services Committee Chair Patrick T. McHenry (R-N.C.) on Tuesday said he will convene a committee vote on a comprehensive cryptocurrency regulation bill in the coming weeks, Pete Schroeder reports for Reuters.

“I intend for this committee to mark up some form of this legislation when we return from the July 4 recess,” McHenry said at a hearing.

“McHenry has been leading an effort by some Republicans in Congress to pass a bill establishing clear rules for the crypto industry,” the report says. “A discussion draft put forward earlier this month by McHenry and others would clarify responsibilities for overseeing crypto products by regulators, and would give a pathway for crypto companies and exchanges to register with those agencies,” it adds.

The bill would be a boon for cryptocurrency companies seeking clarity on how to navigate the digital asset regulation landscape, though the likelihood of the legislation becoming law remain unclear, the report notes.

“Democrats on the panel say they are considering the measure but have concerns. Representative Maxine Waters, the top Democrat on the committee, said Tuesday she worried that allowing crypto exchanges to receive provisional registration could enable bad actors,” Schroeder writes.

Rant and rave

Reddit CEO Steve Huffman told staffers the blowback to their new API pricing "will pass," according to a report. The Verge’s Tom Warren:

"like all blowups on Reddit, this one will pass as well"



not sure Redditors will let this one pass easily 🤔 https://t.co/VkZ7p5UaDj — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 13, 2023

iOS developer Christian Selig:

It's a real shame that Reddit seems to care this little about the community that rather than making an effort to talk to developers and moderators and apologize for how this was handled, they'd rather just wall themselves off and and dare users to keep going. https://t.co/a402igmvhZ — Christian Selig (@ChristianSelig) June 13, 2023

Tech CEO Ryan Jones:

Reddit CEO Spez just put their IPO and his job on deathwatch.



1. email company “no revenue impact, this will pass”🤦‍♂️

2. email leaks, duh

3. 25-50% of Mods extend blackout indefinitely, duh

4. revenue drops 25-50%

5. investors lose CEO faith

6. no IPO



He has ~48h to save it. https://t.co/P1PqGSo0kT — Ryan Jones (@rjonesy) June 13, 2023

If it runs into itself, game over. pic.twitter.com/AIKNTYJ7kr — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) June 13, 2023

