On the Hill

The GOP road map to punishing DOJ for Trump’s indictment

Republicans who have leaped to former president Donald Trump’s defense over his handling of classified documents are using his indictment to escalate attacks against what they say is a politicized and “weaponized” Department of Justice and a corrupt FBI.

They are discussing a wide range of ideas, from funding cuts to investigating the DOJ’s investigation. And in the Senate, one is blocking votes on most DOJ nominees because of Trump's indictment.

“We’re looking at all things,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) told us of Republicans’ plans. Jordan is one of Trump’s biggest defenders and, as head of the Judiciary Committee, has jurisdiction over the FBI.

Funding cuts

Tightening the purse strings is one of the most effective ways Congress can exert its power. And Republicans plan to use it against the FBI and the DOJ.

Jordan is in the process of creating a list of directives to restrict FBI funding, also known as policy riders.

He spoke with the chair of the appropriations subcommittee that oversees FBI funding, Rep. Hal Rogers (R-Ky.), and senior appropriator Rep. Steve Womack (R-Ark.) on Tuesday on the House floor about funding restrictions.

At the top of the list is restricting money for the new FBI headquarters that has been in the works for years in the D.C. suburbs.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) backs stripping new headquarters funding. It could inflict some pain on the FBI and show the Republican base he’s being tough on the agency without directly slashing its budget, which would draw political attacks from Democrats for defunding law enforcement, a top campaign issue, Democratic campaign aides say.

The House Democrats’ campaign committee has already run billboards in 12 vulnerable Republican districts for threatening cuts to law enforcement after Trump pushed the idea in April when the DOJ’s investigation was nearing conclusion.

Another policy rider, Jordan said, would restrict funding to prevent “retaliation” against whistleblowers.

If Republicans move forward with cuts to the FBI, Democrats in the Senate will push back.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), chair of the Senate appropriations subcommittee that oversees FBI funding, said that most of the FBI budget is personnel and that “there's not a lot there that can be cut.”

“Those kinds of responses are not what the public is looking for,” she added.

Defunding the special counsel

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) says she’ll introduce a policy rider to defund the special counsel’s office. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith as special counsel to investigate Trump’s handling of classified documents and other cases.

Our colleagues at CNN reported this detail : Greene, who spent time with Trump in Georgia over the weekend, told CNN she brought the idea up with the former president, who she said is “very supportive.” Greene, who asked the House Freedom Caucus to take an official position on the proposal, also raised the issue during a meeting in McCarthy’s office on Tuesday afternoon about the upcoming appropriations process.

While Jordan said nothing is off the table, he also suggested it might not be possible. “I don’t know if we can but we’re looking at, you know, everything’s on the table,” Jordan said.

Investigating the investigation

“Congress has a certain role, and it’s almost an oversight role,” McCarthy said when we asked him how Congress should respond to the Trump indictment.

Jordan, in a letter to Garland last week, asked for the memo that launched the special counsel investigation. He gave Garland until June 20 to comply. (We doubt he will.)

There are discussions about calling or subpoenaing Smith and Garland to testify before Congress, but the chance of them complying is pretty much zero during a criminal proceeding.

Crippling the DOJ

It’s not just Republicans in the House that are trying to hobble the FBI.

Freshman Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) announced that he would hold up Justice Department nominees because of the indictment.

“We have to grind this department to a halt until Merrick Garland promises to do his job and stop going after his political opponents,” Vance said in a video posted to Twitter.

Vance said he spoke to Trump on Tuesday morning, but he did not give the former president a heads up about his plan.

Vance said he wants an acknowledgment that a lot of the investigations Garland has led — as well as decisions not to investigate — “are fundamentally political in nature,” and he said he wants “a commitment to change that policy.”

“I leave it to him what exactly that looks like, but it's not going to be a public statement. It needs to be some administrative directive that he's going to change how they do enforcement,” Vance said.

There are currently two Justice Department nominees under consideration in the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said “There should be no political or ideological interference. The case should move forward on the merits. And President Trump is not above the law.”

Big thanks to Maeve Reston for help reporting.

What we're watching

At the Fed

The Federal Reserve is expected to leave interest rates unchanged today. The decision, which will be announced at the conclusion of the agency’s two-day policy meeting, will signal a “new chapter in the central bank’s fraught fight against inflation,” per our colleagues Rachel Siegel and Abha Bhattarai.

On the Hill

The House Homeland Security Committee is holding an oversight hearing into DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.), the committee chair, announced that the hearing will “kick off an investigation into” into Mayorkas’s “dereliction of duty” at the border.

This is a first but major step into what could lead to impeachment proceedings against Mayorkas, for which many Republicans have been pining.

White House notebook

White House reporter and renowned Bidenologist Matt Viser files this week’s Notebook:

The hour was approaching 2 p.m., and in Miami the former president was arriving at the courthouse.

The White House — the place that Donald Trump once occupied, where the documents he allegedly took with him and refused to give up were once housed — could not have felt more distant.

At that hour, the sprinklers were on, watering the lush green grass. Outside the doors, a group of photographers and reporters had gathered to await NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who was scheduled to emerge from a meeting with President Biden.

Inside the White House briefing room, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had just approached the podium.

She talked about Ukraine.

She mentioned inflation figures.

She previewed a celebration of Juneteenth.

She did not mention all that was transpiring inside the courthouse around 1,000 miles south.

And when asked in the briefing about the Trump indictment, she attempted to keep a significant distance.

Asked if the president — as first lady Jill Biden declared herself — thought it was “a little shocking” that so many Republicans were still supporting Trump, Jean-Pierre said, “I’m just not going to comment on anything related to the indictment.”

Asked if Biden had been briefed on the case, she said, “I’m just not going to speak to it from this podium.”

Asked whether Biden would consider pardoning Trump, she said, “I’m just not going to speak to that. No comment.”

About 45 minutes after the briefing began, the former president had been booked in federal court. But little had been changed outside the White House, aside from the sprinklers having been turned off.

Fast forward to later that night, Trump gave a grievance-filled speech at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J.

Fox aired a split screen of Trump and Biden speaking at a Juneteenth celebration with the chyron reading “Wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested.”

Moments later at the White House, Jennifer Hudson took the stage at the White House to sing a portion of “Glory” and then “A Change is Gonna Come.”

Biden embraced Hudson. “I’m just so pleased, so pleased to be able to have this celebration on the South Lawn on Juneteenth,” he said. “And again, thank you, thank you, thank you. You fill my heart in a way you'll …” He couldn't complete the sentence, seeming too emotional as his daughter handed him a tissue.

Trump ended his speech in a gold-trimmed ballroom saying, “I am the only one that can save this nation because you know they’re not coming after me, they’re coming after you.”

You can read all of Matt’s work here and follow him on Twitter here.

On the Hill

GOP senator blocks arms sale to Hungary

NEW: “Sen. James E. Risch, the top Republican on the Foreign Relations Committee, is halting a $735 million U.S. arms sale to Hungary as punishment for the country’s refusal to approve NATO membership for Sweden, a rare move aimed at pressuring Budapest into greenlighting the military alliance’s expansion ahead of a major summit next month,” our colleagues John Hudson and Loveday Morris report.

“The decision to slam the brakes on new arms sales to Budapest demonstrates the growing anger toward Hungary by NATO backers like Risch, who rarely holds up arms sales to countries in any part of the world,” John and Loveday write. “Relations between the United States and Hungary have become by NATO backers like Risch, who rarely holds up arms sales to countries in any part of the world,” John and Loveday write. “Relations between the United States and Hungary have become increasingly combative in recent months, as Budapest delays and complicates the Western response to Russia’s war in Ukraine.”

In the states

The political party at war with itself

“MAGA vs. ultra-MAGA”: Our colleague Patrick Marley takes a look at the intra-Republican conflict in Michigan over which candidate is the best person to represent the party and which candidate is just a “turncoat,” all furthered by election denialism. Here’s an excerpt:

“At least four county parties in Michigan have been at open war with themselves , with members suing one another or putting forward competing slates that claim to be in charge. The night before an April state party meeting, two GOP officials got into a physical altercation in a hotel bar over an attempt to expel members.”

“The differences among Michigan Republicans reflect both style and substance. As the party prepares for a June 25 visit from the former president to suburban Detroit, the most active Republicans here broadly embrace Trump’s ‘America First’ maxim but don’t always agree on what that phrase means. Many remain skeptical of the 2020 election results but differ on whether to continue to focus on the issue.”

“The situation has led to mutual suspicion and attempts to oust one another from the party. Those efforts in turn have sparked accusations and counteraccusations that some members are trying to rig party elections.”

Scenes from the White House’s Juneteenth Concert:

