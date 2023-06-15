Biden digital director departing White House, expected to join to 2024 campaign

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s digital director Rob Flaherty is departing the White House and is expected to join the president’s 2024 reelection campaign, which is ramping up its activities two months after launch.
Flaherty also worked at the Democratic National Committee and on Beto O’Rourke’s and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaigns. A person familiar with the matter who requested anonymously to discuss it in advance of an official announcement said Flaherty was expected to take on a senior role with Biden’s 2024 campaign.