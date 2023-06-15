Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

What we're watching: Supreme Court decisions … Hill staffers on track to form first committee union — and much more … The New Americans Caucus relaunches … Inside conservative doctors' influence campaign … Biden's tricky path on trans issues … but first …

The campaign

The Trump factor down ballot

Republicans facing voters in 2024 are working to sort through the Donald Trump factor — running against a twice-indicted former president.

Most of the Republican presidential candidates are walking a tortured path trying to figure out politically how to best address Trump — save for former governors Asa Hutchinson (Ark.) and Chris Christie (N.J.), who are decidedly and unapologetically anti-Trump, and Vivek Ramaswamy, who has pledged to pardon him.

Case in point: Former vice president Mike Pence, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina have shifted their posture toward Trump in the course of several days by becoming more critical of the merits of the case. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken the position that the DOJ has been “weaponized” for political purposes. (This position is quite popular with the Republican base as more than half of Republicans view the FBI unfavorably, according to Pew. Trump sowed distrust in the FBI when he was president.)

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung told reporters Tuesday night, “There’s no oxygen for anything else or anyone else. That’s an environment where he thrives,” our colleagues Isaac Arnsdorf, Josh Dawsey, Dylan Wells and Hannah Knowles report.

Therein lies the problem. And it’s not just for Republicans running against him, but for down-ballot candidates running on the same ticket as him who are taking into consideration the same dynamics.

“There’s not a person who is running for any office who is not worried about the oxygen suck and the drama that could be next year,” said one Republican donor who helps recruit candidates to run, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations. “Instead of talking about jobs, inflation and the debt, candidates are going to be drawn in and forced to be in that vortex that is Donald Trump.”

Being on a ballot with Trump or where Trump is a major issue in the campaign has previously been problematic for Republicans down ballot. Trump appeared to be a major factor in Republicans losing seats in the Senate in the past three election cycles and losing the House in 2018 and underperforming in 2022.

Recruitment

Cycle after cycle, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has emphasized the importance of recruiting candidates who can win primaries and general elections.

McConnell’s No. 2, Sen. John Thune (S.D.), suggested this week that Trump's indictment could hurt candidate recruitment.

“As you try and recruit candidates, they’re going to be looking at that political environment and saying, ‘Am I going to be running, you know, against the tide or with the tide,’ and there’s a big difference based on who you nominate (at the top of the ticket),” Thune told reporters.

House and Senate Republicans are in key recruitment season as the third fundraising quarter of the year, which begins on July 1, is near. It’s a prime time for candidates to enter the race.

In the Senate, they are waiting to see whether top recruits in the key states of Montana, Nevada and Pennsylvania declare a bid against Democratic incumbents.

“We’re extremely optimistic about our odds of landing great recruits in our targeted states,” said Mike Berg, communications director for the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Republicans point out that the path to the majority runs through the red states of West Virginia, Montana and even Ohio. They are optimistic about the field in Ohio and are thrilled that West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, their top recruit of the cycle, will challenge Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) in one of the most Trump-friendly states in the country.

Republicans say President Biden is weak and predict that he will be a bigger drag on Democrats than Trump will be for Republicans down ballot.

But if the big recruits don’t jump in during the next quarter, then sirens will start to flare, and Trump could be a key person to blame, especially in purple states and districts.

What we're watching

At the Supreme Court

The court will announce more decisions today and Friday for cases it heard this term. There are eight major cases that are still undecided:

Student loan forgiveness: Biden v. Nebraska , Department of Education v. Brown

Affirmative action in college admissions: Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College , Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina

Federal election laws and redistricting: Moore v. Harper

Online messages and threats: Counterman v. Colorado

Immigration and deportation: United States v. Texas

Free speech and gay wedding websites: Creative LLC v. Elanis

Native American adoptions: Haaland v. Brackeen

Time off for the Sabbath: Groff v. DeJoy

On the Hill

A tentative labor agreement was reached late last night between the International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime Association, affecting the West Coast.

Biden praised acting labor secretary Julie Su for helping the groups reach an agreement.

“Julie Su has proven herself time and time again, both as deputy secretary working closely with Secretary Marty Walsh — and now as a leader who helped assure that our supply chains remain strong for America’s businesses, farmers, and working families,” Biden said in a statement.

Su’s confirmation to be labor secretary has been stalled in the Senate for months as it remains uncertain whether there are enough votes to confirm her.

We’re watching to see whether this helps her gain support from Sens. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) and Manchin.

On the trail

We are watching to see whether Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez announces that he will be the latest Republican to jump in the presidential primary race. All signs point to yes. (Suarez changed his Twitter bio to note that he’s “Running for President of the United States.”)

On the Hill

Hill staffers on track to form first committee union — and much more

NEWS: For the first time in congressional history, a House committee is on track to form a union, Tobi Raji reports.

The House Education and Workforce Committee’s Democratic staff has filed a union petition with the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights, according to the Congressional Workers Union.

The development paves the way for the creation of the first committee union and for its staffers to begin negotiating salary, promotion policies and paid and sick leave benefits with management and Rep. Bobby Scott (Va.), the committee’s top Democrat. (If the staff of any committee is going to unionize, the one that oversees workers and promotes unions seems most likely.)

“As employees of the House committee charged with protecting workers’ rights, we are thrilled to be the first congressional committee in history to petition for a union,” the Democratic staff of the committee said in a statement. “We hope this can be an opportunity for committee Democrats to lead by example and practice what they preach: supporting every worker’s fundamental right to organize and negotiate for better working conditions.”

If the organizing drive is successful, the union would be composed of Democratic staffers only. Republican committee aides have not filed a separate union petition.

The campaign to unionize Congress’s member and committee offices gained momentum after an Instagram account that posted anonymous accounts of toxic working conditions on the Hill went viral last year.

Since then, the CWU, the umbrella union organization, has notched a series of workplace wins, from a $45,000 salary floor for House staffers to securing its first contract with Rep. Andy Levin (D-Mich.) “at a rate far outpacing the private sector,” the CWU said in a statement. (Levin lost his reelection bid in the midterms.)

And in the Senate, staffers in the office of Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) are on track to form the chamber’s first union.

But there’s more:

More unions: A majority of staffers in the offices of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), Mark Takano (D-Calif.), Sean Casten (D-Ill.) and Dina Titus (D-Nev.) have each voted to form unions.

More union petitions: Staffers in the offices of Reps. Val Hoyle (D-Ore.), Sylvia Garcia (D-Tex.) and Mark DeSaulnier (D-Calif.) have filed union petitions.

“CWU is thrilled to announce steady growth with new petitions, elections, and units at the bargaining table,” the group said in a statement.

On the Hill

NEWS: Reps. Norma Torres (D-Calif.) and Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.) relaunched an expanded, bipartisan caucus for first-generation American members of Congress.

The group, which understands the challenges of being a new citizen in the United States, aims to provide support for people moving through the citizenship process and setting up a new life in a new country.

The New Americans Caucus, which has 10 Democrats and four Republicans, touts members from Guatemala, the Dominican Republic, India, Somalia, Taiwan, Ukraine, Mexico, South Korea and Cuba. Torres is the first member of Congress to be born in Central America, and Espaillat is the first member of Congress to have been an undocumented immigrant.

“I am thrilled to relaunch the New Americans Caucus because new and aspiring Americans need and deserve to have their stories told and voices heard in the halls of Congress,” Torres said.

The campaign

Inside conservative doctors’ influence campaign

NEW: “A small group of conservative doctors has sought to shape the nation’s most contentious policies on abortion and transgender rights by promoting views rejected by the medical establishment as scientific fact,” according to documents reviewed by our colleagues Lauren Weber, Caitlin Gilbert and Taylor Lorenz that describe the group’s internal strategies.

the American College of Pediatricians gained outsize political influence in recent years, primarily by using conservative media as a megaphone in its quest to position the group as a reputable source of information.” “The records show that after long struggling to attract members,

“The organization has successfully lobbied since 2021 for laws in more than a half-dozen states that ban gender-affirming care for transgender youths, with its representatives for transgender youths, with its representatives testifying before state legislatures against the guidelines recommended by mainstream medical groups, according to its records.”

“It gained further national prominence this year as one of the plaintiffs in the federal lawsuit to limit access to mifepristone, a key abortion drug.” a key abortion drug.”

At the White House

Biden’s tricky path on trans issues

Our colleague Meryl Kornfield is out this morning with a story contrasting Biden’s private yet active support of trans rights — which LGBTQ+ activists say far surpasses that of any previous president — with his public yet careful approach to transgender issues in an attempt to appeal to centrists.

The “approach highlights the broader dilemma he faces as Republicans seize on volatile social issues heading into the 2024 campaign. Biden must energize a progressive Democratic base that polls suggest is lukewarm toward him, while also peeling off centrist and conservative voters who may be skeptical of gender fluidity,” Meryl writes.

“The posture also reflects Biden’s own duality as a figure who has been a centrist Democrat for much of his long career but is increasingly embracing his party’s growing liberalism.”

