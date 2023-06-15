Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Four big green groups are backing Biden. Others are upset about his assent to fossil fuel projects.

Four of the nation’s leading environmental groups — the League of Conservation Voters Action Fund, NRDC Action Fund, Sierra Club and NextGen PAC — yesterday issued an unprecedented joint endorsement of President Biden’s bid for reelection.

It’s not entirely surprising that environmental groups are backing Biden after he helped secure the most ambitious climate legislation in U.S. history. Yet the announcement comes as other green groups withhold their support, citing the administration’s recent approvals of fossil fuel infrastructure such as the Mountain Valley Pipeline and the Willow drilling project.

The endorsing groups say it’s true Biden has made some missteps on fossil fuels. But they say the alternative is a Republican who would rubber-stamp even more polluting projects that the planet cannot afford.

“We recognize mistakes have been made,” said Manish Bapna, president and chief executive of NRDC Action Fund. “And when they have been made, we’ve called the president and the administration to account, and we will continue to do so. But this is a clear-cut choice between the strongest climate champion we’ve ever seen and a Republican who would slam us into reverse.”

Biden accepted the endorsement in person during the League of Conservation Voters’ annual dinner in Washington, where he called climate change an “existential threat" and touted his perceived first-term accomplishments.

“On day one of my presidency, we moved to reenter the Paris accord because the United States should lead the world," he said. "Lead the world on climate!”

Former president Donald Trump, the front-runner in the 2024 Republican primary field, withdrew the United States from the Paris climate accord and rolled back a slew of environmental rules that Biden has since strengthened.

The four groups collectively represent millions of members, and their campaign arms have spent millions of dollars on past elections. Billionaire Tom Steyer’s NextGen PAC spent $56.7 million in 2020, campaign finance records show.

Unfinished business

The endorsing groups say that while Biden has made significant progress on combating climate change, he needs four more years to finish the job.

Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez, president of NextGen PAC, said Biden must keep fighting for a Civilian Climate Corps, which would put tens of thousands of young people to work installing solar panels, restoring wetlands and pursuing other climate-friendly projects. The program was dropped from Biden’s landmark climate law, dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act, due to opposition from Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.).

“The Civilian Climate Corps was something that young people were very excited about, and we would love to see that in another four years,” Ramirez said.

Bapna said Biden needs a second term to continue pushing other countries to strengthen their climate pledges. While the last United Nations climate summit ended with a landmark deal to help poor countries cope with climate disasters, it made little progress on emissions-cutting measures that could help avert even worse disasters to come.

“Our global climate goals hinge on the outcome of this election,” Bapna said.

The holdouts

Some smaller, more progressive green groups are withholding their endorsement unless Biden takes a tougher stance on fossil fuels.

Lukas Ross, a spokesman for Friends of the Earth Action, said the climate law doesn’t make up for the administration’s approvals of fossil fuel infrastructure, including the Energy Department’s recent approval of liquefied natural gas exports from a facility in Alaska.

“The Inflation Reduction Act and other policies are not doctor’s notes,” Ross said. “You cannot raise them to eliminate legitimate criticisms.”

Karuna Jaggar, California political director at the Center for Biological Diversity Action Fund, said Biden could still take steps to secure the group’s support, such as by declaring a climate emergency, which would unlock sweeping executive powers to block crude oil exports.

“We would love for President Biden to take the steps needed to earn our endorsement,” she said. “And he has ample opportunity to do so in the coming months.”

A big tent

Tiernan Sittenfeld, senior vice president of government affairs at the League of Conservation Voters Action Fund, played down these divisions within the environmental movement.

“The contrast that’s really important isn’t the one among environmentalists because we’re a big, diverse movement,” she said. “We’re all working towards the same goal of addressing the climate crisis. What’s most important is the stark contrast between President Biden and Vice President Harris and their eventual GOP opponent.”

Asked for comment, Biden campaign spokesman Kevin Munoz pointed to a statement from Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez that said the four green groups will offer “essential organizational support … and will better position our campaign to reach into communities where they have built trusted relationships to activate voters.”

On the Hill

Democratic senators call for swift EPA action on methane

Thirteen senators today called on Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan to strengthen a proposal to reduce methane emissions from oil and gas production and to swiftly implement the Methane Emissions Reduction Program in the Inflation Reduction Act.

In a letter led by Senate Environment and Public Works Committee Chair Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.), the lawmakers urged the EPA to bolster the proposed methane regulations by adding “requirements to end wasteful routine flaring of gas.” They also asked the agency to issue the “regulatory updates and financial support required” to implement the methane program in the climate law.

The program imposes a fee on methane pollution from oil and gas operations. To help companies comply, the program is supposed to provide roughly $1.5 billion in funding to cover upgrades to pipelines, storage tanks and other infrastructure. But the EPA has yet to issue this funding or detailed guidance on how the fee will work.

The Democrats who signed the letter include Sens. Edward J. Markey (Mass.), Ben Cardin (Md.), Sheldon Whitehouse (R.I.), Alex Padilla (Calif.), Tina Smith (Minn.), Martin Heinrich (N.M.), Peter Welch (Vt.), Chris Van Hollen (Md.), Ben Ray Luján (N.M.), Dianne Feinstein (Calif.), and Michael F. Bennet (Colo.). Also signing was Sen. Angus King (Maine), an independent who caucuses with Democrats.

Pressure points

Biden vetoes resolution that would have repealed EPA truck rules

President Biden yesterday vetoed a Republican-led resolution that would have repealed new Environmental Protection Agency limits on emissions from heavy-duty trucks, saying the measure “would take us backwards in our fight against air pollution,” The Washington Post’s Amy B Wang reports.

The EPA rules require manufacturers to cut tailpipe pollution from new trucks, delivery vans and buses to 80 percent below the current standard. The regulations mark the first time in more than 20 years the government has sought to slash emissions from diesel-powered vehicles.

“The resolution would deny communities these health benefits by resulting in weaker emissions standards for heavy-duty vehicles and engines, which are significant sources of pollutants that threaten public health,” Biden wrote in his veto letter. “If enacted, the resolution would squander $36 billion in benefits to society — and an opportunity to lead on the defining crisis of our time.”

In February, Republican senators introduced a Congressional Review Act resolution — which allows Congress to overturn recently finalized rules via a simple majority vote — to repeal the truck pollution rules. Sen. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) was the sole Democrat to vote in favor of the measure. The House passed the resolution in May, with Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) voting against the bill and four Democrats supporting it.

Agency alert

Treasury releases guidance for cities, nonprofits to receive climate law’s tax credits

The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service yesterday released guidance to help state, city and local governments and nonprofit groups take advantage of the tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act, CNBC’s Catherine Clifford reports.

In the past, states, territories, tribes, local governments and nonprofits have not been eligible for tax credits, since they do not derive profits from which to deduct the value of a tax incentive. The Inflation Reduction Act changed that by providing a new “direct pay” option.

“For the first time, tax-exempt entities will be able to receive a payment equal to the full value of the tax credit for building qualifying clean energy projects,” John Podesta, White House senior adviser for clean energy innovation and implementation, said on a call with reporters Tuesday. “That’s a game changer for our ability to spread the benefits of clean energy to every community in America.”

In the atmosphere

Viral

Amazing discovery: just-hatched Burmese peacock softshell turtles in Myanmar.



Our team collected the turtles in order to gather vital data on the species. They have since been released into the wild during a small ceremony held in the presence of the community. pic.twitter.com/wSKFJE8kYA — Fauna & Flora (@FaunaFloraInt) June 14, 2023

Thanks for reading!

