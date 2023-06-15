Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's edition: Inside how a small group of conservative doctors sought to shape policies on abortion and transgender care. House Republicans advanced an appropriations bill for the Food and Drug Administration, which includes a provision to tighten regulations around a key abortion pill.

Americans with both private and public coverage report challenges with their health insurance

Nearly 6 in 10 Americans report experiencing at least one problem with their health insurance in the past year, ranging from denied claims to difficulties finding an in-network doctor.

That’s according to a new poll out this morning from KFF, a nonprofit that conducts health policy research.

The issues appear pervasive for both Americans with private plans and those with Medicare and Medicaid coverage. And they’re most commonly reported among people with greater health care needs, such as those who rate their health as “fair” or “poor” and those who receive mental health treatment.

The big picture: The Affordable Care Act helped drive down the nation’s uninsured rate, and it’s now at a record low in part due to pandemic-era policies, some of which are expiring. Now, the question is whether that insurance coverage is working well for the people it covers.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill have tried to fix some of these issues. Most people with insurance say they’d support requiring insurers to maintain updated provider directors and simple explanations of coverage decisions — which are all policies Congress has passed, though perhaps have not yet been fully implemented.

“The stakes are high,” said Kaye Pestaina, a vice president at KFF. “I think folks tend to think of it as just kind of a small inconvenience or an annoyance, but it can be particularly acute for those who need access to health care the most. Those day-to-day problems can really have financial and health consequences.”

The details

Coverage and access issues have been well documented by news outlets, such as a long-running KFF Health News series documenting exorbitant and baffling medical bills. In conversations with The Health 202, several experts said the new KFF poll gives weight to these anecdotal reports amassed throughout the years.

By the numbers:

About 26 percent said that a doctor covered by their insurance didn’t have any available appointments. One-third of Medicaid enrollees reported having such an issue.

Roughly 18 percent of those surveyed indicated their insurance didn’t pay for care they thought was covered. That complaint was more common among those with employer-sponsored health insurance and Obamacare plans.

Nearly 3 in 4 insured adults who have received mental health treatment in the past year report experiencing a problem with their insurance.

One thing that stuck out to us: People reported frustrations with their health insurance no matter if they get coverage through their employer, a marketplace plan or a public payer. The prevalence of different issues did vary by insurance type, however.

“Historically, employer sponsored insurance has been seen as the gold standard for the most robust coverage, and that public programs have had a little less stellar of a reputation,” said Sabrina Corlette, a co-director at Georgetown University's Center on Health Insurance Reforms. “But these data suggests that it doesn't really matter what your source of insurance [coverage is]. There are problems that people are encountering everywhere.”

Eye on insurers

Despite reporting problems, most insured adults — roughly 81 percent — gave their insurance overall positive ratings.

Yet, people in poorer health tended to give their coverage lower marks. About 84 percent of those who describe their health status as at least “good” rate their insurance high, compared with 68 percent of people with “fair” or “poor” health.

Major trade groups point to people generally being pleased with their plan. They acknowledge more work needs to be done, while underscoring already launched efforts.

David Allen, a spokesperson for major insurer lobby AHIP, said health plans are “committed to improving access, affordability, and convenience for all Americans.” He pointed to a policy road map the group released last year, which include a host of recommendations — some of which are aimed at various sectors of the health industry — like advancing site-neutral payments among doctors and hospitals participating in Medicare and accelerating the availability of biosimilar drugs.

KFF surveyed 3,605 adults with health coverage between Feb. 21 and March 14. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points for the full sample.

On the Hill

Republicans look to roll back abortion pill flexibilities in FDA funding bill

The House Appropriations Committee advanced a GOP-led spending bill yesterday for the Food and Drug Administration and other related agencies through fiscal 2024 that includes a provision that would reinstate tighter restrictions around a key abortion drug.

A closer look: If passed, the legislation would seek to revoke changes the FDA made in January, such as allowing for the mail delivery of the abortion pill mifepristone.

During the subcommittee’s markup of the legislation, Rep. Norma Torres (D-Calif.) brought forward an amendment that would have stripped the mifepristone provision from the bill, arguing that the policy would undermine the FDA’s authority to make independent decisions. Several Republicans voiced their opposition to the amendment, which was ultimately nixed by a voice vote.

Reminder: The measure isn’t expected to gain traction in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

More from Torres, who is vice chair of the Pro-Choice Caucus:

ICYMI: Republicans are trying to hijack the routine appropriations process to push through their extreme agenda.



Today, they tried to use a government funding bill to restrict access to medication abortion. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/EjsznmlYdj — Rep. Norma Torres (@NormaJTorres) June 14, 2023

House Republican group outlines its priorities

The Republican Study Committee — a large bloc of conservative House Republicans — released its fiscal 2024 budget yesterday, which includes some long-held GOP health policies.

For instance: The budget would repurpose money funding Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program and Obamacare exchange subsidies and instead use it to create five new block grants that states could use to help families acquire health insurance. It would also impose work requirements on Medicaid enrollees — a policy House Republicans unsuccessfully fought for in the debt ceiling deal.

One newer one: The lengthy list includes a proposal that would gut the Inflation Reduction Act’s provision allowing Medicare to negotiate the price of drugs for the first time.

There were also a host of other Medicare provisions, which comes as both Republicans and Democrats pledge to not cut the popular federal entitlement program. Find out more from Axios’ Victoria Knight:

Medicare:

-Implement private plans competing with federal Medicare plans

-Make Medicare’s trust funds merged into one single fund for payments

-Site-neutral payment reform



The RSC Budget text emphasizes it “does not cut benefits or raise premiums for Medicare beneficiaries.” — Victoria Knight (@victoriaregisk) June 14, 2023

Agency alert

First in The Health 202: Democrats push for stricter e-cigarette reporting requirements

New this a.m.: A handful of House Democrats are urging the FDA to compel e-cigarette manufacturers to provide more insight into what goes into their products.

The lawmakers are urging federal regulators to require manufacturers to list the chemicals included in their e-cigarettes alongside the products online and identify any carcinogens that they may contain, among other requests, according to a letter sent yesterday to HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and FDA Commissioner Robert Califf.

Reps. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), Ann McLane Kuster (D-N.H.) and Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) were behind the letter, which also included the signatures of five other House Democrats. The FDA said it would respond directly to the lawmakers.

Key context: As of now, manufacturers aren’t required to include all e-cigarette ingredients on their labels, but the FDA does make them disclose the levels of “harmful and potentially harmful constituents” found in their products.

Data point

U.S. health spending is expected to grow by an average of 5.4 percent annually between 2022 and 2031, according to new projections released yesterday by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’s Office of the Actuary.

The increase will push national health expenditures to account for roughly 20 percent of the gross domestic product by the end of that period, up from 18.3 percent in 2021, researchers found.

The agency is also projecting that the rate of Americans with health insurance will hover at its record high of more than 92 percent through the end of the year and fall to about 90 percent by 2031, as coverage requirements related to the coronavirus pandemic end and beefed-up subsidies on the ACA marketplaces are slated to expire.

Industry Rx

Documents show how conservative doctors influenced abortion, transgender care

Our colleagues Lauren Weber, Caitlin Gilbert and Taylor Lorenz have a deep dive out this morning into a small group of conservative doctors who have sought to shape the nation’s policies on abortion and transgender care by promoting views rejected by the medical establishment.

What they found: The American College of Pediatricians has gained outsize political influence in recent years, primarily by harnessing conservative media in an effort to establish itself as a source of reputable information, according to documents reviewed by The Post that describe the group’s internal strategies.

“For years, the group has presented statistics and talking points to state legislators, public school officials and the American public as settled science while internal documents emphasize how religion and morality influence its positions. Meeting minutes from 2021 describe how the organization worked with religious groups to 'affect the idea makers through the high courts, professional literature, and legislatures.'” our colleagues write.

At the state level, the group has successfully lobbied for bans on transition care for minors in more than a half-dozen states since 2021. And on the national level, the group gained prominence this year as a plaintiff in the federal lawsuit seeking to revoke federal approval of mifepristone, a key abortion drug.

The view from the American College of Pediatricians: Jill Simons, the organization’s executive director, disputed criticism that the group promotes policies that flout science.

“Our recommendations are based on the medical research and what is best for children,” Simons said. She added that her organization exists to represent “all the good pediatricians out there who agree with us who maybe are afraid to step forward.”

In other health news

A record 69 percent of Americans believe that abortion should generally be legal in the first trimester of pregnancy, according to believe that abortion should generally be legal in the first trimester of pregnancy, according to a new Gallup poll

On our radar: On July 26, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra before a House Energy and Commerce oversight subcommittee on his Office of Refugee Resettlement ’s management of unaccompanied migrant children. On July 26, HHS Secretary will testify before aon his’s management of unaccompanied migrant children.

The Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, the major pharmacy benefit manager lobby, is pushing back againstSenate Finance Committee that would change the way PBMs are compensated, saying in is pushing back against a proposal from several senators on thethat would change the way PBMs are compensated, saying in a statement yesterday that the legislation fails to address the root cause of high prescription drug prices.

Health reads

