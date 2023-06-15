Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1775, the Second Continental Congress voted unanimously to make George Washington head of the Continental Army. The big idea Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A warrant? U.S. intelligence can buy your life, a new report says My teen isn’t allowed to have TikTok, the China-based video posting behemoth that has many U.S. politicians worried about influence and information collection. If folks in Beijing want his data, I joke, they can just buy it from American social media companies like everybody else.

This week, it’s a little less funny.

That’s because we’ve just learned a lot more about how the U.S. government buys vast amounts of Americans’ personal data, thanks first to Byron Tau and Dustin Volz of the Wall Street Journal and then from a declassified report from the Director of National Intelligence.

This phenomenon results pose enormous challenges to Congress, regulators in general, and, yes, the intelligence community, which often doesn’t have to jump through as many civil liberties hoops as if it sought to acquire the same data through traditional, intrusive surveillance.

It’s not clear whether our politics are currently up to the task of meeting the moment.

The ODNI report

This is an exaggeration. But it almost looks like China’s government imposed a massive digital surveillance apparatus to help control its 1.4 billion people, while America has built one from the bottom up, based on citizens willingly sharing data with companies that ultimately put data up for sale.

Listen to the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) report, which acknowledges that government officials can misuse commercially available information (CAI) and says agencies need to “develop more precise sensitivity and privacy-protecting guidance for CAI.”

“The government would never have been permitted to compel billions of people to carry location tracking devices on their persons at all times, to log and track most of their social interactions, or to keep flawless records of all their reading habits,” DNI said.

“Yet smartphones, connected cars, web tracking technologies, the Internet of Things, and other innovations have had this effect without government participation .”

“While the IC [intelligence community] cannot willingly blind itself to this information, it must appreciate how unfettered access to CAI increases its power in ways that may exceed our constitutional traditions or other societal expectations.”

The marketplace

“Virtually anyone can purchase the data, and the marketplace is loosely regulated in the U.S., which has no comprehensive national privacy law,” Byron and Dustin reported. Vendors say it’s “anonymized” by removing names and addresses.

“But privacy advocates and researchers say that in the case of geolocation information on phones or cars, a name can often be inferred: Individuals typically park their cars at night and set down their phones at their homes. In the case of certain internet data, browsing behavior also can reveal personal information,” they wrote.

“In recent years, data brokers’ offerings have grown from basic address history and demographic information to include the trail of information generated by smartphone devices and apps, social-media platforms, automobiles and location trackers such as fitness watches.”

Think about all the apps on your phone. Think about the access you give them to your contacts. To your location. To the health data that you let your phone collect.

Obvious concerns

The report, which was completed in January 2022, acknowledges civil liberties and privacy concerns, noting CAI about someone “could be used to cause harm to the person’s reputation, emotional well-being, or physical safety.”

On Tuesday, my colleague Tim Starks highlighted a letter from civil liberties groups concerned about government surveillance powers.

Among the worries he highlighted in The Cybersecurity 202: “The government conducts sweeping surveillance overseas, and collects geolocation data and other sensitive information inside the United States (often purchasing it from data brokers).”

On Wednesday, a bipartisan group of Senators and Representatives, led by Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), introduced legislation that would impose new restrictions on foreign nations’ ability to buy CAI about Americans.

The car example

To illustrate how much data everyday items collect, look at this 2019 piece by my colleague Geoffrey A. Fowler, which is still one of my favorite morsels of tech journalism. Geoffrey bought a 2017 Chevrolet, hacked into its onboard computer and figured out what it collected.

“Precise location.” OK, sure. “It stored my phone’s ID and the people I called. It judged my acceleration and braking style, beaming back reports to its maker General Motors over an always-on Internet connection.”

“[A] detailed log of phone calls from the previous week. There was a long list of contacts, right down to people’s address, emails and even photos.”

At the time, Geoffrey noted that GM’s privacy policy allowed it to share “anonymized information … with third parties for any legitimate business purpose” and would comply with “legal data demands.” Both would have been potential pathways for government to get the data. (Ford planned to revise its policy later that year, and may have revised it since then.)

While this week’s disclosures aren’t the first time these kinds of concerns have been aired, they’re worth considering amid a political frenzy focused on TikTok.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Native adoptions can give priority to tribal families, Supreme Court rules

“The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a federal law, intended to rectify past government abuses, that gives preference the foster care and adoption of Native American children by their relatives and tribes,” Robert Barnes reports.

Senate launches second probe of PGA Tour’s proposed deal with Saudi fund

“A powerful Senate Democrat said Thursday he was opening a ‘wide-ranging’ investigation into the finances of the PGA Tour’s proposed partnership with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, the latest in a series of congressional actions that could threaten the controversial deal and the PGA’s status as a tax-exempt nonprofit,” Molly Hensley-Clancy and Rick Maese report.

West Coast ports reach union contract, ending year-long labor dispute

“The union representing dock workers at 29 West Coast ports has reached a tentative labor contract after more than a year of negotiations, according to a joint statement published late Wednesday by the union and port managers,” Aaron Gregg reports.

Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament over ‘Partygate,’ lawmakers find

“An investigation by British lawmakers concluded that Boris Johnson, while serving as prime minister, ‘deliberately misled’ the House of Commons in answering questions about a series of alcohol-fueled parties at 10 Downing Street during the strict pandemic lockdowns ordered by his own government,” William Booth reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Documents show how conservative doctors influenced abortion, trans rights

“A small group of conservative doctors has sought to shape the nation’s most contentious policies on abortion and transgender rights by promoting views rejected by the medical establishment as scientific fact, according to documents reviewed by The Washington Post that describe the group’s internal strategies,” Lauren Weber, Caitlin Gilbert and Taylor Lorenz report.

gained outsize political influence in recent years, primarily by using conservative media as a megaphone in its quest to position the group as a reputable source of information.” “The records show that after long struggling to attract members, the American College of Pediatricians.”

Cash-strapped Taliban selling tickets to ruins of Buddhas it blew up

“In 2001, Taliban founder Mohammad Omar declared the Buddhas false gods and announced plans to destroy them. Ignoring pleas from around the world, Taliban fighters detonated explosives and fired antiaircraft guns to smash the immense sixth-century reliefs to pieces,” Rick Noack reports.

“With the group now back in power, Bamian holds new symbolic and economic importance to the cash-strapped region: Officials see the Buddha remnants as a potentially lucrative source of revenue and are working to draw tourism around the site. They suggest their efforts are not only a gesture to archaeologists, but also reflect a regime that’s more pragmatic now than when it first ruled from 1996 to 2001.”

… and beyond

The U.S. is paying billions to Russia’s nuclear agency. Here’s why.

“The United States’ reliance on nuclear power is primed to grow as the country aims to decrease reliance on fossil fuels. But no American-owned company enriches uranium. The United States once dominated the market, until a swirl of historical factors, including an enriched-uranium-buying deal between Russia and the United States designed to promote Russia’s peaceful nuclear program after the Soviet Union’s collapse, enabled Russia to corner half the global market. The United States ceased enriching uranium entirely,” the New York Times’s Max Bearak reports.

How to hold a public trial when the key evidence is classified

“In such cases, a 1980 federal law known as the Classified Information Procedures Act is supposed to balance the government’s interest in maintaining secrecy with a defendant’s right to a fair trial. CIPA will be key as the DOJ prosecutes Trump, experts on national security law told POLITICO," Politico’s Betsy Woodruff Swan and Erica Orde report.

Trump’s case puts Judge Aileen Cannon in the spotlight

“Special counsel Jack Smith’s team is unlikely to seek Cannon’s recusal, legal experts said, in part because of the high stakes of such a move. If the special counsel’s team tried and failed to disqualify her or prompt her recusal, it would be left to litigate the first-ever prosecution of a former president before a judge it tried to remove from the case,” the WSJ’s C. Ryan Barber reports.

The Biden agenda

Biden’s tricky path on trans issues

“Publicly, the administration’s approach to transgender issues has sometimes been more cautious. Reaction from advocates was mixed when Biden’s Education Department proposed a rule in April that would prohibit schools from issuing blanket bans on transgender athletes but also allow them to impose restrictions in individual cases. Transgender advocates say the administration could be doing more to speed up anti-discrimination rules,” Meryl Kornfield reports.

Biden vetoes resolution that would have repealed new EPA limits on truck emissions

“President Biden on Wednesday vetoed a Republican-led resolution that would have repealed new limits from his administration on emissions from heavy-duty vehicles, saying the measure ‘would take us backwards in our fight against air pollution,’” Amy B Wang reports.

Texas AG sues Biden administration over Title IX interpretation

“The Texas attorney general’s office filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the Biden administration over its interpretation of Title IX — which was expanded two years ago to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity — arguing that noncompliance puts Texas schools at risk of losing federal funding,” the Texas Tribune’s William Melhado reports.

How fast the ocean is warming, visualized

“A steady and remarkable rise in average global ocean temperatures this year is now outpacing anything seen in four decades of satellite observations, causing many scientists to suddenly blare alarm over the risks and realities of climate change. But even those typically aligned on climate science can’t agree on what, exactly, triggered such rapid warming and how alarmed they should be,” Scott Dance reports.

Hot on the left

Biden could lose first two ’24 contests to RFK Jr.

“Biden’s team is indicating he won’t be on the ballots in [Iowa and New Hampshire] if they vote before South Carolina, his choice to have the first primary,” Axios’s Alex Thompson reports.

“Democrats in Iowa and New Hampshire could defy Biden and move ahead with their contests — even as the party warns it will strip them of their national convention delegates if they jump the gun. That sets up a scenario in which Robert F. Kennedy Jr. or another long-shot Democrat could win those states — and embarrass the president.” Democrats in Iowa and New Hampshire could defy Biden and move ahead with their contests — even as the party warns it will strip them of their national convention delegates if they jump the gun.

Hot on the right

Tuberville rejects GOP attempts to end military promotions blockade

“Sen. Tommy Tuberville is rejecting off-ramps and advice from more senior Republicans to end his hold on military promotions, even as Pentagon officials step up their warnings that the maneuver is compromising America’s security,” Politico’s Alexander Ward, Joe Gould and Connor O’Brien report.

“The Alabama lawmaker’s colleagues have approached him in recent weeks to broker a compromise that would allow roughly 250 senior officer promotions to clear the Senate. The hold threatens to ensnare President Joe Biden’s pick for Joint Chiefs chair, Air Force Gen. C.Q. Brown, along with others preparing to rotate in as senior military leaders prepare to retire.”

Today in Washington

At 1:45 p.m., Biden will deliver remarks on hidden junk fees.

The Bidens will host a screening of the film “Flamin’ Hot” at 7:45 p.m.

In closing

This alien ocean is the first known to have all elements crucial for life

“Saturn’s moon Enceladus has enticed scientists for years with its plumes fizzing their way up from an ocean beneath a thick crust of ice. Now there’s a new element to the story, literally: That cold, dark ocean appears to contain a form of phosphorus, an essential ingredient for life as we know it,” Joel Achenbach reports.

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

