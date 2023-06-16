Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Happy Friday, y'all. We'll be off Monday in observance of Juneteenth. See you back here Tuesday. Tips to rachel.roubein@washpost.com. Today's edition: The Senate moves closer to putting a prominent abortion rights lawyer on the federal bench. The top medical official at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection has been removed from his post. But first …

FDA advisers have recommended updating the covid booster

A new coronavirus booster shot is likely coming this fall.

In a unanimous vote yesterday, the Food and Drug Administration’s expert advisers issued their recommendation: The next round of coronavirus shots should target the XBB variants, a branch of omicron causing almost all of the nation’s recent covid-19 infections.

That poses another challenge for the nation’s beleaguered public health officials, who’ll be tasked with encouraging vaccinations amid poor uptake of the most recent booster. Just 1 in 5 adults have received the bivalent shot, which became available last September.

“It is concerning to us that the last booster hasn't really had the same kind of participation as we had with the covid vaccine initially,” said Marcus Plescia, the chief medical officer of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials.

Officials and experts point to several messaging strategies that could be deployed in the fall. For one, this is the second time the vaccine will likely be offered alongside the flu shot, which could help frame it as part of a routine vaccination schedule. Others say efforts should be heavily targeted toward those who are most at risk of falling severely ill to the virus, such as the immunocompromised and older adults.

The details

The FDA still needs to make a decision on the vaccine’s formula, which is expected in the coming days. The agency isn’t required to follow the guidance of its advisers, though it often does.

One thing to note: This will likely be the first time a coronavirus shot doesn’t target the original strain of the virus that emerged in late 2019. The currently available bivalent shot targets both the original strain and the more recent BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants.

Meanwhile, the timeline for distributing the shots varies, up to whichever specific XBB strain is chosen by the FDA. Companies are able to provide XBB.1.5 vaccines — for what is currently the most dominant variant — earlier than other options, our colleague Carolyn Y. Johnson notes.

Immunity from vaccinations and infections wanes over time, though the shots continue to protect most people from severe illness and death. Data presented at the FDA advisory panel meeting showed protection against hospitalization dropping considerably four to six months after the bivalent vaccines, with older adults most vulnerable, per Carolyn.

But will Americans get the shot?

Top federal health officials are cognizant of the challenge.

“Barring some exceptional development of a resistant virus … I think we have one chance this fall to get vaccines into arms,” Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said during yesterday’s advisory committee meeting.

About half of adults say they’re likely to get a coronavirus vaccine annually if one was offered like the flu shot, according to a KFF survey from this spring. if one was offered like the flu shot, according to asurvey from this spring.

That’s much higher than the roughly 20 percent of adults who have gotten the most recent booster shot.

Whether more Americans decide to get the shot this time around could come down to what a fall vaccination campaign looks like.

“We need to continue to reassure the public that it’s safe,” Plescia said. “The longer we’ve had experience with it, the more evidence there is that it’s very safe. It’s also effective.”

Jeremy Faust, an emergency physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, says the priority should be to ensure the most vulnerable Americans are protected. “There’s this big panic about uptake … but the focus and the concern should be, do the high-risk people have access? And do they know when it’s time for them to get another one?”

It’s unclear how much funding and resources public health officials will have to launch another vaccination campaign. That’s concerning to some health experts who worry even the clearest messaging could be nullified by the fact that not enough Americans know the new booster shot exists.

On the Hill

Abortion rights lawyer inches closer to the federal bench

Julie Rikelman’s nomination to become a federal appeals court judge is headed to a final vote in the Senate, after overcoming an effort from some Republican lawmakers and antiabortion groups to thwart her confirmation, Alice Miranda Ollstein reports for Politico.

GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Susan Collins (Maine) split with their party yesterday to support the former abortion rights lawyer in the 53-45 cloture vote. She also secured the support of Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), a surprise to some after he snubbed two of Biden’s other judicial nominees earlier this week over their previous advocacy work.

Key context: Rikelman, who has served as the litigation director at the Center for Reproductive Rights, argued before the Supreme Court on behalf of a Mississippi abortion clinic in a case that led to Roe v. Wade being overturned. President Biden tapped her to be on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit last July.

Rikelman’s chances of securing the lifetime appointment had hit a snag in December, when the Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked along party lines on advancing her nomination. Several of the nation’s leading antiabortion groups, including the Family Research Council and SBA Pro-Life America, have lobbied to block Rikelman’s confirmation over what they call her “dedication to pushing a radical pro-abortion agenda,” Alice writes.

SBA Pro-Life America:

Julie Rikelman’s career is one of a pro-abortion activist, consistently on the wrong side of human rights & the Constitution.



We need judges who respect the democratic process, not distort the law to pursue an extremist personal agenda.https://t.co/zT1vwN0b8H — SBA Pro-Life America (@sbaprolife) June 15, 2023

The Leadership Conference, a civil and human rights coalition:

BREAKING: The Senate just advanced the nomination of civil rights lawyer Julie Rikelman to serve on the 1st Circuit.



When confirmed, Rikelman will make history as the first immigrant woman & first Jewish woman to ever serve on this court. #ConfirmRikelman https://t.co/qfDoHKJJjA — The Leadership Conference (@civilrightsorg) June 15, 2023

👀 What we’re watching: House Democrats are aiming to introduce a discharge petition next week to attempt to force a vote on a bill to codify Roe v. Wade into law.

The group has been working with Democratic leadership, but would need to get support from a handful of Republicans — a tall order. The effort, which comes around the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last June, was first reported by Axios.

Agency alert

CBP reassigns chief medical officer after child’s death in border custody

The Department of Homeland Security has removed the top medical official at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection amid a widening investigation into the death of an 8-year-old girl held in U.S. custody last month, The Post’s Nick Miroff reports.

David Tarantino, the former chief medical officer at CBP, will be given a temporary assignment elsewhere within the department starting next week, officials said.

Key context: The child, Anadith Tanay Reyes Álvarez, died May 17 after spending four days in a medical isolation unit at a border station in Harlingen, Tex., where she was not seen by a doctor despite her worsening flu symptoms and history of sickle cell anemia and heart problems.

“Homeland Security investigators have been looking into claims the contract medical staff at [the] facility failed to review Reyes’ medical files, and she was not provided more advanced care even after her fever reached 104.9 degrees Fahrenheit,” Nick writes.

The view from CBP: Border officials say they have raised their standards of care in recent years, and that the providers who were involved in the incident have been banned from CBP facilities. The agency has also deployed a team of doctors from the U.S. Public Health Service to provide “additional medical guidance and oversight capability.”

Data point

There were 25,640 fewer legal abortions performed in the United States between July 2022 and March 2023 compared with the monthly average in the two months before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, according to a new report from #WeCount, a research project led by the pro-abortion rights Society of Family Planning.

Of note: The number of abortions provided by virtual telehealth clinics increased by 85 percent in the nine months after the nation’s highest court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion.

The Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights:

🚨 #WeCount data across 9 months after #Roe was overturned shows that more than 24,000 people were not about to get abortion care from a medical provider.



Thousands of people nationwide are still bearing the brunt of the decision, especially in states where abortion is banned. https://t.co/dBapz0Ffvx — Guttmacher Institute (@Guttmacher) June 15, 2023

In other health news

The suicide rate for Americans between 10 and 24 years old climbed to the highest point in more than 20 years during the pandemic, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . in more than 20 years during the pandemic, according to new data from the

On tap today: The Iowa Supreme Court is Kim Reynolds to revive the state’s ban on abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks into pregnancy, which was passed in 2018 but never went into effect, according to Iowa Judicial Branch website. The Iowa Supreme Court is expected to issue a decision in a case that could allow Republican Gov.to revive the state’s ban on abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks into pregnancy, which was passed in 2018 but never went into effect, according to a post on thewebsite.

Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital will pay $240,000 and implement a corrective action plan to 23 of its security guards violated federal health privacy laws by accessing the medical records of 419 patients, the federal health department’s Office for Civil Rights announced yesterday. and implement a corrective action plan to settle allegations thatof its security guards violated federal health privacy laws by accessing the medical records ofpatients, the federal health department’sannounced yesterday.

Quote of the week

Health reads

Sugar rush

*phone rings in middle of the night*



me: *answers phone* hey this is josh with toxicology



doc: hey josh we have a kid here with cyanosis, blue tongue, blue lips—uhh hold on a sec *whispering in background*



me: ?



doc: nvm they had a blue jolly rancher bye — Josh Trebach, MD (@jtrebach) June 7, 2023

Thanks for reading! See y’all Tuesday.

