On the Hill

Sen. Chris Murphy touts bipartisan gun bill one year later

President Biden will speak today about gun violence at an event where he will commemorate the first anniversary of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA), the first gun-safety legislation to be signed into law in nearly three decades.

At the University of Hartford in Connecticut, Biden is expected to tout the law and new efforts announced this morning to help schools provide mental health support when faced with gun violence. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, who was previously Connecticut’s education commissioner, is also expected to attend.

The BSCA — which passed one month after a horrific shooting at a school in Uvalde, Tex., and a spate of other mass shootings — allocated money for mental health and security in schools, placed more restrictions on domestic abusers from obtaining and retaining weapons, provided grants for states to implement red flag laws and cracked down on weapons trafficking.

We spoke with Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), who was the lead Democrat on the landmark bill and will be with the president in Hartford today, about the impacts of the bill and where the debate heads next. (This interview has been edited for length and clarity.)

On if the bill is working:

I don't think there's a question whether it's working. It is.

We’ve seen hundreds of gun-trafficking prosecutions. We’ve seen nearly 1,000 young people be denied weapons under the new background check system. We’ve seen a 50 percent increase in the number of enforcement actions against unlicensed gun dealers. But most importantly, there’s something going on out there in 2023 that’s leading to a lower murder rate in the biggest cities across the country, and I think the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act has something to do with it.

On how he thinks the BSCA is reducing murders in big cities:

Two hundred prosecutions of gun-trafficking rings is not a small thing. We have taken a lot of weapons away from domestic abusers and we’ve spent a lot of money already. There's a lot of urban-based anti-gun violence organizations that have double or triple the budget this year than they had last year.

On if there have been implementation challenges:

The primary implementation challenge is also an opportunity. The enhanced background check on younger buyers allows for NICS (the National Instant Criminal Background Check System) to gather juvenile records. It also requires a phone call to the police department. Many states don't yet allow those juvenile records to be shared. And so we are going to be in a constant process of trying to convince states to share more of those records.

The phone call to the police department is perhaps the most important part of the law, because it alerts the police department that there's a young person that they may know to be in crisis sitting at a gun store, waiting to buy an assault weapon. But for that version to be effective, the police department has to have a process to do something with the phone call they're getting.

The House GOP budget released by the conservative Republican Study Committee this week calls for the defunding of money for red-flag grants to states. On whether that $750 million allocation could be defunded this year:

I don’t worry about that. I think there is strong, proud support for that provision in the Senate among Republicans and Democrats. I don't think any of the 15 Republicans who supported the bill last year in the Senate would support stripping out any of the money from the bill.

(We asked Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), the top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee who voted for the bill, if she'd support stripping that funding. “That's certainly not something that I would support,” she said.)

On what he wants to hear from the president today:

I hope the president spends some time talking about how well this law is working and how it likely is reducing violent crime rates in this country.

I think it’s important for the movement to hear that, because, you know, there were certainly people who didn’t think what we did was enough, or wanted us to hold out until we could pass everything all at once. But, you know, our theory was that saving even a couple thousand lives was worth it, and getting Republicans socialized to the idea that there's a political benefit in voting for changes in gun laws was critical as well.

So, I know the president’s going to talk about ending assault weapons and comprehensive background checks — he’s always looking to the future — but I hope he spends a bunch of time walking through the data on how this bill is working.

On why people still don’t feel safe:

Mass shootings are not dropping. And I do think that until we pass a ban on assault weapons, it's possible we're not going to make the kind of progress we run on mass shootings.

On what legislation comes next for the gun-safety movement:

I don't know.

This is a really awful issue in which Republicans are generally not willing to really engage or show their cards until something really terrible and macabre has happened somewhere in the country. But what I have figured out is that you have to be constantly talking to Republicans about what’s possible, about what they might support before those moments arise. And so I’ve continued to talk to Republicans about expanding the number of background checks that are done in the country [and] different ways to be more careful about selling assault weapons — though, maybe, short of a ban. And, you know, maybe the moment will come sometime this year, or next year, when we can assemble the same kind of coalition we did last summer.

What Republicans say

We surveyed some of the 15 Republican senators who joined all Democrats supporting the measure last year to see whether they've received any political blowback from constituents since then.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.), a lead sponsor of the bill, said, “When I’m flying back home or visiting with people, I get more 'thank yous' than anything else because people understand what a polarizing issue that can be, but they want something done.”

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) said she did get pushback from her constituents in West Virginia but it's “becoming less and less of an issue every day.”

“It has actually resulted in some people who shouldn’t have guns not getting them. So I’m hanging my hat on that,” Capito said.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) said the feedback he's gotten has been “very positive.”

What we're watching

At the Supreme Court

The court will announce more decisions today for cases it heard this term. There are now seven major cases that are still undecided that we are tracking.

Student loan forgiveness: Biden v. Nebraska, Department of Education v. Brown

Affirmative action in college admissions: Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College, Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina

Federal election laws and redistricting: Moore v. Harper

Online messages and threats: Counterman v. Colorado

Immigration and deportation: United States v. Texas

Free speech and gay wedding websites: Creative LLC v. Elanis

Time off for the Sabbath: Groff v. DeJoy

Native American adoptions: Haaland v. Brackeen ( Opinion announced June 15)

Race and congressional districts: Allen v. Milligan ( Opinion announced June 8)

Protecting wetlands: Sackett v. EPA ( Opinion announced May 25)

Big Tech liability : Gonzalez v. Google and Twitter v. Taamneh ( Opinion announced May 18)

Following the Supreme Court’s 7-2 decision to uphold the 1978 Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) in Haaland v. Brackeen, it’s notable that Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, who often sides with the most conservative justices, joined the majority to affirm the federal law. (Read Ann E. Marimow and Robert Barnes’ coverage here.)

Gorsuch used his concurring opinion, which was joined in part by Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson, to provide additional historical context behind the creation of the child-welfare law:

“The dissolution of the Indian family has had devastating effects on children and parents alike. It has also presented an existential threat to the continued vitality of Tribes — something many federal and state officials over the years saw as a feature, not as a flaw,” Gorsuch wrote.

It’s not just this case. Gorsuch’s defense of Native American rights has spanned his entire career.

Fun fact: Gorsuch, the court’s most consistent supporter of Native American rights, also hired the court’s first Native American law clerk. Tobi M.E. Young, who is believed to be the first member of a Native American tribe to clerk for a Supreme Court justice, clerked for Gorsuch during the 2018 term. She is a citizen of the Chickasaw Nation. Here’s what Young, a senior vice president at Cognizant, told us:

On Gorsuch’s concurring opinion: “You can’t understand a case without looking at the statute, which in this instance requires understanding a long, complex, and sad history,” Tobi said. “I am pleased to see a full court discussion, including Justice Gorsuch’s detailed writing on the historical context, which is often missing from public discussion of Supreme Court cases.”

On Gorsuch’s careerlong support of tribal rights: “As a Coloradan and as a Tenth Circuit judge, he saw tribal issues personally and on the bench. During his confirmation hearings, letters from organizations like the National Congress of American Indians and the Native American Rights Fund noted his deep awareness of issues involving tribal sovereignty.”

On clerking for Gorsuch: “We worked hard, had fun and I learned so much.”

Chuck Hoskin, principal chief of Cherokee Nation, one of the tribes that defended the adoption law at the Supreme Court, told NBC News’s Lawrence Hurley that Gorsuch is “going to loom large over Indian Country cases for a long time.”

At the White House

The mood in China and the U.S. about Blinken’s trip

Around the world and back: Secretary of State Antony Blinken sets off on his long-awaited trip to China this week. He is expected to meet with Foreign Minister Qin Gang and possibly President Xi Jinping as part of an exhaustive effort to reopen channels of communication between two global superpowers amid rapidly declining relations.

This is Blinken’s first trip to China as secretary of state. The first visit by a U.S. secretary of state in five years comes months after the discovery of a high-altitude Chinese surveillance balloon that had traversed parts of the United States before it was downed over the Atlantic Ocean.

On the agenda: “U.S. officials have downplayed the likelihood of a significant breakthrough on major issues during the trip, such as the fate of Taiwan, the war in Ukraine and human rights concerns, but say Blinken will prioritize raising U.S. ‘values and interests,’ establishing reliable communication channels, and exploring cooperation on climate change and economic issues,” “U.S. officials have downplayed the likelihood of a significant breakthrough on major issues during the trip, such as the fate of Taiwan, the war in Ukraine and human rights concerns, but say Blinken will prioritize raising U.S. ‘values and interests,’ establishing reliable communication channels, and exploring cooperation on climate change and economic issues,” per our colleague John Hudson

The mood in Washington: “The Biden administration has made clear it is eager to restore ties — in particular to restore military-to-military channels — which U.S. officials say are critical to ensuring that an accident between U.S. and Chinese ships or planes doesn’t escalate into a military confrontation,” John writes.

The mood in Beijing: But in China, the mood has been less optimistic, our colleague Lily Kuo reports:

“In reality, the Chinese side doesn’t harbor hope that Blinken’s visit will result in any meaningful results. You could say China has no hope for this meeting,” Wang Yong , director of the Center for International Political Economy at Peking University, told Lily.

Blinken, he said, “probably won’t be very welcome.”

The Media

