As former president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he kept and hid top-secret documents in his home, he has found himself in a familiar position in Florida: He needs a new lawyer.
The dozens of attorneys who have defended Trump since 2016
Trump faces 37 felony counts for allegedly stashing secret papers throughout his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Fla., after leaving the White House and allegedly hiding them from the government. He was also arraigned in April in state court in New York City on fraud charges stemming from alleged 2016 hush money payments to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels, and he remains under investigation in Georgia’s Fulton County for his efforts to undo Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.
But Trump attorney Alina Habba’s statement to reporters this week that the people running the country “hate Donald Trump” follows a similar pattern used by an eclectic crew of dozens of lawyers who’ve defended the former president through his many legal cases during and after his time in the White House — and as he again seeks the Republican presidential nomination. Some of them have been his personal attorney or represented his campaign. Others worked in the White House during Trump’s time in office. Some have remained loyal to Trump and defended him in court and on television, while others, such as Michael Cohen, have gone scorched-earth against their former boss.
As Trump continues his 2024 campaign amid a series of federal and state legal woes, here is a list of many of the attorneys who’ve represented him in some of his biggest court fights in recent years:
