On this day in 1884, the first roller coaster in America opened at Coney Island, in Brooklyn. It raced along at about 6 miles per hour and set riders back a nickel. We will be back Tuesday, after the Juneteenth holiday.

The big idea

Wisconsin may overhaul its booze laws

Wisconsin looks to overhaul its nearly 100-year-old alcohol laws. Other states entice Californians to move with cash and other perks. Young activists in Montana take a landmark climate change case to trial. Fentanyl, meth and xylazine wreck Vermont’s anti-opioid strategy.

These are your weekly outside-the-Beltway political stories.

The Daily 202 generally focuses on national politics and foreign policy. But as passionate believers in local news, and in redefining "politics" as something that hits closer to home than Beltway "Senator X Hates Senator Y" stories, we try to bring you a weekly mix of pieces with significant local, national or international importance.

Please keep sending your links to news coverage of political stories that are getting overlooked. They don’t have to be from this week! The submission link is right under this column. Make sure to say whether I can use your first name, last initial and location. Anonymous is okay, too, as long as you give a location.

Wisconsin considers overhauling its booze rules

Wisconsin’s legislature may soon take up legislation to overhaul “the sales, distribution and production of all forms of booze,” currently governed by laws drafted in the 1930s, according to Katelyn Ferral, Molly Beck and Jessie Opoien of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“It would allow brewers to create retail locations without tap rooms to sell their own beer and would allow wineries to stay open until the early morning like bar,” they write. “The proposal also provides guidelines for contract brewing, winemaking and distilling, and regulates wedding barns.”

The politics: It’s a multibillion dollar industry, the reporters noted. Various powerful interests stand to gain — or lose — enormously when that much cash is in play.

Psst … wanna buy a Californian?

Don Lee at the Los Angeles Times has a really fun piece about rural states and towns offering a wide (and wild) range of perks to entice Californians to quit the Golden State and move to the heartland.

The lede: “What will it take for you to leave California for Indiana? Start with $5,000 to $7,500 in relocation cash. If that’s not enough, how about free health insurance for a year, unlimited golf club membership, a seat on the community’s nonprofit board? How’s a Himalayan massage strike you? Or bourbon and burgers with the mayor?”

About 30 states are in the business of trying to lure remote workers (and their higher-incomes) away from California (or New York). One fantastic detail: “Greensburg, Ind., is offering stand-in grandparents to babysit.”

The politics: Where cities and states used to fight for new manufacturing investments or sports teams, they now battle it out for higher-income earners, and younger folks who enlarge their tax base as part of an effort to bring people to communities that have shrunk over the years.

Montana’s history-making climate change lawsuit

On Monday, 16 young Montanans made history when their climate change lawsuit became the first to reach trial, three years after they first sued state officials for not doing enough to combat climate change, according to Amy Beth Hanson and Matthew Brown at the Associated Press.

“They are trying to persuade state District Judge Kathy Seeley over a two-week trial that the state’s allegiance to fossil fuel development endangers their health and livelihoods and threatens future generations,” Hanson and Brown reported.

“The state court case centers on a government’s obligations to protect people against worsening climate change. Experts say it could set legal precedent but isn’t likely to spur immediate policy changes in fossil fuel-friendly Montana,” they wrote.

The politics: The climate crisis — as diagnosed by scientists and governments around the world, as well as the U.S. military — is one of the biggest political issues today.

Vermont’s opioid strategy was working … until …

Just a few years ago, Vermont’s strategy for bringing down opioid deaths seemed to be working. But that was in the heroin days. Now, a flow of fentanyl, methamphetamine and Xylazine (an animal tranquilizer) has made things dramatically worse, Colin Flanders reported at sevendaysvt.com.

“More people died from fatal opioid overdoses between 2020 and 2022 — 614 — than in the previous six years combined,” Flanders wrote.

Fentanyl is deadlier than heroin. Meth traps users “in a tough-to-treat addiction that can ravage both body and mind.” Xylazine “is increasingly present in street drugs; its side effects include wounds that can lead to amputations,” he reported.

“Vermont's treatment system was designed to treat a different drug, heroin, which is difficult to find these days. The housing crisis, meanwhile, has made it harder for people in the throes of addiction to regain stability. Helping people get sober has never been more complicated or difficult.”

The politics: It’s life or death for policymakers grappling with the fentanyl crisis. And states are leading the way, hunting for solutions.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Jury finds Pennsylvania man guilty in shooting at Tree of Life synagogue

“A Pennsylvania man was found guilty Friday on federal charges of fatally shooting 11 people and wounding seven others at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, a verdict that makes him eligible for the death penalty for what authorities say was the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history,” David Nakamura reports. “A 12-member jury in federal court in Pittsburgh convicted Robert G. Bowers, 50, of Baldwin, Pa., on multiple counts, after two weeks of searing testimony from dozens of prosecution witnesses, according to the Associated Press. Among those who testified were survivors, including police officers, who had been shot during the attack.”

Minneapolis police engaged in pattern of misconduct, Justice Dept. says

“The Minneapolis Police Department engaged in the systemic use of excessive force and discriminated against racial minorities in the years leading up to the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in 2020, federal authorities said Friday,” David Nakamura, Mark Berman and Holly Bailey report.

the Justice Department excoriated the Minneapolis police force as an agency that put officers and local residents at unnecessary risk and failed to act upon repeated warnings about biased behavior.” “In a scathing 89-page report released following a more than two-year federal civil rights investigation,as an agency that put officers and local residents at unnecessary risk and failed to act upon repeated warnings about biased behavior.”

“Specifically, the report criticizes the Minneapolis police for: using ‘dangerous tactics and weapons’ — including neck restraints and Tasers — against people for petty offense or no crimes; punishing residents who criticized the police; patrolling neighborhoods differently based on their racial makeup; and discriminating against those with behavioral health disabilities.”

Bid to ban abortions in Iowa after six weeks blocked by state Supreme Court

“Abortion in Iowa will remain legal until roughly 20 weeks of pregnancy after a deadlock on the state’s Supreme Court over whether to grant a request by Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) to reinstate a 2018 law that would have banned the procedure in most cases after six weeks,” John Wagner reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

The story behind Clinton’s sock drawer, which Trump claims helps his case

Former president Donald Trump is using an obscure case involving the sock drawer of former president Bill Clinton “as a rallying cry for his acquittal” in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, Timothy Bella reports.

Background: Clinton asked Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Taylor Branch to come to the White House 79 times for interviews during his presidency. “The interviews, many of which took place late at night, would act as a personal diary for Clinton’s eight years in office as they were happening. But Clinton was so worried that his staff would leak the audio of the personal records between him and Branch that the president kept the cassette tapes of the interviews hidden in his sock drawer. The tapes, which were taken by Clinton when he left office and never publicly released, were the basis for Branch’s 2009 book, “The Clinton Tapes,’ about the Democrat’s tumultuous presidency.” Clinton asked Pulitzer Prize-winning historianto come to the White House 79 times for interviews during his presidency. “The interviews, many of which took place late at night, would act as a personal diary for Clinton’s eight years in office as they were happening. But Clinton was so worried that his staff would leak the audio of the personal records between him and Branch that the president kept the cassette tapes of the interviews hidden in his sock drawer.

America’s unlikeliest abortion clinic has opened in its reddest state

“Since news of the Supreme Court’s pending reversal of Roe v. Wade leaked last spring, followed weeks later by the justices’ ruling, abortion in conservative states has been marked by retrenchment,” Karin Brulliard reports.

Caitlin Myers of Middlebury College. That was [Wellspring Health Access clinic], which finally began offering surgical and medication abortions in late April.” “Dozens of facilities stopped providing abortions, closed or moved to friendlier states because of bans or anticipated bans. Just one new clinic opened in a state targeting the procedure, according to research by professorof Middlebury College..”

… and beyond

Meet the member of Congress who’s trying to save Capitol soles

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) “is a sneakerhead, maybe Congress’ foremost advocate for kicks. He recently launched the bipartisan Congressional Sneaker Caucus and owns 150 pairs,” Politico’s Sam Stein and Nicholas Wu report. “But his famously staid workplace prohibits such sartorial choices in one very important venue: the ornate speaker’s lobby off the House floor, where members and the press often meet.”

“So, Moskowitz is doing something about it. On Thursday, he sent a letter to Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other relevant parties requesting a meeting to discuss lifting the sneaker ban for reporters, with an eye to eventually doing the same for lawmakers.”

The latest on covid

FDA advisers recommend updating the coronavirus vaccine to target XBB variants

The Food and Drug Administration’s independent advisory panel unanimously voted Thursday to update the coronavirus vaccine to “target the family of XBB variants, a branch of omicron that has become dominant in the United States,” Carolyn Y. Johnson reports. “The FDA will make a final decision in the coming days about the vaccine’s formula.”

The Biden agenda

China’s grudging welcome to Blinken: It’s all about the economy

“Anticipation in Beijing about Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s imminent arrival has been, at best, lackluster,” Lily Kuo reports. “After months of diplomatic freeze following the discovery of a high-altitude Chinese balloon floating over the United States — which derailed Blinken’s original trip to Beijing in February — Chinese and U.S. officials face a yawning gap between the two sides’ interests and positions. One trip is unlikely to do much to change that.”

Biden wanted to speak with China’s Xi after U.S. shot down surveillance balloon

“Biden wanted to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the days after the U.S. military shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina — even saying publicly that he expected to do so — but his top national security advisers talked him out of it,” NBC News’s Courtney Kube and Carol E. Lee report.

Biden is returning to his union roots as his 2024 campaign gears up

“Biden opened his 2020 presidential run at a Pittsburgh union hall, declaring, ‘I’m a union man. Period.’ As he gears up for reelection, the president’s first political rally is being held at a union gathering on the other side of Pennsylvania, punctuating just how much Biden is counting on labor support to carry him to a second term — especially in a critical battleground state,” AP News’s Will Weissert and Seung Min Kim report.

Biden allies start to chafe at Democrats’ silent treatment of Trump indictment

“A week after Trump’s federal indictment, some Democrats are breaking with Biden’s decision to stay silent about his opponent’s legal troubles, warning that Trump can’t be allowed to shape voters’ views of a criminal case that could decide the 2024 election,” NBC News’s Peter Nicholas, Katherine Doyle and Sahil Kapur report.

Visualized

Black Americans’ views on book bans, visualized

Three “out of 4 Black adults are ‘very’ or ‘somewhat’ concerned about states stopping the teaching of Black history, and nearly 7 out of 10 are concerned about public schools banning books that touch on the topic of racism, including nearly half who are ‘extremely concerned,’” according to a Washington Post-Ipsos poll that explored the attitudes of the country’s second-largest minority group, Tim Craig, Emily Guskin and Scott Clement report.

Hot on the left

Dems eye redistricting redos to regain House majority

“The Supreme Court handed Democrats a major victory last week when it struck down Alabama’s congressional map as an illegal racial gerrymander — a ruling that could ultimately cost Republicans a handful of seats across the South. Democrats are now asking new liberal court majorities in New York and Wisconsin to reconsider their 2022 decisions to implement GOP-friendly congressional maps,” Politico’s Nicholas Wu and Ally Mutnick report.

Hot on the right

The dozens of attorneys who have defended Trump since 2016

“As Trump continues his 2024 campaign amid a series of federal and state legal woes, here is a list of many of the attorneys who’ve represented him in some of his biggest court fights in recent years,” per Timothy Bella, Julie Vitkovskaya and Adrian Blanco.

Classified documents at Mar-a-Lago:

Attorneys: Todd Blanche, Alina Habba, Christopher Kise, Boris Epshteyn, Evan Corcoran, Tim Parlatore, John Rowley, Jim Trusty and Lindsey Halligan, among others

Still working: Blanche, Habba, Kise, Epshteyn and Halligan

Resigned or recused: Corcoran, Parlatore, Rowley and Trusty

Today in Washington

At 2:05 p.m., Biden will deliver remarks at the National Safer Communities Summit.

Biden will participate in a campaign reception in Greenwich, Conn., at 5:15 p.m. before returning to the White House.

In closing

Happy Juneteenth weekend! Attn D.C. readers: Check out the 15 best ways to celebrate Juneteenth in the DMV area.

Thanks for reading. See you next week.

