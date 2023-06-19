The UAE and Qatar reopen embassies as Gulf Arab relations improve after a yearslong rift

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The United Arab Emirates and Qatar have announced the reopening of their embassies on Monday following a yearslong rift over Qatar’s support of Islamist groups.

The two countries issued statements saying the Qatari Embassy in Abu Dhabi and a Qatari Consulate in Dubai, as well as an Emirati Embassy in Qatar’s capital, Doha, had resumed operations. The statements did not say if ambassadors were in place or if the missions were open to the public.