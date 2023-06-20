Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Exclusive: Biden unveils nearly $1 billion for climate-friendly upgrades to government buildings

Nearly three decades ago, when the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center opened its doors, it became the nation’s second-largest federal building — and it was largely powered by fossil fuels.

Now, under a Biden administration initiative, the building will get a green makeover through the installation of heat pumps, more efficient lightbulbs and other climate-friendly appliances.

It’s one of more than 100 federal facilities that will become all-electric or net-zero emissions using nearly $1 billion from Democrats’ landmark climate law, dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act, according to details shared exclusively with The Climate 202 by the General Services Administration.

The plan underscores how Biden has sought to leverage Washington’s purchasing power to slash the government’s carbon footprint. The president signed an executive order in 2021 directing the government to become carbon-neutral by 2050, with federal buildings meeting this target by 2045.

“GSA is really trying to lead by example in these new kinds of buildings,” Jetta Wong, the agency’s senior adviser for climate, told The Climate 202. “If we can do it in the federal government, the private sector can do it, too.”

GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan will formally announce the plan today during an event at the Ronald Reagan Building, which serves as the headquarters for the U.S. Agency for International Development and includes offices for the Environmental Protection Agency. White House Council on Environmental Quality Chair Brenda Mallory and USAID Deputy Administrator Paloma Adams-Allen will also attend the event.

The details

As one of the country’s largest landlords, the GSA plans to use $975 million from the Inflation Reduction Act to install clean-energy technologies — including heat pumps, solar panels and batteries — in federal buildings nationwide.

Twenty-eight buildings will achieve net-zero emissions and 100 buildings will become all-electric.

The funding will affect about 40 million square feet — around 20 percent — of the GSA’s federal building portfolio and will increase the agency’s sustainable building portfolio to 134 million square feet.

The GSA also expects to leverage the Inflation Reduction Act dollars to attract private-sector cash, deploying a total of $1.9 billion in both public and private funding. The total investment would avoid 2.3 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions over the lifetime of the new clean tech, according to the agency.

At the Ronald Reagan Building, the GSA will spend up to $13.5 million to electrify the entire facility, which is now the fourth-largest federal building in the country and the second-largest in the D.C. area after the Pentagon.

The agency will replace a district steam system, in which gas-fired turbines produce steam for heating and hot water, with electric heat pumps and electric boilers.

It will also install 57,000 more efficient LED bulbs and a reverse osmosis groundwater recovery system, which is projected to save 35 million gallons of water annually.

The impact

Fixing the nation’s aging buildings could be one of the Biden administration’s biggest climate-related opportunities — and challenges.

Burning fossil fuels to heat and cool buildings produces nearly a third of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. The administration’s efforts could ripple across the economy, driving up demand for clean tech and encouraging the private sector to follow suit.

“When the GSA says, ‘We’re going to replace this gas water heater with an electric heat pump water heater, that helps change the market and send a signal to the private sector,” Victor Olgyay, a principal architect at the energy-focused think tank RMI, told The Climate 202.

But decarbonizing energy-thirsty federal facilities like laboratories and data centers could be a heavy lift, Olgyay said. In some cases, it may be more cost-effective to tear down older buildings rather than trying to modernize them, he said.

The plan could also spark opposition from Republican lawmakers and business groups. Sen. John Barrasso (Wyo.), the top Republican on the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, has slammed Biden’s executive order on federal sustainability, saying it could kill jobs in the fossil fuel industry.

“With this action, he’s telling millions of Americans who provide most of the energy we use every day that he thinks they should be thrown out of work,” Barrasso said in a statement at the time. “What’s worse, he wants to use the power of the federal government to do it.”

Pressure points

Biden, in California, seeks to shore up support from environmentalists

President Biden yesterday visited a coastal wetland in California, where he touted his environmental record and announced more than $600 million to fight disasters fueled by climate change, The Washington Post’s Toluse Olorunnipa and Brady Dennis report.

“The impacts we’re seeing from climate change are only going to get more frequent, more ferocious and more costly,” Biden said at the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve, adding that his efforts to boost resilience would turn “peril into progress.”

The visit kicked off a three-day trip to the San Francisco Bay Area that is slated to include several political fundraisers. Biden is focusing on his environmental record as he runs for reelection and seeks to shore up support among voters who backed him in 2020, including younger voters and Democrats for whom climate change is a top concern.

California will receive more than $67.4 million in funding from the bipartisan infrastructure law to bolster its power grid in the coming days, the White House announced Sunday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also plans to launch the $575 million Climate Resilience Regional Challenge this week to help coastal communities build resilience to extreme weather events.

Biden also announced that later this year, he will host a White House Summit on Building Climate Resilient Communities where the administration will release a new national climate resilience framework.

In the states

What Florida is doing to avert disastrous flooding when the next hurricane hits

Local governments in central Florida are scrambling to prepare for the intense storms and torrential rainfall that scientists have linked to warming temperatures in areas that are developing quickly despite long-standing flood problems, The Post’s Brady Dennis reports.

Some local officials are building new storm water retention ponds, while others are raising roads or other key infrastructure. Still others are pursuing buyouts of homes that are at repeated risk of flooding.

Their efforts come as another hurricane season begins and as widespread damage from Hurricane Ian remains. That deluge dumped more than a foot of rain in some places, overwhelming sewer systems and causing creeks to flow far beyond their banks.

A majority of the flood-related projects underway in central Florida are the result of planning that began after Hurricane Irma battered parts of the state in 2017. Projects that were initiated in response to Ian might not be finalized for several months. Communities can still apply for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s “hazard mitigation” grants tied to Ian through the end of August.

On the Hill this week

Congress is in session for one more week before lawmakers leave for the Fourth of July break. Here’s what we’re watching:

On Wednesday: The House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy and Regulatory Affairs will hold a hearing on the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed emissions standards for cars and power plants. Joseph Goffman, the agency’s top air official, will testify.

The House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will hold a hearing on the Energy Department ’s decision to cancel a $200 million grant to Microvast following lawmakers’ concerns over the firm’s alleged ties to China.

Senate Energy and Natural Resources Subcommittee on National Parks will consider several public lands bills, including Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) to establish a national monument on the site of the Springfield race riot of 1908. Thewill consider several public lands bills, including legislation from(D-Ill.) to establish a national monument on the site of the Springfield race riot of 1908.

The Senate Budget Committee will hold a hearing titled “Investigating fossil fuel dark money’s systemic threats to climate and the federal budget.”

On Thursday: The House Natural Resources Committee will hold an oversight hearing on President Biden’s budget request for the White House Council on Environmental Quality for fiscal 2024. Council Chair Brenda Mallory will testify.

House Financial Services Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will hold an oversight hearing on the Securities and Exchange Commission . Republicans will probably criticize the commission’s Thewill hold an oversight hearing on the. Republicans will probably criticize the commission’s climate risk disclosure proposal

The House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on the Environment, Manufacturing and Critical Minerals will examine the nation’s transition to electric vehicles.

The House Appropriations Committee will mark up the energy and water development appropriations bill.

Senate Finance Committee will hold a hearing on cattle supply chains and Thewill hold a hearing on cattle supply chains and their connection to deforestation of the Amazon rainforest.

In the atmosphere

