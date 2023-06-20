Biden refers to Xi as a dictator on heels of Blinken’s visit to China

Listen 1 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

President Biden referred to Chinese leader Xi Jinping as a dictator, saying that Xi was upset about an episode involving a Chinese spy balloon that the United States shot down in February because he was unaware it had gone off course. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “The reason why Xi Jinping got very upset in terms of when I shot that balloon down with two box cars full of spy equipment is he didn’t know it was there,” Biden said, speaking Tuesday evening at a campaign event in Kentfield, Calif.

He added, “That was the great embarrassment for dictators, when they didn’t know what happened.”

The potentially inflammatory comment follows a highly anticipated visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken this week to Beijing, where the top U.S. diplomat met with Xi and other Chinese officials. Blinken described the discussions as “very candid, very in-depth” and “constructive.”

Blinken’s visit was originally scheduled for earlier this year but was derailed after the spy balloon was discovered flying in U.S. airspace. It was shot down in February, further escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing, which were already at odds over economic and military issues.

