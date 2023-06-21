Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Before he was a justice on the Supreme Court, Samuel Alito was a lawyer. He has long been immersed in the law — but for just as long, he’s been immersed in arguing about the law. A lawyer’s job, after all, isn’t just to know the law but to make an argument based on it, as good an argument as can be made to achieve whatever narrow goal is intended: conviction, redemption, exoneration or triumph.

When Alito received a set of questions from ProPublica, asking him for comment about an upcoming report detailing an Alaskan fishing trip he enjoyed in 2008, Alito went into defense attorney mode. There are three standard options for a person in a position of power at that moment: Answer them, reply with an overarching statement or ignore them. Alito the lawyer decided on a different tack, one that he probably perceived as optimizing his chances of containing any reputational damage — at triumphing in this fight.

The justice approached the Wall Street Journal and secured space for a prebuttal of the ProPublica report. The world first learned that Alito had been on this trip when he himself revealed it in that newspaper. Before we learned what had happened, Alito assured us that, among other things, the seat he occupied on billionaire Paul Singer’s private flight to Alaska would have gone unoccupied otherwise. His subsequent failure to recuse himself in a case involving Singer’s hedge fund, he argued, was a function of the impossibility of knowing that Singer was involved.

Alito’s case was a legalistic one, quoting various definitions and legal restrictions. He was arguing — in space given to him in a vehicle owned by a billionaire, ironically enough — that he upheld the letter of the law in practice and the spirit of the law in general.

Advertisement

Then ProPublica’s report came out. It details the trip, organized not by Singer but by Leonard Leo, the conservative activist who in recent years has emerged as a central driver of the right’s accumulation of judicial power. Leo asked Singer to accommodate Alito, and the billionaire obliged. Alito didn’t report the trip (his lawyer, Samuel Alito, arguing in the Wall Street Journal that it wasn’t necessary) and didn’t recuse himself from a case involving Singer in 2014.

Alito argued in the Wall Street Journal that Singer’s name wasn’t associated with the defendant firm in documents filed as part of Republic of Argentina v. NML Capital. However, he should have realized the connection given that contemporaneous news articles about the case mentioned Singer’s role. That includes articles in the Wall Street Journal.

Various ethics experts who spoke with ProPublica argue that the trip should have been reported and that Alito should have recused himself from matters involving Singer. Alito and Leo, predictably, disagree.

Advertisement

But this debate over ethical edicts and rulemaking — however likely to favor ProPublica’s interpretation — is beside the point. The point, instead, is that luxury recreational trips paid for by wealthy benefactors is inherently in conflict with the role of serving on the Supreme Court.

No one is suggesting that Supreme Court justices should live the lives of ascetics. Nor should they not have social lives, though it’s easy to see how this quickly moves into a gray area. Alito notes in the Journal that Singer had more than once introduced him as a speaker at an event — an opportunity for Singer to praise Alito and his work before a large audience. While such occurrences are unremarkable, it’s worth considering them in light of Alito’s role: He’s one of nine people who ultimately decide how laws should be interpreted. Does such an introduction risk influencing Alito? Or, more likely, does it risk creating the public perception that he might be influenced?

The Supreme Court is experiencing a historic low in public confidence. Much of that is a function of its composition and its rulings. The percentage of Democrats who said they had “hardly any” confidence in the court surged last year after the conservative majority voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. Even among Republicans, though, the percentage expressing little confidence has risen over the past 40 years.

This would suggest that Alito’s actions (or those of Clarence Thomas detailed by ProPublica previously) may not be that concerning to Americans in light of what the court is actually doing. But this is hardly exonerating; it may, instead, be an example of how insulated Alito and Thomas are from criticism because they are important conservative votes on the bench.

Advertisement

We come back to the precipitating issue, this trip with Alito and Singer and Leo. Beyond the specifics of whether it should have been reported or if Alito should have recused, why did the trip itself occur? Why did Alito assume he was being invited and why would this billionaire have made room for him on his plane? All of us hope to be considered entertaining and popular on our own merits, but those in positions of power should recognize that demonstrations of personal appreciation are not always rooted in beneficence.

Leo asked Singer if Alito could use that purportedly otherwise-unoccupied seat. He asked that it be reserved for Alito, not for an underprivileged kid from Chicago and not for one of Leo’s childhood friends. There was a reason for that, as Alito should have known. And that, fundamentally, is the problem here.

A few years ago, I had an issue that prompted me to want to reach out to my local city council. But The Washington Post has rules about political outreach, so I asked the paper’s leaders if doing so was acceptable. They decided it would not be, that it could be perceived as my seeking a favor and that might taint future coverage. So I didn’t.

Advertisement

I understood why and I respected the boundaries enough to ask in the first place. And the power I have in being allowed to write for The Post is somewhat less substantial than Alito’s.

The rules and guidelines addressing reporting and recusal by Supreme Court justices should be fail-safes against unscrupulous actors, not challenges to be sidestepped through clever rationalization.

But, then, I’m not a lawyer by trade.

Gift this article Gift Article