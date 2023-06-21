House to vote again on a measure to censure Adam Schiff

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For the second time in a week, the House will vote on a measure that would censure Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) for pressing allegations that former president Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russia. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The first votes on the measure are expected to come Wednesday evening. The resolution, sponsored by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), is similar to one the House blocked last week but does not include the possibility of a $16 million fine against Schiff. Luna had said that amount was half the cost of an investigation into the alleged collusion.

The resolution alleges that Schiff “spread false accusations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia” and abused his privileged access to classified information. It also says that Schiff “behaved dishonestly and dishonorably on many other occasions.”

Schiff has dismissed the GOP’s efforts to censure him as partisan retribution for trying to hold Trump accountable. He also said Republicans were trying to distract Americans from Trump’s legal problems.

Last week, 20 Republicans voted with Democrats to table Luna’s first measure — effectively killing it — in a vote of 225-196. Two Republicans and five Democrats voted present.

In a statement Tuesday, Luna said “a majority of the 20” Republicans who had voted to table the first resolution would be changing their votes to support the measure this week.

“We have secured the number of votes needed to censure Adam B. Schiff and refer him to Ethics,” she said.

Luna’s measure is a privileged resolution, which means that under House rules, it has to be considered by Thursday.

“It is well within my right as a Congresswoman to file a privileged motion and hold Adam B. Schiff accountable for abusing and exploiting his official position and bringing dishonor to the House of Representatives,” she said.

Schiff, who is running for Senate to replace the retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), has used the censure attempts to raise money for his Senate bid. In an email solicitation last week, he asked supporters to chip in at least $10 “to help my campaign fight back against these attacks.”

The California Democrat served as the lead manager in the 2020 Senate trial after Trump’s impeachment in 2019 for threatening to withhold military aid to Ukraine in exchange for political favors. He was removed this year from the Intelligence Committee by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who accused him of having abused his power.

Schiff’s opponents in the 2024 Democratic Senate primary include Reps. Katie Porter (Calif.) and Barbara Lee (Calif.). Schiff’s backers include former House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

John Wagner and Mariana Alfaro contributed to this report.

