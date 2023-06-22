Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning, Early Birds. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) turns 90 today. She shares a birthday with one of the Democrats vying to succeed her next year, Rep. Adam B. Schiff, who was censured yesterday by the House in a vote that largely fell along party lines. Tips: earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us.

In today’s edition … Dems promise action after Alito report … Toluse Olorunnipa on Gavin Newsom’s cheerleading for Biden … What we’re watching: Modi's trip … but first …

On the Hill

Impeachment fever isn’t going away

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) won’t get her impeachment vote after all.

Boebert shocked her colleagues this week when she sprung a procedural maneuver on them that would have forced the House to vote today on a resolution to impeach President Biden for failing to secure the U.S.-Mexico border.

But late Wednesday, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (D-Calif.) and his leadership team worked out a deal with Boebert. Instead of a floor vote on impeachment, the House today will vote to send her impeachment resolution to the House Homeland Security and Judiciary committees for further consideration.

Boebert’s maneuvering angered leadership and many of her Republican colleagues.

The Colorado firebrand and her allies didn’t have the votes to impeach Biden and the slapdash nature of their plan — there have been no impeachment hearings — fed into Democrats’ portrayal of House Republicans as a chaotic bunch not serious about governing.

A vote would have put may Republicans, including those in districts Biden won, in a difficult political position.

Even some of Boebert’s fellow Freedom Caucus members raised an eyebrow at her decision.

“There’s not a high crime or misdemeanor proven,” said Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.). “There may be an allegation, but there's nothing proven in my mind that warrants an impeachment.”

Impeachment bloodlust

But the issue isn’t going away and GOP leaders are increasingly being forced to contend with a band of hard-liners who want to take a more aggressive posture toward Biden and his top officials.

Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) said Wednesday that Republicans’ failure to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas helped spur the effort to impeach Biden.

“Two words: border invasion,” he said. “The speaker said last fall, that when we had the majority we would impeach Mayorkas. Why haven’t we done that? … I think that would have reduced the intensity of a desire to impeach President Biden to address the border situation.”

Since Biden took office, pressure has been building to impeach him as retribution for Democrats’ impeachments of President Donald Trump.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) filed an article of impeachment against Biden the day after he took office in 2021, and impeachment talk picked up after the United States’ chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. But impeachment didn’t become a live possibility until Republicans took control of the House in January.

Boebert’s impeachment push had the support of many other Freedom Caucus members, including influential House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).

Worried moderates

But the prevailing feeling in the caucus was that Boebert’s approach was … disastrous.

Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.), who represents a district in the Los Angeles suburbs that Biden carried by more than 12 points, called Biden “a terrible president” but said he didn’t support Boebert’s impeachment effort.

“It’s hard to win,” Garcia said. “It’s easy to lose. We can lose this majority very easily if we decide to do things recklessly.”

Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.), one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role in fomenting the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection (and one of only two still in Congress) said that charging someone with high crimes and misdemeanors is purposely “a high bar.”

“Just disagreeing with someone on their policy decisions doesn’t meet that,” he said.

Called it!

Despite leadership’s ability to avoid the vote, Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) on Wednesday was essentially experiencing an “I told you so” moment.

He warned in 2019 as Democrats prepared to impeach Trump over his efforts to pressure Ukraine to announce investigations into his political rivals that impeachment would become “the new normal” whenever one party controlled the House and the other controlled the White House.

“I think once you use that, for what I thought was a terrible reason, then our constituents demand it, and then we’ll have members that do it,” he told us.

“I don’t support the way this is being done at all,” he added of Boebert’s resolution. But “my base in North Dakota supports the hell out of it.”

House Republicans satiated some of their desire for retribution Wednesday when the House passed a measure to censure Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) for pressing allegations that Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russia.

Don’t expect that to satisfy the hard-liners for long.

Thanks to our colleague Marianna Sotomayor for her reporting help.

Programming note

For Washington Post Live, Leigh Ann will interview House Intelligence Committee Chairman Michael R. Turner (R-Ohio) and Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the top Democrat on the panel, today at 11:30 a.m. Eastern. It will focus on the Durham report’s recommendations, his testimony before Congress and questions about the mishandling of classified material. Watch here.

From the courts

Dems promise action after Alito report

Senate Democrats plan to move forward with legislation that would impose binding ethics rules on the Supreme Court and launch a two-committee investigation into the activities of the justices following another report about wealthy business executives providing free travel and lodging to a sitting justice.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) announced Tuesday that his panel would consider Supreme Court ethics legislation after the Senate returns from its Fourth of July recess. The action was spurred by a story from ProPublica detailing a trip Justice Samuel Alito took to Alaska in 2008 with the billionaire Republican megadonor Paul Singer that was paid for by Robin Arkley II, another conservative megadonor.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) told us the committee is taking up his bill, which would which would require the court to adopt a code of conduct and establish clear rules dictating when justices must recuse themselves from cases.

“The highest court in the land should not have the lowest ethical standards,” Durbin said in a joint statement with Whitehouse, who chairs a subcommittee with jurisdiction over the federal judiciary.

Durbin’s office declined to confirm which bill the committee would mark up.

Investigations

Democrats on the Senate Finance and Judiciary committees plan to launch a joint investigation into the justices, Whitehouse said.

“We’re working on an investigative plan whereby the Finance Committee and the Judiciary Committee are in touch with each other and coordinating investigative efforts,” he said.

Those investigative efforts, Whitehouse continued, could include issuing subpoenas: “The prospect of a subpoena or subpoenas is being actively considered.”

Dallas billionaire Harlan Crow, who rejected each committee’s request for a full accounting of the free travel and other gifts he gave to Justice Clarence Thomas, is a likely target.

Trying to pressure Roberts

Sen. Angus King (I-Maine), who introduced a bipartisan Supreme Court ethics bill with Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) in April, said the revelations underscore the need for an enforceable code of conduct.

“I’m very surprised that [Chief] Justice [John] Roberts is watching public confidence in the court erode daily on his watch,” King said. “If I were the chief justice, I wouldn’t want that to be my legacy.”

Many Republicans have defended the justices under scrutiny, saying they have done nothing to violate existing rules and that Democrats are trying to intimidate the conservative majority with their calls for tougher standards.

Appropriations check-in

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), chairman of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee that oversees the court’s budget, told us in April that he plans on using his spending bill this year to try to force the justices to adhere to an enforceable ethics code — similar to the one that applies to federal judges.

It’s unclear whether Van Hollen will still go through with his plan. He said Wednesday that the matter is “under active consideration.”

White House Notebook

Once a potential rival, Newsom becomes Biden’s biggest cheerleader

White House Bureau Chief Toluse Olorunnipa files this week’s notebook:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) was waiting to meet Biden when he landed in the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday.

He toured a wetland with the president later that day, attended a briefing on artificial intelligence the next morning and introduced Biden at a fundraiser.

At each stop during Biden’s three-day trip to his state this week, Newsom seemed to be trying to outdo himself by lavishing increasingly effusive praise on the president.

Biden’s West Coast trip marked Newsom’s evolution from outspoken critic of the Democratic Party under Biden last year — and a politician widely viewed as angling for Biden’s job — to one of the president’s most enthusiastic surrogates.

“There's simply no president in modern American history who’s done more to deliver on the promise of addressing head on the issue of climate change, than President Joe Biden,” Newsom said at the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve in Palo Alto on Monday.

He continued the compliment-fest during a fundraiser Tuesday.

“The last few years have been a master class, and I don’t say that lightly,” Newsom said while introducing Biden. “I am here, Mr. President, as a proud American, as a proud Californian mesmerized by not just your faith and devotion to this country, and the world we're trying to build, but by your results, by your action, by your passion, by your capacity to deliver.”

After taking the stage, Biden, whose remarks at the fundraisers and other events were notably less crisp and polished than Newsom’s, quipped “I’m going home now.”

The crowd of well-heeled donors erupted in laughter.

Going overboard?

But the split screen between Newsom — 55 years old, energetic, articulate — and Biden — who at 80 often speaks in a whisper and loses his train of thought — was hard to miss.

Newsom is aiming to play a role as a top Biden salesman and attack dog, roles that could elevate his profile on the national stage for a future presidential run.

While Biden largely steered clear of mentioning any Republicans by name during his California trip, Newsom showed no such reticence.

He credited Biden with running “circles around circles around Kevin McCarthy on that debt ceiling bill” and has been in a public spat with Florida governor, GOP presidential candidate and Newsom rival Ron DeSantis, who was also in California this week.

DeSantis isn’t shying away from taking on Newsom, who Republicans are beginning to see as a top Biden surrogate.

“Are you gonna throw your hat in the ring and challenge Joe? Are you going to get in and do it? Or are you just gonna sit on the sidelines and chirp?” DeSantis recently said of his Californian antagonist.

You can follow all of Tolu’s work here and follow him on Twitter here. Have you read his book about George Floyd? Order it here.

What we're watching

At the White House

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to Washington, which began Wednesday evening, includes a joint news conference with Biden, an address to Congress (that some Democrats are boycotting) and a state dinner at the White House.

Here’s what to expect:

The deliverables: Biden and Modi are expected to announce a bevy of new partnerships on space, microchips, defense and technology — including a “deal to jointly produce a GE fighter jet engine in India,” Biden and Modi are expected to announce a bevy of new partnerships on space, microchips, defense and technology — including a “deal to jointly produce a GE fighter jet engine in India,” Tolu reports

On the menu: The state dinner “will be mostly vegetarian, in keeping with the dietary restrictions of its guest of honor,” The state dinner “will be mostly vegetarian, in keeping with the dietary restrictions of its guest of honor,” our colleague Emily Heil reports . “In place of a filet or roast, the main course will be stuffed portobello mushrooms accompanied by a creamy risotto infused with saffron.”

At the Supreme Court

The court will announce more decisions today for cases it heard this term. Affirmative action and student-loan forgiveness are among the seven major undecided cases that we’re tracking.

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @LACaldwellDC.

