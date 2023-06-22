Debate begins on bill that would expand access to abortions in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine — Lawmakers launched into an emotional debate over expanding access to abortions in Maine, delivering impassioned appeals Thursday even as passage was a foregone conclusion in the Democratic-controlled Legislature.
It would allow abortions any time before birth if deemed necessary by a medical provider. Current state law bans abortions after a fetus becomes viable outside the womb, at roughly 24 weeks, unless a mother’s life is at risk.
Assistant House Republican leader Amy Arata, of New Gloucester, urged her Democratic colleagues to break ranks, calling it an “extreme” proposal that was unnecessary and “not a compassionate bill.”
“I’ve been criticized for being too moderate. But you know what, there’s a hunger for rational and reasonable voices in government. And you can be a voice of reason by opposing this extreme bill,” she said.
Rep. Colleen Madigan, D-Waterville, was one of the lawmakers to put the bill in personal terms, noting that her mother didn’t have a choice when she gave birth to a baby with a fatal anomaly and watched her newborn son die over the course of a day.
She said lawmakers have no business stepping into such tragedies. “If you’ve never had to be in those circumstances, be grateful,” Madigan said.
The bill is one of several abortion-related bills before lawmakers this session, and the debate began days before the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the Roe v. Wade decision that women had a constitutional right to an abortion, returning authority to the states.
The debate began respectfully.
Rep. Adam Lee, D-Auburn, said many Democrats were demonized by abortion opponents for supporting the bill. But he said it was a difficult decision for lawmakers on both sides of the issue.
“We need to realize that we aren’t bad people. Neither side. This is a tough decision for all of us,” he said.