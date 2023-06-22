Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today's edition, we'll cover the Biden administration's proposal to strengthen protections for endangered species, and environmental activists' concerns about carbon capture technology in Louisiana.

Red states are targeting ESG investing. Businesses are pushing back.

Republican state lawmakers have introduced a flurry of bills this year to crack down on the practice of basing investment decisions on factors like climate change.

Many of the measures would prohibit state governments or pension funds from doing business with big financial institutions that have adopted ESG — environmental, social and governance — goals and policies.

But in states across the country, local business groups have argued the bills contradict the free-market principles that conservatives have long championed, according to an analysis released today and interviews with industry officials.

In Indiana, an official at the state Chamber of Commerce testified before a key committee that an anti-ESG bill was “anti-free markets and anti-free enterprise.”

Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce scolded the supporters of anti-ESG legislation by quoting former president Ronald Reagan , who In South Dakota, a lobbyist for thescolded the supporters of anti-ESG legislation by quoting former president, who famously said in 1981 : “We who live in free market societies believe that growth, prosperity and, ultimately, human fulfillment are created from the bottom up, not the government down.”

Arizona Bankers Association told lawmakers that he was concerned about “probably the most anti-free market bill that you’ll see this legislative session.” The And in Arizona, a lobbyist for thetold lawmakers that he was concerned about “probably the most anti-free market bill that you’ll see this legislative session.” The bill , which would bar financial institutions from doing business in Arizona if they “discriminate” based on ESG criteria, died in the GOP-controlled state House.

“Significant opposition has been coming from folks in the business community that are usually the allies of Republicans,” said Frances Sawyer, the head of the San Francisco-based strategic planning firm Pleiades Strategy and an author of the new analysis.

Will Hild, executive director of Consumers’ Research, a Washington-based group fighting ESG policies nationwide, said he was “very disappointed” to see some business groups come out against the legislation. But he rejected the notion that the bills were inconsistent with conservative values.

“These bills are about the state when it is a market participant, not a market regulator,” he said. “When states borrow money or lend money or use banking services, they have a right to express their preferences just like any other customer.”

Angst in Arizona

In interviews, lobbyists for the Arizona Bankers Association said they repeatedly warned Republican lawmakers that a package of 11 anti-ESG bills would be bad for business and free markets.

But the lawmakers, they said, seemed less interested in these economic considerations and more interested in scoring political points against “woke” Wall Street firms.

“We used to be able to go to [lawmakers] and say, ‘Hey, this is going to hurt free markets and have a negative regulatory effect,’” said Steven Killian, director of government relations for the Arizona Bankers Association. “They just don’t want to hear it anymore. They’re more interested in the political fight.”

The package of 11 anti-ESG bills includes S.B. 1138, which would prohibit financial institutions, insurers or credit reporting agencies from discriminating against businesses based on their ESG score. Killian said the bill could force community and regional banks in Arizona to spend millions of dollars in compliance costs.

Out of the 11 bills, five passed but were vetoed by Gov. Katie Hobbs, a Democrat. S.B. 1138 passed the Senate but died in the House, where two Republicans voted with Democrats to kill the bill on the floor.

Arizona state Sen. Jake Hoffman (R), who sponsored S.B. 1138, did not respond to a request for comment.

The success rate

Overall, out of 165 anti-ESG bills introduced in 37 states this year, 22 measures passed in 14 states, according to the new analysis.

Sawyer called this outcome a “low batting average.” She said Republican lawmakers may want to rethink their approach next year, especially as polling shows ESG isn’t gaining traction with the general public.

Thirty-seven percent of Americans report being “very” or “somewhat familiar” with ESG, unchanged from 36 percent in 2021, according to a Gallup poll last month.

Another 22 percent are “not too familiar” with the issue, while 40 percent are “not familiar at all.”

Hild rejected the notion that this year’s push against the “ESG scam” was unsuccessful. He pointed to Kentucky, where Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear signed a bill that requires the state’s public pension funds to make investment decisions based on financial risks and returns, rather than ESG factors, as an example of a victory.

“If a state had 10 bills pushing back on the ESG scam and they decided that one of them was the best way that year to push back, you wouldn’t say that was a failure to address the issue because nine of them didn’t pass,” he said. “And we’ll see what happens next year.”

Agency alert

Biden administration to strengthen protections for endangered species

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service yesterday proposed to strengthen protections for imperiled plants and animals, reversing changes made under former president Donald Trump that weakened the Endangered Species Act, Matthew Brown and John Flesher report for the Associated Press.

The proposals, which could take a year to finalize, would reinstate a decades-old rule that requires blanket protections for species that are newly classified as threatened. Under the proposals, officials would no longer consider economic impacts when deciding if species need protection. It would also be easier to designate areas as critical for species’ survival, even if they are no longer found in those locations.

Under Trump, industry groups successfully lobbied to weaken the Endangered Species Act regulations, saying they hampered oil and gas drilling, ranching and logging. Many of the changes were finalized during Trump’s last weeks in office.

The new proposals could prevent some species from reaching the verge of extinction, said Fish and Wildlife Service Assistant Director Gary Frazer.

“We have the opportunity to try to improve the status of species before they get to the brink,” he said.

Environmental justice

In ‘Cancer Alley,’ a key Biden climate policy draws fire from environmentalists

The Biden administration’s support for carbon capture technology is running into fierce opposition in Louisiana, where some environmentalists fear such projects will perpetuate the region’s oil and gas industry that has caused significantly high cancer rates in Black and lower-income neighborhoods, The Washington Post’s Timothy Puko reports.

Many environmentalists, led by environmental justice advocates, have objected to building carbon capture projects in a region where petrochemical plants often sit next to Black churches and schools.

“This is an experiment,” said Beverly Wright, the chief executive of the Deep South Center for Environmental Justice in east New Orleans and a member of the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council. “And this experiment is going to be conducted on the same communities that have suffered from the oil and gas industry.”

Yet the White House and the Environmental Protection Agency are supporting a state plan to speed up carbon storage projects, which aim to bury heat-trapping gases underground instead of releasing them into the atmosphere. Already, nearly $80 billion worth of new projects are pending in Louisiana, with the EPA considering handing over regulation to state officials who say they can get the job done faster.

The development pits major priorities of President Biden against one another. The administration, backed by many climate scientists and other lawmakers, sees carbon capture as a critical tool in reducing emissions from hard-to-decarbonize sectors. But opponents see it as a betrayal of Biden’s commitment to environmental justice and addressing long-standing pollution in disadvantaged communities.

Pressure points

Biden taps Eric Beightel to lead permitting council

President Biden yesterday appointed Eric Beightel as executive director of the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council, a 16-member body tasked with updating the nation’s permitting process for infrastructure projects.

Beightel most recently served as an executive at HDR, an engineering, architecture, environment and construction services firm. Before that, he was a policy adviser at the Transportation Department and the White House Office of Management and Budget.

As head of the federal permitting council, Beightel will manage large-scale infrastructure projects worth nearly $100 billion. His tenure comes after the debt ceiling bill included modest proposals to speed up the permitting process for energy projects. The Biden administration and congressional Democrats have called for more robust permitting legislation to address the bottlenecks facing wind farms, solar farms and electric transmission lines.

In the atmosphere

