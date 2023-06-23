Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1968, syndicated newspaper columnist Joseph Kraft coined the term “Middle America.” The big idea Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Bible is back in Utah school district and more in your weekly non-Beltway political stories A Utah school district reverses its Bible ban. Two California companies can sell lab-grown meat. Quebec struggles with a new law meant to promote French. Maine’s Senate votes to ban flavored tobacco products. These are your weekly outside-the-Beltway political stories.

The Daily 202 generally focuses on national politics and foreign policy. But as passionate believers in local news, and in redefining “politics” as something that hits closer to home than Beltway “Senator X Hates Senator Y” stories, we try to bring you a weekly mix of pieces with significant local, national or international importance.

Advertisement

Please keep sending your links to news coverage of political stories that are getting overlooked. They don’t have to be from this week! The submission link is right under this column. Make sure to say whether I can use your first name, last initial and location. Anonymous is okay, too, as long as you give a location.

In Utah, a second coming for the Bible

Utah’s Davis School District, which made headlines when it banned the Bible because of its scenes of sex and violence, has now reversed that decision and put it back on library shelves, accessible to students of all ages, the Salt Lake Tribune’s Courtney Tanner recently reported.

The person who had requested its removal had pointed to books restricted or banned following a push by conservative groups that have focused on works featuring issues of race or LGBTQ Americans.

Advertisement

“If those books were being removed, the parent said the Bible should be, too, for containing scenes of incest, bestiality and rape in the King James edition.”

The politics: District by district, state by state, conservatives are waging a national campaign to restrict access to — or outright ban — books and instruction that offend them. Liberals are looking for ways to push back.

Tastes like lab-grown chicken

The Associated Press reported this week that the Agriculture Department, in a first, had given two California companies permission to sell chicken made from animal cells “to the nation's restaurant tables and eventually, supermarket shelves.”

USDA “gave the green light to Upside Foods and Good Meat, firms that had been racing to be the first in the U.S. to sell meat that doesn't come from slaughtered animals — what's now being referred to as ‘cell-cultivated’ or ‘cultured’ meat as it emerges from the laboratory and arrives on dinner plates.”

Advertisement

The politics: As the AP put it, “the move launches a new era of meat production aimed at eliminating harm to animals and drastically reducing the environmental impacts of grazing, growing feed for animals and animal waste.”

Gotta speak le français au Québec

The Canadian province is wrestling with the implementation of “Bill 96,” which aims to protect and promote the use of French but imposes some pretty far-reaching restrictions on the use of English (and other languages) in a way that’s making some Canadians rebel.

“Among the changes: Businesses can no longer require most employees to know English. Enrollment at English-language preparatory colleges will be capped. And only certain people — tourists among them — may legally converse with public officials in English.”

Advertisement

Which leads to this: “The City of Montréal added an automated message to its phone system that asked callers to ‘attest in good faith’ that they were legally entitled to press ‘2’ for English.”

The politics: Quebec has long tried to promote French speaking, sometimes at the cost of driving off investment. It’s a central part of the province’s identity. It’ll be interesting to see whether Bill 96 gets modified or watered down.

Maine bans flavored tobacco

From Penelope Overton at the Portland Press Herald: Maine’s senate narrowly voted to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products as part of an effort to protect young people.

The bill would prohibit flavors such as “mint, fruit, chocolate, menthol, vanilla and honey in all tobacco, including vaping products. The federal government already bans flavors, except for menthol, in combustible cigarettes, but allows them in vaping products,” Overton reported.

Advertisement

“Opponents have argued that while nicotine products are harmful, the government should not be dictating what adults can purchase. Those under 21 are already prohibited from purchasing nicotine products, including vaping products,” Overton wrote.

It’s up to the Maine House now.

The politics: According to the piece, about 17 percent of Maine’s high school students use vaping products, so the existing restrictions aren’t foolproof. But should adults — who can, after all, buy alcohol — not be able to buy flavored tobacco because they might fall into kids’ hands?

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Supreme Court says White House can continue to set deportation priorities

“The Supreme Court on Friday ruled for the Biden administration in an important immigration case, saying Texas and Louisiana lacked the legal standing to challenge the executive branch’s priorities on who should be deported,” Robert Barnes reports.

Advertisement

At issue is a Biden administration policy that says the Department of Homeland Security should focus on arresting recent border crossers and immigrants who pose a threat to public safety, rather than the millions of other noncitizens who have lived here for years.” , rather than the millions of other noncitizens who have lived here for years.”

Rail car that triggered East Palestine derailment hadn’t been recently inspected

“The National Transportation Safety Board on Friday is hosting the second half of a two-day hearing into the freight train derailment and chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio. The February derailment morphed from a serious derailment into a national political story after authorities decided to vent and burn the hazardous vinyl chloride the train was carrying,” Luz Lazo, Ian Duncan and Lori Aratani report.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

New weapons, tactics further entangle U.S. in Israeli-Palestinian conflict

“In a week that saw U.S.-made attack helicopters strafing a Palestinian city and Israeli settlers rampaging through a village filled with American citizens, the Biden administration finds itself caught up in a rapidly escalating conflict,” Shira Rubin reports.

Advertisement

“Both sides are also introducing new and more powerful weapons and tactics that hark back to the all-out war of the second intifada more than 20 years ago, when Israel reoccupied much of the West Bank.”

What’s next in search for answers to Titan’s ‘catastrophic implosion’?

“It was important for relatives of the victims to ‘have an understanding of what happened, [to] begin to find some closure,’ [Rear Adm. John Mauger of the U.S. Coast Guard] said, adding that the site of the debris was an incredibly remote, difficult environment to work in. Given that the victims were from different countries around the world, governments would be meeting to discuss ‘what an investigation of the nature of the casualty might look like,’ he said,” Adela Suliman and Dan Lamothe report.

Europe takes its fight against Big Tech to CEOs’ turf: San Francisco

“On Thursday, [European Union Commissioner Thierry Breton] traveled to Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters to conduct a ‘stress test’ to analyze how the company responds to tweets that European regulators deem problematic. Breton said he had a ‘very good’ meeting with Musk and Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino, and that he observed a strong willingness for Twitter to comply with the [bloc’s landmark social media law]. But he noted that the test showed the company still has work to do before the E.U. begins enforcing the law in late August,” Cat Zakrzewski reports.

… and beyond

No Labels declines to reveal just who is funding its third-party bid

“The centrist group consists of a constellation of entities, some of which disclose donor names. But the main one is a nonprofit which, unlike political parties, does not have to reveal the names of its funders. And in an interview with POLITICO, its CEO, Nancy Jacobson, declined to do so, saying simply that it was a ‘mixed’ pool of individual contributors including ‘people that want to help our country,’” Politico’s Heidi Przybyla and Shia Kapos report.

Advertisement

“No Labels’ refusal to reveal donor identities has worsened tensions in Washington, where a smattering of Democratic and anti-Donald Trump conservatives have accused the group of potentially kneecapping President Biden’s reelection [bid]. They say that unlike other nonprofit groups, No Labels is essentially running a presidential campaign without the requirements that apply to formal political parties; namely disclosures.”

Squatting Russian diplomat fuels national security standoff in Australia

“While the Kremlin’s military clings to occupied land across Ukraine, half the world away a suspected Russian diplomat appears to be staging a more modest occupation of his own that is fueling a growing national security standoff. The suspected diplomat is squatting on the site of Moscow’s proposed new embassy in the Australian capital, Canberra, after the government vetoed the plan over security risks,” NBC News’s Larissa Gao reports.

The Biden agenda

Biden to sign executive order expanding access to contraception

“Biden on Friday will sign an executive order designed to protect and expand access to contraception, after a Supreme Court ruling last year overturning the constitutional right to abortion raised fears that birth control could also face restrictions. Biden senior adviser Jen Klein told reporters that the order will increase ways for women to access contraception and lower out-of-pocket costs,” Reuters’s Steve Holland reports.

Planned Parenthood, NARAL, Emily’s List endorse Biden ahead of Dobbs anniversary

“Three major reproductive rights groups — Planned Parenthood Action Fund, NARAL Pro-Choice America and Emily’s List — endorsed President Biden’s reelection bid on Friday, a day ahead of the anniversary of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade,” the Hill’s Alex Gangitano reports.

Biden says India, unlike China, shares ‘democratic character’ with U.S.

“Standing next to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House on Thursday, President Biden defended calling Chinese President Xi Jinping a ‘dictator’ at a recent campaign event. And he went on to characterize the American relationship with Modi — who has been accused of aiding the erosion of democratic principles in India — as different from the one with Xi because India shares the same ‘democratic character’ as the United States,” Mariana Alfaro reports.

What Americans think about overturning Roe, visualized

“Half the country thinks the result was more restrictions on abortion than they had expected, according to new polling for CBS News conducted by YouGov. An additional third thinks that the new restrictions passed in the wake of Dobbs were in line with their expectations. Most Americans also view those changes as a negative,” Philip Bump reports.

Hot on the left

What’s not being talked about in SCOTUS’s Native sovereign immunity ruling

“In theory, the Court’s opinion opens tribal sovereign immunity in other federal statutes for reinterpretation. But on the other hand, this decision sends a strong message to Native outsiders that they cannot exploit the exceptions of tribal sovereign immunity for their own means of conducting business. This is notable, as payday lenders have notoriously devised ways to escape existing state usury limits and prey on borrowers without the restrictions of regulations,” Jarod Facundo writes for the American Prospect.

Hot on the right

House Freedom Caucus faces an internal purge push

“Tensions inside the conservative House Freedom Caucus have reached the point that some members are floating the idea of purging colleagues from the group,” Politico’s Olivia Beavers reports.

“At least two hardliners have discussed — and proposed to Freedom Caucus Chair Scott Perry (R-Pa.) — trying to boot members who no longer meet the group’s standards, according to three Republicans with knowledge of the talks who spoke on condition of anonymity. The lawmakers declined to name who’s behind the ouster calls, underscoring the sensitivity of the situation.”

Today in Washington

At 12:50 p.m., Vice President Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken will host a luncheon honoring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the State Department.

The Bidens, Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will leave the White House at 3:45 p.m. for the Mayflower for a political event with reproductive rights groups.

In closing

State dinner for India becomes an unlikely celebration of fashion

“This state dinner was low on celebrity wattage, and perhaps the designers were invited to provide some star power. But their presence was also a hint about how the Biden administration, which tends to shy away from conversations about style, might think about fashion more broadly. It’s less about what is worn — by the first lady, by her husband, by her guests — and more about what those clothes and their makers stand for,” Rachel Tashjian reports.

Thanks for reading. See you next week.

Gift this article Gift Article