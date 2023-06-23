Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

In today's edition … IRS whistleblower says DOJ stifled Hunter Biden case … Americans want diverse college campuses without affirmative action, poll finds … New video undercuts claim Twitter censored pro-Trump views before Jan. 6 …

The Campaign

Republicans struggle with abortion one year after Dobbs

It’s been nearly a year since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Since the ruling on June 24, 2022, 15 states have banned all or almost all abortions. Bans in six more states have been blocked temporarily by courts (and that doesn’t include the six-week ban that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed in April but that hasn’t yet taken effect).

“17.5 million women of reproductive age — about a quarter of all women in that age bracket in the United States — live where abortion is banned or mostly banned,” our colleagues Caroline Kitchener, Rachel Roubein, Andrew Ba Tran, Caitlin Gilbert and Hannah Dormido report.

The political consequences have also been staggering.

Democrats credit abortion with helping them keep control of the Senate and protecting against steep losses in the House in last year’s midterm elections. And they plan to make it a major campaign issue in 2024.

And Republicans still have no consistent message on abortion one year after securing conservatives’ long-sought victory at the Supreme Court.

With polls showing support for abortion access near all-time highs, the divide between GOP moderates and the most ardent antiabortion lawmakers over how far to pursue restrictions continues to fester.

The political stakes will be even higher next year, with abortion access expected to play a central role in the presidential race as well as in the fight for control of the House and the Senate.

Here’s how the abortion fight is playing out across the political landscape:

In the presidential race

As Republican presidential candidates head to the Faith and Freedom Conference today, abortion is likely to be a big topic of discussion.

Still, most GOP candidates haven’t settled on a specific policy position — they are united in supporting abortion restrictions but differ on where the line should be drawn.

“The gathering comes at a time when some antiabortion leaders are urging the candidates to publicly advocate for a national ban on abortion at 15 weeks, rather than sidestepping the question or suggesting individual states should have the last word, as [Donald] Trump has done,” our colleagues Maeve Reston and Marianne LeVine report.

In the House

“Let the states decide” is one of the most common refrains from Republicans on Capitol Hill, where House Republican leadership has mostly dropped the idea of voting on a national abortion ban.

Not only would it fail to pass the Senate, it wouldn’t pass the House either, as some Republicans remain skittish about the issue, creating tension between conservative and more moderate House Republicans.

“I hope we do more and pass more,” said Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), who is running for the Senate.

But Republicans who represent swing districts have pushed back against doing more.

Last week, 10 Republicans killed an amendment by Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) that would have elevated scrutiny for abortion-related federal rulemakings.

At least three of those Republicans planned to vote down the larger, non-abortion-related bill (the Reins Act) if the abortion amendment was adopted, threatening the bill’s passage, according to a person familiar with the discussions. Instead, a few moderates banded together to bring down only the abortion amendment to save the larger bill.

Additionally, moderate Republicans also twice demanded leadership not move a bill, which was expected to be a top GOP priority, that would restrict taxpayer dollars from being used for abortion, including for people who buy into the Affordable Care Act, according to multiple people who helped to shelve the measure.

“I am not supporting that,” said Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-N.Y.), who represents a Long Island district Biden won by nearly 15 points in 2020. “I made it very clear. I think that we should be focused on right now the securing our border, we should be focusing on making this nation more affordable.”

In the Senate

Democrats have argued, and will continue to do so, that Republicans will ban all abortions should they win control of government.

New polling for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee conducted by GQR in the Senate battleground states of Arizona, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin is boosting the party's confidence that abortion is a winning issue for it in 2024.

The internal poll, obtained by The Early, found that 65 percent of voters in these states thought abortion should be legal in “all or most circumstances,” including 68 percent of independent voters, and that 76 percent believe that Republicans will try to ban abortion if they gain control of government.

Democrats believe that current and likely Republican candidates in Ohio, Nevada, Montana and Pennsylvania have abortion positions too extreme for their states.

While there’s no obvious Republican Senate candidate in Wisconsin yet, the state will be a battleground next year, with Biden seeking to win a state he carried by less than a point in 2020 and Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin running for reelection.

“There’s no more galvanizing or persuasive issue than abortion,” said Ben Wikler, the Wisconsin Democratic Party’s chairman. “In 2024, the fight will not be about Wisconsin’s pre-Civil War abortion ban — it will be about whether to institute a national abortion ban or national protections for reproductive freedom.”

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), who opposes abortion, narrowly won reelection last year even as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers was reelected running on his support for abortion rights. Johnson said he expected abortion to be as animating in 2024 as it was in last year’s races.

“Until we resolve this, I don’t think it’s going away,” Johnson said.

Republicans are growing increasingly nervous over the national security implications of a months-long effort by Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) to block all Defense Department nominees and promotions over the Pentagon’s policy of paying for a servicemember’s travel to a state where they can receive an abortion. The move is giving Democrats fodder against Republicans on two fronts: national security and abortion.

At the White House

Biden will sign today an executive order aimed at improving the accessibility of contraception — an action that will serve as the White House’s policy response to the first anniversary of the fall of Roe, our colleague Rachel Roubein reports.

The effort is aimed at plugging the gaps in Obamacare’s mandate to cover free contraception and ensure health plans are complying with the rules. It comes as congressional Democrats probe complaints of some health insurers forcing patients to pay out of pocket for birth control.

This will be the third executive order aimed at reproductive care since Biden has signed since the Supreme Court overturned Roe. But the order doesn’t set any timelines for federal departments to finish such work, making it unclear when new guidance or rules could emerge.

In addition, three abortion rights groups — Planned Parenthood Action Fund, NARAL Pro-Choice America and Emily’s List — today formally threw their support behind President Biden and Vice President Harris’s 2024 campaign.

In the states

Michigan voted last year to amend the state’s constitution to protect abortion rights, and activists are trying to get similar measures on the ballot next year in other states, a tactic that helps turn out voters.

The American Civil Liberties Union is working to pass an Ohio ballot measure in November to protect abortion rights.

“As for 2024, our affiliates are deeply engaged in efforts to advance measures that would secure abortion rights and more in Florida and New York, with more states continuing to explore proactive opportunities at the ballot next year,” Carolyn Ehrlich, a senior political strategist at the ACLU, wrote in an email to The Early.

The investigations

IRS whistleblower says DOJ stifled Hunter Biden case

Gary Shapley, an IRS agent who supervised the investigation into Biden’s son Hunter, told lawmakers that the Justice Department slow-walked and stymied the investigation, according to a transcript of his account released Thursday.

Shapley’s detailed and potentially damning account, which he delivered to the House Ways and Means Committee, alleges that prosecutors were either timid or disinterested when it came to examining Hunter Biden’s financial misdeeds, our colleagues Devlin Barrett, Jacqueline Alemany and Perry Stein report.

Some of Shapley’s claims:

That the president’s son treated prostitutes and their travel costs as his business expenses;

That in 2017, Hunter sent a text invoking his father, then a former vice president, to try to get a business partner to fulfill an expected promise; and

That Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss did not have full authority to lead the investigation despite Attorney General Merrick Garland’s public assurances he did.

Democrats are urging caution. Rep. Richard E. Neal (Mass.), the top Democrat on the Ways and Means Committee, criticized Chairman Jason Smith (R-Mo.) for what he called a premature release of Shapley’s interview and one from another witness.

“The Minority takes whistleblower allegations extremely seriously, but the fact is today’s exercise was not ready for primetime,” Neal said in a statement. “Two interviews do not make an investigation when more than 50 employees were named.”

Poll Watch

Americans would like diverse college campuses without affirmative action, poll finds

From Post polling analyst Emily Guskin:

With the Supreme Court expected to rule on colleges and universities using race as a factor in building diverse student bodies any day now, The Post and Ipsos conducted a poll this spring asking Americans what they thought on the issue.

The poll found 56 percent of Americans in support of the Supreme Court banning colleges and universities from considering a student’s race and ethnicity when making decisions — with majorities of White Americans (60 percent) supporting such a ban and 54 percent of Black Americans and 55 percent of Hispanic Americans opposed.

At the same time, 60 percent of Americans call programs designed to increase the racial diversity of students on college campuses “a good thing.”

That includes about 8 in 10 Black Americans, two-thirds of Hispanics and over half of White people.

Americans rate similar programs for workplaces about the same: 62 percent say they are a good thing, including 81 percent of Black Americans, 70 percent of Hispanic Americans and 55 percent of White Americans.

Complex findings

These seemingly contradictory findings — seen across several polls this spring — illustrate Americans’ desire for increasing diversity and discomfort with a person’s race playing a role in competitive admissions decisions.

In the Post-Ipsos poll, 28 percent of Americans overall said they thought racial diversity on college campuses was a good thing but also opposed colleges considering race when making admission decisions.

Independents exemplify that dichotomy: 61 percent said they support a ban on considering race in college admissions while 64 percent said increased racial diversity was a good thing.

Democrats were a bit more consistent as a group, with a slim 54 percent majority opposed to a ban on racial considerations while a wider 82 percent majority said increased diversity was positive.

But the most consistent group were Republicans: More than 6 in 10 of them support a ban on race consideration in college admissions (66 percent) and say programs promoting racial diversity of college students are “a bad thing” (61 percent).

Conservatives say pre-Musk Twitter censored them. A new video shows the opposite.

When Elon Musk took the helm at Twitter, he commissioned a series of reports intended to show that the company had previously sought to squelch conservative speech. Congressional Republicans, Trump supporters and Musk allies have said Twitter’s employees were too quick to punish Trump and his supporters because of their liberal prejudice. But a newly obtained video and other internal Twitter records reveal the opposite.

In the days before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, our colleague Drew Harwell scoops, lawyers and specialists on Twitter’s safety policy team braced for the worst. As they raised concerns over issues like leaving veiled threats up on the platform, Twitter’s leaders insisted on leaving up all but the most flagrant of rules violations.

Drew explains that, “the records reveal a company that fought until the end to give some of Trump’s most belligerent supporters the benefit of the doubt, even as its internal teams faced an overwhelming volume of tweets threatening retribution in line with Trump’s lies that the election had been stolen.”

The Media

