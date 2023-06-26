Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1990, the Associated Press reminds me, President George H.W. Bush acknowledged tax increases would be part of any deficit-reduction package he would negotiate with Congress, setting the stage for him to break his “no new taxes” campaign promise.

The big idea

Four questions after Russia’s insurrection

In the last four days, a Russian catering oligarch turned warlord suddenly turned on Russian President Vladimir Putin, denounced Moscow’s war in Ukraine and marched his notorious mercenary army to within about 120 miles of Moscow, demanding a Defense Ministry purge.

The speed of Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeniy Prigozhin’s advance — Putin labeled him a traitor and rushed tanks and troops into Moscow’s streets — shocked the world.

Advertisement

In 16 months, the Russian leader went from hurling a huge invasion force into Ukraine, intending to take it in days, to hurriedly deploying his military in his own capital to fend off an internal insurrection, a point repeatedly made by U.S. officials over the weekend.

Then, just as quickly as Prigozhin rebelled against his former patron, he pulled up short amid unconfirmed talk of a deal with the Kremlin and turned his forces around.

The next chapter of this Tom Clancy-meets-“Game of Thrones”-meets-“Catch-22” saga has yet to be written. And we’re still puzzling out just what happened on the ground (and in the heads of Prigozhin and Putin).

Here are four questions about the recent drama. In each case, the answer is “it’s too soon to tell,” but they’re helpful for thinking about what happens next.

Is Putin a lot weaker than previously thought? Could he collapse?

President Biden stayed quiet about the stunning developments through Sunday night. But Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the Sunday TV show rounds, hitting ABC’s “This Week,” CNN’s “State of the Union,” NBC’s “Meet the Press” and CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Advertisement

In each appearance, Blinken diagnosed “cracks” in Putin’s hold on power but declined to speculate about the strongman’s future.

The incident “raises lots of questions that we don’t have answers to,” Blinken told ABC’s Jonathan Karl

It shows real cracks. We can’t speculate or know exactly where that’s going to go,” America’s top diplomat “It was a direct challenge to Putin’s authority. So this raises profound questions.We can’t speculate or know exactly where that’s going to go,” America’s top diplomat told CBS’s Margaret Brennan

At the New York Times, Peter Baker, who covered Putin’s rise, wrote, “The short-lived uprising suggested that Mr. Putin’s hold on power is more tenuous than at any time since he took office more than two decades ago.”

Certainly, the fact that Putin felt he had to cut a deal with Prigozhin — and that Wagner made it so close to Moscow — doesn’t exactly project strength, either of the political or military variety.

What exactly did Prigozhin and Putin agree to?

“I don’t know, and I’m not sure we’ll fully know, or it may be something that unfolds in the coming — in the coming days and weeks,” Blinken told Karl. “We simply don’t have a clear picture of that.”

My colleague Mary Ilyushina has a deep, detailed report centered on Prigozhin, noting that “he probably did not intend to get exiled to Belarus, a dictatorship even more isolated than Russia, often called the North Korea of Europe, where he is now supposed to go following a deal to avoid arrest and prosecution.” But he survived.

Advertisement

“On some levels, Prigozhin’s most brazen gambit clearly failed — his rebellion ended without the ouster of his archenemies, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and the overall commander of the war in Ukraine, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, who is chief of the general staff. For months, Prigozhin had berated them as incompetent, corrupt and out-of-touch,” Mary wrote.

What does this mean for Wagner in Ukraine?

One reason the deal matters is that Wagner fighters were among the more effective Russian forces in Ukraine. The agreement reportedly does not completely disband Wagner or punish its fighters. But some of them will be absorbed into the Defense Ministry. The overall force’s future role is unclear, Blinken told Karl when asked what the mercenaries will do now.

“The short answer is we don’t know, which is why, again, speculating on what comes next is probably not the smartest thing to do. There are lots of unanswered questions, including the questions of what happens to Prigozhin’s forces,” Blinken said. “Do they remain in Ukraine?”

What does this mean for Ukraine’s counteroffensive?

The long-telegraphed Ukrainian effort to reclaim all of its territory isn’t going swimmingly. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has told the BBC it’s going “slower than desired” but declared that “we will advance on the battlefield the way we deem best.”

Advertisement

“These are early days for the counteroffensive,” Blinken told Bash. “It’s going to play out over weeks, maybe even over months.”

“To the extent that Russia is now distracted, that Putin has to worry about what’s going on inside of Russia as much as he has to worry about what he’s trying to do — not successfully — in Ukraine, I think that creates an additional advantage for the Ukrainians to take advantage,” he said.

Blinken is right to be cautious on all of these questions. It’s too soon to know exactly how Prigozhin’s 72-hour rebellion (if it’s truly over) will affect Putin or the situation on the ground in Ukraine. But those are the right things to watch.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Russia’s Prigozhin resurfaces, says Wagner rebelled to fight absorption by military

“Wagner group leader Yevgeniy Prigozhin, who sent a convoy of mercenary fighters toward Moscow over the weekend in an extraordinary challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s authority, posted an 11-minute audio statement on Monday claiming he launched the rebellion after Russian forces killed 30 of his fighters. They were his first remarks since accepting a deal to avoid prosecution and withdrawing his fighters on Saturday,” Bryan Pietsch, Jennifer Hassan, Mary Ilyushina and Eve Sampson report.

Colorado Springs Club Q shooting suspect pleads guilty

“The suspect in the mass shooting at a Colorado club that left five people dead and 17 injured said Monday that they would plead guilty to charges of murder, attempted murder and hate crimes. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 23, was facing up to life in prison if convicted of hundreds of charges, including murder, hate crimes and assault,” Emily Wax-Thibodeaux reports.

Delaware lawmaker seeks to become first transgender member of U.S. House

“Sarah McBride, a Democratic state senator in Delaware, announced Monday that she is running for the state’s sole U.S. House seat, a bid that, if successful next year, would make her the first transgender person to serve in Congress,” John Wagner reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Army families said they were swindled. Congress moves to counterpunch.

“Lawmakers are pursuing legislation that would enhance the military’s oversight of financial counselors tasked with helping the survivors of deceased service members, following an outcry from grief-stricken families who alleged they were fleeced out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by an Army employee who exploited them,” Alex Horton reports.

GOP lawmakers fear Biden may be preparing to allow TikTok to continue operating in U.S.

“The chairman of the House select committee on China said a recent change in Commerce Department regulations appears to be aimed at allowing the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok to continue operating in the United States, despite congressional fears that Beijing could use the online service as a tool of espionage or propaganda,” David J. Lynch reports.

Officials question whether truce will hold in Kremlin-Wagner standoff

“As the dust settled on the most serious challenge in decades to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s authority, Washington and its allies struggled to make sense of a head-spinning series of historic events that saw mercenary forces race up a highway to within 120 miles of Moscow on Saturday, then abruptly turn back after their leader, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, agreed to stand down and go to Belarus for an uncertain exile,” Shane Harris, Michael Birnbaum, Greg Miller, John Hudson and Amy B Wang report.

… and beyond

A debt deal twist is shifting Congress’s shutdown game plan

“With just over three months until the next shutdown deadline, the two parties are nowhere near a bipartisan deal to fund the government by the start of the new fiscal year. So top lawmakers are predicting that Congress will revert back to its worn-out habit: punting until the holiday season. It’s a classic forcing mechanism when members are particularly eager to escape the Capitol dome,” Politico’s Caitlin Emma and Jennifer Scholtes report.

Trapped in the crossfire of the U.S.-China rivalry

“The challenges facing Suriname illustrate one of the new complexities in global finance. As scores of middle- and lower-income countries grapple with an intensifying debt crisis, assistance is often held up by conflict between traditionally dominant Western institutions and a significant rising player: China,” the New York Times’s Peter S. Goodman reports.

The latest on covid

New U.S. intelligence report sheds little light on covid origins

“Freshly declassified U.S. government intelligence about the origins of the covid-19 pandemic reveals some new insights into China’s virus research but no additional clarity about how the global outbreak began and is unlikely to settle that debate, which has exacerbated tensions between Washington and Beijing and fueled a heated dispute among scientists, lawmakers and government officials,” Shane Harris, Dan Diamond and Joby Warrick report.

The Biden agenda

Biden to announce $42 billion to expand high-speed internet access

“President Biden on Monday is set to announce more than $42 billion to expand high-speed internet access nationwide, commencing the federal push to help an estimated 8.5 million families and small businesses finally take advantage of modern-day connectivity,” Tony Romm reports.

Fed rate hikes are posing a risk to banks. The banks hate the government’s solution.

“The industry is engaging in a full-court press to fend off higher capital requirements, which are intended to provide a greater cushion against setbacks and reduce the banks’ reliance on debt and deposits. It’s finding sympathetic ears among congressional Republicans like House Financial Services Chair Patrick McHenry, who say a proposal to raise funding levels by as much as 20 percent will squeeze lending and impede growth at an especially fragile time for the economy,” Politico’s Victoria Guida reports.

Biden speaks with Zelensky about attempted mutiny in Russia

Zelensky and Biden “discussed ‘the course of hostilities and the processes taking place in Russia,’” Zelensky posted on Twitter. “‘The world must put pressure on Russia until international order is restored,’” Politico’s Kelly Garrity reports.

Wagner’s short-lived rebellion, visualized

“After marching through several cities on a sweeping path toward Moscow, Prigozhin published an audio recording claiming he was turning his forces around and returning to ‘field camps’ in Ukraine. He said his troops had come within 200 kilometers (125 miles) of Moscow,” Ruby Mellen, Joe Snell and Júlia Ledur report.

Hot on the left

Sen. John Fetterman is ‘grateful’ to be alive and back in the fight

“Sen. John Fetterman, weeks into his return to the Senate after an extended hospital stay to treat depression, carried out a small act of rebellion that showed a glimmer of the fiery populist who won over Pennsylvania voters last year,” Colby Itkowitz reports.

Advertisement

“The Democratic senator voted against the debt ceiling bill in early June, bucking Senate Democratic leadership and the White House. The move aligned him with Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who objected to the bill’s spending cuts. Fetterman was specifically appalled that the measure added work requirements for more people who receive food stamps.”

Hot on the right

DeSantis voters: Angry at Fauci, anxious about ‘Cinderfella,’ tiring of Trump

As he seeks the Republican nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) “has the support of more than 1 in 5 GOP voters, polls show. Many are longtime Trump supporters who have cheered the polarizing fights the Florida governor has waged over pandemic restrictions, schools and gender and now view him as a more effective champion for the battles to come, according to several dozen interviews at DeSantis events and other venues around the country. As a result, DeSantis is running ahead of every other non-Trump candidate in the GOP field,” Hannah Knowles, Colby Itkowitz and Dylan Wells report.

Today in Washington

At 12:30 p.m., Biden and Vice President Harris will have lunch.

Biden will get his daily intelligence briefing at 2 p.m.

In closing

Who still has landlines? A deep dive.

“Do people still have landline telephones? Thus asks reader Sharon Claffey of Williamstown, Mass., echoing a question we’ve heard quite a bit this year,” Andrew Van Dam writes.

“We’re just as curious about that as you are, Sharon! And the startling answer is that about 73 percent of American adults lived in a household without a landline at the end of last year — a figure that has tripled since 2010.”

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

Share