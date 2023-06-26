McPike defeats challenger Guzman, wins nomination for northern Virginia state Senate seat

Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

RICHMOND, Va. — Incumbent Virginia state Sen. Jeremy McPike narrowly defeated Del. Elizabeth Guzman in a Democratic nomination contest for a northern Virginia district. The Associated Press called the 29th District race Monday. Guzman conceded over the weekend and McPike claimed victory. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight McPike, who has served in the Senate since 2016, will head into the general election season as the favorite in the Democratic-leaning district that covers parts of Prince William and Stafford counties.

He thanked Guzman for a “gracious” concession and for “running a spirited race focused on the communities we represent.”

“I’m looking forward to continuing to meet with voters and earn support in every corner of this district,” McPike said in a statement.

Guzman, one of the most progressive members of the House of Delegates, thanked her supporters and asked them to back McPike in November.

It’s not yet clear who McPike will face in the general election. The Republican nomination contest in the 29th District between Nikki Baldwin and Maria Martin was too close to call.

While McPike hung on to secure his party’s nomination, five other incumbent senators — four Democrats and one Republican — were ousted in last Tuesday's primary.

Every legislative seat will be on the ballot in the fall, with control of both chambers of the politically divided General Assembly up for grabs in what’s expected to be a hard-fought contest.

