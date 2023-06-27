Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Biden’s internet affordability battle looms

President Biden announced over $42 billion in federal funding for expanding high-speed internet access on Monday, touting the money as a major step forward in the administration’s push to close the so-called digital divide, as my colleague Tony Romm reported.

The president called the historic funding surge, part of the sprawling 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law, the “biggest investment in high-speed internet ever” and likened the importance of internet access to that of public utilities like “electricity or water.”

“But, but, but, but,” Biden added, “It’s not enough to have access. You need affordability in addition to access.”

Biden’s remarks nodded to a key affordability initiative that could soon run out of funds — a looming battle that could shape the outcome of his plans to bring “internet for all.”

The president highlighted the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), a $14 billion subsidy initiative run by the Federal Communications Commission that offers discounts on internet services of up to $30 a month to lower-income households and those on tribal lands.

Biden said the program, another part of the infrastructure law, offers savings that “matter in homes like the one I grew up in,” where consumers may have to decide between paying for groceries and other necessities or keeping their high-speed internet connection.

Nineteen million households have enrolled in the government’s broadband benefit system as of June, but that figure is well under the estimated 49 million eligible. The program and a predecessor initiative have “suffered persistent abuses ... as telecom giants have induced price hikes, speed cuts, and fraud risks,” a Post investigation found.

“Now we’re working with Congress to extend this bipartisan program,” Biden said.

The White House has spotlighted the program in recent weeks, as federal regulators warn that it could soon run out of money.

Vice President Harris last week traveled to a community center in North Carolina to meet with people who have enrolled in the program.

“We created this program because we know when we connect folks with high-speed internet, it is also a connection to opportunity — the opportunity to live a healthier, happier and more prosperous life and, importantly, more affordable lives,” she said.

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel told reporters last month after a meeting that the agency expects the funding from the program to “deplete” within the year.

“I want to see it continue. I want to work with Congress to make sure that happens,” she said.

Allies of Biden’s broadband efforts are rallying around the White House push.

“Without the subsidy, families who are signed up for broadband may have to discontinue that service … as low-income families make choices on how they spend their budgets,” Christopher Lewis, CEO of the consumer advocacy group Public Knowledge, told me after the event.

Advocacy group Free Press has launched a petition calling on Congress to renew the funds.

“If Congress fails to invest more funding in the ACP, millions of people could lose affordable access to high-speed internet services,” Free Press co-CEO Craig Aaron said in a statement Monday.

Some Republicans have expressed support for extending the program but floated narrowing its eligibility, while others have raised concerns about the FCC’s management.

Sen. Ted Cruz (Tex.), the top Republican on the Senate Commerce Committee, expressed concern about reports finding some fraud in the program, echoing remarks from House Energy and Commerce Chairwoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) at a hearing last week.

“Any extension of this program — if it should occur at all — must only happen after there’s a thorough review of the program’s effectiveness at increasing broadband adoption and preventing fraudulent, wasteful, and duplicative spending,” Cruz said in a statement to The Technology 202 on Monday.

“I do think we need to keep funding it,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) told Tony last week. Capito said the question she often hears is whether “we need to narrow the focus here” and limit it “to those who really need it and can’t afford it.”

“We don’t need to be subsidizing somebody else who can afford it,” she said.

Our top tabs

Supreme Court rejects lawsuit claiming Google misused Genius song lyrics

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a petition from song lyrics website Genius asking to revive a lawsuit accusing Google of displaying the site’s lyrics in search engine results without a license, Blake Brittain reports for Reuters.

Genius alleged the tech giant pushed traffic away from its website by posting the site’s lyrics transcripts at the top of search results without permission. Genius lost its initial lawsuit in 2019 and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit upheld the decision last year.

“Genius had argued that a win for Google could allow big tech companies to steal content without repercussions from websites such as Reddit, eBay and Wikipedia that aggregate user-created information,” Brittain writes.

“We license lyrics on Google Search from third parties, and we do not crawl or scrape websites to source lyrics,” Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda told Reuters.

“Josh Rosenkranz, a lawyer for Genius, said he and the company were disappointed that the Supreme Court declined to take the case,” the report adds.

FTC chair will testify to key House panel for first time

Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan will testify for the first time to the House Judiciary Committee, Rebecca Kern reports for Politico.

The agency leader has faced intense scrutiny from Republicans and has long been a target of committee chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the report notes.

“Her voluntary appearance before the committee hearing comes after she was subpoenaed in April for documents related to her agency’s inquiries into Twitter owner Elon Musk’s actions since buying the platform — a topic that is likely to be central to the hearing discussion,” Kern writes.

The agency is investigating Twitter’s privacy practices, which are connected to a broader 2011 settlement over how the company profited from ads using data that users did not consent to for collection. The FTC and Justice Department ordered Twitter to pay $150 million last year for violating the 2011 order.

A separate House panel launched an investigation into Khan earlier this month over her approach to competition policy and leadership at the commission.

Google contract workers fired after criticizing company’s AI have been reinstated

A group of six Google contract workers who said they’d been fired after speaking out about their work conditions and concerns about the company’s AI were reinstated after filing an unfair labor practices charge with the National Labor Relations Board, Gerrit De Vynck reports for The Technology 202.

The Washington Post first reported on the workers’ firing on June 14.

The contractors, who have been tasked with helping train Google’s AI chatbot Bard, had spoken out about not having enough time to give proper feedback on the product, raising concerns among them that the company’s AI might not be ready to be pushed into the hands of millions of consumers, as Google has done.

Generative AI chatbots like Bard and OpenAI’s ChatGPT rely on human trainers to fine-tune them and reduce the frequency of the bots spouting racist or sexist content, or simply making up false information. The work is often done by contractors who make close to minimum wage.

