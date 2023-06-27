Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today’s edition … The latest on the criminal cases against Trump … Senate panel finds more pre-Jan. 6 intelligence failures … Wagner’s African footprint, visualized … but first …

From the courts

More Supreme Court decisions are coming today. Here’s what we’re watching.

The Supreme Court is set to hand down some of its final rulings of the term today, with 10 more cases to go before the justices decamp for the summer, which will probably happen by the end of the week. The court still hasn’t announced its rulings on several of the most closely watched cases this term.

Here are seven cases we’re eagerly awaiting, in the order in which they were argued.

Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College, and Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. University of North Carolina

This pair of cases is poised to determine the future of college affirmative action programs.

When the cases were argued in October, the justices appeared open to overturning decades of precedent and barring race-conscious admissions, our colleagues Robert Barnes, Ann Marimow and Nick Anderson reported at the time:

“The question is how broad such a decision might be, and what it would mean for other elite colleges and flagship state universities that say relying on grades and test scores alone could result in a dramatic drop in Black and Hispanic students.”

Such a ruling would also be a blow for the Biden administration. Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar argued in defense of affirmative action in the cases. But as our colleague Emily Guskin noted last week, Americans’ attitudes toward such programs are complicated.

While 56 percent of Americans support the Supreme Court axing affirmative action, 60 percent call programs meant to increase racial diversity on college campuses “a good thing,” according to a Washington Post-Ipsos poll conducted this spring.

303 Creative LLC v. Elenis

Lorie Smith, a graphic artist and evangelical Christian, sued over a Colorado law that lower courts ruled prohibits her from refusing to create wedding websites for same-sex couples.

The court’s conservative majority appeared sympathetic to Smith when the case was argued in December, although several seemed be seeking ways to narrow their decision, Robert reported at the time.

“The case is something of a follow-up to the court’s decision in 2018 when it ruled narrowly for Colorado baker Jack Phillips, who refused to create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. The court left undisturbed, however, Colorado’s law that forbids companies open to the public from denying goods or services to customers based on ‘disability, race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, marital status, national origin, or ancestry.’”

Moore v. Harper

This case has the potential to reorder elections by giving state legislatures the authority to set election rules unconstrained by state constitutions, under what’s known as the independent state legislature theory.

North Carolina Republicans sued to restore a Republican-drawn redistricting map that the state Supreme Court rejected as a violation of North Carolina’s constitution. The map the state Supreme Court imposed ended up helping Democrats to win seven of North Carolina’s 14 congressional districts, up from five of 13 districts under the old lines.

When the case was argued in December, a majority of the justices seemed reluctant to embrace the theory — but some of them “also indicated they believed state courts could be restrained from becoming too big a player in election decisions,” Robert and Ann reported at the time.

In April, the North Carolina Supreme Court’s new conservative majority reversed the decision on the map issued when liberals controlled the court, giving the GOP-controlled state legislature the ability to draw new maps that favor Republicans ahead of the 2024 election.

This raised the question of whether the U.S. Supreme Court would decide not to weigh in on the issue. We’ll find out soon.

Biden v. Nebraska, and Department of Education v. Brown

These are the cases that will determine the fate of President Biden’s decision in August to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt.

The court’s six conservative justices seemed highly skeptical of the administration’s defense of Biden’s power to do so when the cases were argued in February, Robert, Ann and our colleague Danielle Douglas-Gabriel wrote at the time:

They “asked a barrage of questions about the ability of the executive branch to make sweeping change without specific congressional authorization — the ‘major questions doctrine.’ By the end of the day, the administration’s best hope seemed to be that the court might find that none of the plaintiffs in the two cases had legal standing to make the challenge.”

Groff v. DeJoy

Gerald Groff, a part-time mail carrier who quit his job after he was forced to deliver packages on Sundays, sued to overturn Trans World Airlines v. Hardison. The court ruled in the 1977 case that the Civil Rights Act doesn’t require employers to “reasonably accommodate” workers’ religious observance if the accommodation would impose more than a minimal burden on their operations.

Groff’s lawyer, Aaron Streett, argued that Groff’s request not to work on the Sabbath “should be treated no differently than allowances for disability and pregnancy,” Robert wrote at the time.

When the case was argued in April, “a majority of justices seemed inclined to reinforce those protections without getting rid of past precedent — even as they struggled during oral arguments to articulate an alternative for evaluating when an employer can reject a request related to religious observance.”

At Mar-a-Lago

The latest on the criminal cases against Trump

Donald Trump has faced unprecedented legal peril since leaving office in 2020. Here’s the latest on some of the criminal cases against him:

Classified documents: Trump aide Waltine “Walt” Nauta will be arraigned today before a federal judge in Florida.

Nauta, 40, was indicted earlier this month on six criminal charges for allegedly moving boxes filled with top-secret government materials for Trump and helping the former president hide them from federal officials who demanded them back, per our colleague Caroline Anders. He faces 20 years in prison if convicted.

In the latest development, CNN obtained audio of the former president’s July 2021 conversation in which he “acknowledges he held on to a classified Pentagon document about a potential attack on Iran.”

Trump appears to be showing the classified document to his staffers in the audio: “These are the papers,” “These are the papers,” he says . “This was done by the military and given to me.”

He also seems to acknowledge they are classified: “This is secret information,” he says.

The recording was first reported by CNN and confirmed by The Washington Post.

Why it matters: “The recording, made at a meeting at Trump’s golf course in Bedminster, N.J., is an important piece of evidence obtained by special counsel Jack Smith,” “The recording, made at a meeting at Trump’s golf course in Bedminster, N.J., is an important piece of evidence obtained by special counsel Jack Smith,” our colleague Jacqueline Alemany reports . “It appears to undercut Trump’s claims that he had declassified documents before leaving office or didn’t know about possessing restricted documents after leaving the White House.”

The Washington Post has obtained a 2021 audio recording in which former president Donald Trump appears to talk about possessing a classified document. (Video: The Washington Post)

Efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election: “The Justice Department’s investigation of efforts by Trump and his advisers to overturn the 2020 election results is barreling forward on multiple tracks, according to people familiar with the matter, with prosecutors focused on ads and fundraising pitches claiming election fraud as well as plans for ‘fake electors’ that would swing the election to the incumbent president,” our colleagues Josh Dawsey and Devlin Barrett report.

“A key area of interest is the conduct of a handful of lawyers who sought to turn Trump’s defeat into victory by trying to convince state, local, federal and judicial authorities that Biden’s 2020 election win was illegitimate or tainted by fraud.”

“Investigators have sought to determine to what degree these lawyers — particularly Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, John Eastman, Kurt Olsen and Kenneth Chesebro, as well as then-Justice Department lawyer Jeffrey Clark — were following specific instructions from Trump or others, and what those instructions were.”

On the Hill

Senate panel finds more pre-Jan. 6 intelligence failures

Devlin is out this morning with the findings of a report from the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee’s majority staff probing intelligence failures in the run-up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The 105-page report, titled “Planned in Plain Sight,” said the FBI and Department of Homeland Security “failed to fully and accurately assess the severity of the threat identified by that intelligence, and formally disseminate guidance to their law enforcement partners with sufficient urgency and alarm to enable those partners to prepare for the violence that ultimately occurred on January 6th.”

“The document sheds new light on the many different types of warnings the FBI received — from nongovernmental organizations tracking extremism online, from the public, and from its own field offices,” Devlin writes. The Senate report includes a previously unknown written warning issued by the New Orleans FBI office noting that some participants in the planned Stop the Steal protest had decided to establish an armed, so-called Quick Reaction Force in Northern Virginia.

The Data

Wagner’s African footprint, visualized: “The aborted rebellion in Russia has brought unease to large swaths of Africa where leaders who have turned to the Wagner mercenary group to bolster their hold on power now face the prospect that the private paramilitary organization could be weakened or even dismantled,” our colleagues Rachel Chason, John Hudson and Greg Miller report.

“Officials and experts said it is too soon to know whether Wagner will retreat from Africa, or whether [Yevgeniy] Prigozhin will be permitted to continue running the organization’s sprawling operations beyond Russia. For now, the group’s mercenaries were still visible at checkpoints and other security installations in Africa, according to witnesses and media reports.”

The Media

Must reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

Viral

Who wore it better?

Last week several Dem and GOP lawmakers celebrated Congress’s first-ever sneaker day. But with one big goal in mind—to change the dress code.



“It’s a generational change. We don’t wear powered wigs here anymore”- @RepMoskowitz pic.twitter.com/MqqDF3cURK — Camila DeChalus (@cdechalus) June 26, 2023

