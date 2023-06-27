Businessman Tim Sheehy launches GOP challenge to Sen. Tester in Montana

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tim Sheehy, a decorated military veteran and wealthy businessman heavily recruited by national Republican leaders, announced a bid Tuesday to unseat Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) in a race that will be key next year in determining which party controls the Senate in Washington. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Whether it was in war or business, I see problems and solve them,” Sheehy said in a statement. “America needs conservative leaders who love our country. I’m running for the U.S. Senate because our campaign is about service, duty, and country — not politics as usual.”

It remains unclear whether Sheehy will have the GOP field to himself. Rep. Matthew M. Rosendale (R-Mont.), a conservative lawmaker allied with the anti-tax Club for Growth who lost to Tester in 2018, is also eying the race.

Sheehy’s bid, however, was greeted with a blessing Tuesday from Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont), who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which works to recruit and support GOP Senate contenders. In a statement, Daines said he “could not be happier that [Sheehy] has decided to enter the Montana Senate race.”

Sheehy is a former Navy SEAL and Purple Heart recipient who completed more than 200 missions in Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere. He is the CEO of Bridger Aerospace, an aerial firefighting company based in Belgrade, Mont.

In his statement, Sheehy sought to cast Tester, a three-term senator who is the only Democrat to hold statewide office in Montana, as out of touch with the heavily Republican-leaning state and as a Washington politician who marches in lockstep with President Biden and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.).

“Jon Tester has been in office for nearly a quarter of a century and he’s lost sight of our Montana values,” Sheehy said. “He’s supporting Biden and Schumer’s liberal agenda. … Montanans have had enough of these career politicians who are full of empty promises and are not representing our Montana values. It’s time for a new generation of leadership to rebuild America.”

Tester announced in February that he would seek a fourth term, bolstering hope among Democrats that they can maintain control of his seat. Tester said at the time that “Montanans need a fighter holding Washington accountable and I’m running to defend our Montana values.”

Tester, who chairs the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, has a reputation for working across the aisle. He played a key role in negotiating a bipartisan infrastructure bill and legislation to help veterans exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan.

In his 2018 race, Tester defeated Rosendale, then the state auditor, by about 3.5 percentage points. Rosendale was endorsed by President Donald Trump, who carried Montana in 2020 by more than 16 percentage points.

The state is part of a difficult map for Democrats as they seek to maintain control of the chamber.

Twenty-three members of the Democratic caucus are up for reelection in 2024, compared with 11 Republicans. Besides Montana, the GOP-leaning states Democrats will be defending include Ohio and West Virginia. Democrats also are defending seats in the battleground states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada and Michigan.

Democrats currently hold a 51-49 Senate majority, which includes three independent senators — Bernie Sanders (Vt.), Angus King (Maine) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) — who caucus with the party.

