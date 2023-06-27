Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

The Post's Lena H. Sun, who covers the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is taking over the top of today's newsletter to bring us an exit interview with outgoing CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

Today’s edition: Anthony Fauci plans to join the faculty of Georgetown University on July 1. Eli Lilly’s experimental treatment reported the biggest weight loss reduction in clinical trials of any obesity drugs to date. But first …

Rochelle Walensky on reforms to the CDC, remote work and agency morale

Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is stepping down Friday after two years and five months in the job. Her sudden resignation, announced a week before the end of the covid-19 public health emergency, surprised many public health leaders.

Walensky, 54, spoke to me last week about her departure, the challenges of remote work, failures in the CDC’s communication on guidance, and morale at the sprawling agency. Her successor, Mandy Cohen, is expected to take over in early July.

Below is a transcript of part of that conversation, lightly edited for length and clarity.

LS: Why are you leaving now? The Moving Forward plan that you outlined was quite ambitious. These things need the leader. The leader was you. It struck me as kind of odd, the timing.

RW: The moment of the end of the public health emergency was really, in my mind, a good time to sort of pass the baton to a newly energized leader. … What has become very apparent to me is that [the plan to reform the CDC] is going to be longer than any administration. It’s going to be longer than any single director’s tenure. And that what I needed to do was instill the motivation and the vision and passion forward with my leaders and career civil servants across the agency. And that has been accomplished.

LS: You, the CDC staff and a lot of workplaces were working virtually. How much hindrance do you think there was to running this big sprawling agency? How challenging was it for you to be virtual? How important is it for the CDC to return to in-person? How important is it that Cohen live in Atlanta and go into CDC headquarters?

RW: There are a lot of questions there, (laughing). … There were many people in CDC who were not working remotely. Those are laboratory specialists, people who were on assignment, working in nursing homes, doing cruise ship investigations, working in schools to do school break outbreak investigations. So-so many of our people actually were physically in harm’s way as they were doing that hard work.

And as we were able to do more and more in person, I enjoyed that in-person interaction … and those have been extraordinarily meaningful to me because I entered at a time where it wasn’t in person. I do think all of society, not just CDC, not just HHS, not just all of the USG, is struggling with how to maintain the benefits of remote work. … But we at CDC are not unique in that struggle right now of how much in-person is the sort of Goldilocks sweet spot of in-person.

LS: One of the takeaways from all these look-backs and books was the criticism of the agency and the confusion about guidance. What do you think were the communication errors?

RW: As I look at some of the biggest, hardest decisions that we made, there wasn’t as much science as we wanted to be certain about everything that we wanted to be certain about. And yet we were in the position that [we] had to make the decisions. Those big decisions, I think, we largely got right in terms of protecting health and public health. … In my mind, as a scientist, that means science will change. But I can appreciate that not everybody recognized that we were going to follow the science and that science would change.

And not only would science change, but the variant might change and that the protection of a vaccine might wane over time and therefore our gains might change there as well. … I think people wanted static recommendations and our responsibility was to move as quickly as the science was moving. And what we failed to say, or at least failed to say as often as we should have, is: ‘This is what we know now. Stay tuned …. This may need to change.’

LS: I know you have tried really hard to restore morale. But a lot of my sources tell me morale is still very poor and that people are frustrated with some of the changes that have been outlined. Do you feel you are leaving the CDC in a better place?

RW: You know, I think we can all find people who may be unhappy and who may be happier. … Based on the outpouring that I have received of emails and contacts, I will say that I do believe CDC is in a better place.

You know, when I came to CDC, CDC was the news. It was all the things that CDC was that became the news. Our job at CDC is to have CDC report on health and public health, not on CDC itself. And I think if you sort of look at the transition over the last two years, what you hear about CDC now in the news is largely the outbreaks that we investigate, the things that we are reporting to the public and what people should do about it.

We tell people what we know, when we know it about health and public health. And that has been an instrumental change. And people have noticed that. … I can’t say it’s better than it was before the pandemic, but I do believe that it is better than the way I found it.

Daybook

On tap today: The South Carolina Supreme Court is slated to hear oral arguments at 9:30 a.m. in a case seeking to block a newly passed law to ban most abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected at roughly six weeks. Last month, a South Carolina judge moved to pause the restrictions until the state’s highest court could review the ban.

This all comes as the South Carolina Supreme Court struck down a similar measure back in January, finding the law violated the right to privacy in the state constitution. This new ban will test that opinion, and one key GOP leader has said the measure passed in May was written in a way to try to skirt the justices’ objections.

One note: The January opinion was written by the state’s sole female justice who has since retired due to the court’s age limit. The legislature replaced her with a male justice, making South Carolina the nation’s only state with an all-male Supreme Court.

On the move

Fauci, former face of U.S. covid response, to join Georgetown faculty

Anthony Fauci will join the faculty at Georgetown University next month, in a new role since retiring from the National Institutes of Health in December after helping two presidents navigate the coronavirus pandemic, our colleague Lenny Bernstein reports.

Fauci, 82, will teach medicine and public policy as a “distinguished university professor,” a title that recognizes “extraordinary achievement in scholarship, teaching and service,” Georgetown said in a statement released yesterday. He will begin at the university July 1.

“I ask myself, now, at this stage in my life, what do I have to offer to society?” Fauci said in an interview with Georgetown posted on the school’s website. “I could do more experiments in the lab. … But given what I’ve been through, I think what I have to offer is experience and inspiration to the younger generation of students.”

Key context: He has deep ties to the university, having married Christine Grady, a Georgetown graduate and head of NIH Clinical Center’s Department of Bioethics, at the campus’s chapel.

Fauci, a world authority on infectious disease, led the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for nearly four decades under seven presidents, researching viruses like HIV, Ebola and covid-19. On the right, Republicans have vilified Fauci and he’s become a target of other GOP presidential contenders such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Lawrence Gostin, faculty director of Georgetown’s O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law:

I am delighted Tony Fauci is joining the @Georgetown_Uni faculty. Tony has been a dear friend since we worked together on the AIDS epidemic. He is nothing short of a national treasure. Tony has been a huge supporter of the @oneillinstitute & it will be a joy to partner with him. pic.twitter.com/nhtrqNLD2d — Lawrence Gostin (@LawrenceGostin) June 26, 2023

Industry Rx

Eli Lilly’s weight-loss drug appears to yield greatest results yet

Eli Lilly’s experimental weight-loss treatment helped people lose roughly 24 percent of their body weight over 48 weeks in a mid-stage trial, the greatest amount yet for any obesity drug on the market, Elaine Chen reports for Stat.

The weekly injectable is part of a new class of medications that help people shed weight by mimicking hormones in the body that regulate appetite and energy. Lilly’s retatrutide is unique in that it targets three hormones, while existing drugs like Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Wegovy are aimed at one. Those drugs have led overweight or obese adults to lose as much as 15 percent of their body weight.

On our radar: Lilly is currently conducting a larger Phase 3 trial testing retatrutide, which is expected to run until late 2025.

Meanwhile …

Pfizer will move forward with an oral version of its Ozempic-like drug candidate and abandon another, as competition heats up to develop a pill alternative to the widely popular injectable weight-loss medications, The Post’s Daniel Gilbert writes.

The company scrapped one of its experimental pills after patients who took the drug once a day in clinical studies experienced elevated enzymes that could indicate liver damage, Pfizer said in a statement yesterday. The drugmaker will instead focus on its other weight-loss pill candidate, danuglipron, which it said has shown promising results with no evidence of side effects on the liver.

Health reads

