Check out Daniel Gilbert's remarkable piece on how problems at one factory in India led to a U.S. shortage of cancer drugs.

What the DeSantis fentanyl plan owes George W. Bush

This is not George W. Bush’s Republican Party. It’s Donald Trump’s.

But listening to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) sketch out his border policies on Monday, it was clear that the GOP field owes quite a lot to the 43rd president – and specifically to his “war on terrorism.”

No, not Bush’s “either you are with us, or you are with the terrorists” theory of the case. But DeSantis (and many of his rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination) have embraced the former president’s “unwilling or unable” doctrine, knowingly or not.

As Bush wrestled with how to respond to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, he and his team decided unilateral U.S. military action on the territory of another country would be justified if that country’s government were unwilling or unable to take on extremists eager to attack America.

This was no small thing.

The Bush administration was envisioning military action inside potentially non-consenting sovereign states. Now, more than two decades after 9/11, the same Republican field that has largely repudiated his foreign policy is embracing one of its key principles when it comes to battling the opioid crisis.

On Monday, DeSantis, who trails Trump by double digits in the race for the 2024 nod, laid out his ideas about the U.S. border with Mexico.

One critical issue in the bilateral relationship is the production of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid thought to be the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18-49, with an annual toll in the tens of thousands.

U.S. officials say the drug is mostly made in Mexico by the cartels that operate there. But it is often made with precursor chemicals manufactured in China then shipped to North America.

So what’s the DeSantis approach to fentanyl?

Part of it, Kit Maher and Steve Contorno reported at CNN, is unilateral action on Mexican soil, whether the government there likes it or not.

Maher and Contorno cited the DeSantis proposal as saying: “If the Mexican government drags its feet, DeSantis will reserve the right to operate across the border to secure our territory from Mexican cartel activities. If the Mexican government won’t stop cartel drug manufacturing, DeSantis will surge resources to the Navy and the Coast Guard and block precursor chemicals from entering Mexican ports.”

Here’s how the governor put it in his remarks in Eagle Pass, Tex.

“We’ll mobilize the Coast Guard and the Navy to interdict precursor chemicals,” he said. “It’s totally unacceptable that we would just simply allow that to happen knowing the huge, huge death toll that’s resulted because of what the cartels are doing.”

At the Associated Press, Valerie Gonzalez and Steve Peoples quoted this part of DeSantis’s remarks:

“We will use every bit of leverage at our disposal against both Mexico and every power at our disposal against the cartels,” he told his audience. “If they are trying to move product into this country and they are killing our people, you don’t only have the right, you have a responsibility to fight back.”

Blockading Mexican ports or intercepting cargo ships from China, even assuming the U.S. knew which ships were carrying what, would obviously raise tensions immensely with America’s southern neighbor and with China, triggering diplomatic and legal disputes, perhaps with a side of military confrontation. It’s also unclear how effective that strategy would be.

But it’s not even the most controversial Republican plan for countering the fentanyl crisis. Many GOP officials – and presidential hopefuls – are promising military strikes on Mexican soil if that country’s government doesn’t do more.

Trump had pushed to label the drug cartels as foreign terrorist groups back in 2019, though he backed away from the plan. That could have opened the door to military action.

In fact, Trump considered that very option, according to former defense secretary Mark Esper. Trump asked him in 2020 about firing Patriot missiles to destroy drug labs in Mexico. “We could just shoot some Patriot missiles and take out the labs, quietly,” Esper quoted Trump as saying, adding that “no one would know it was us.”

Trump is hardly the only one. As Dave Weigel chronicled for Semafor in April, the GOP field (led by Trump) is hot for this approach. When he announced his presidential campaign a month later, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) promised to use military force against the cartels.

“When I am president, the drug cartels using Chinese labs and Mexican factories to kill Americans will cease to exist,” Scott said. “I will freeze their assets, I will build the wall, and I will allow the world's greatest military to fight these terrorists. Because that's exactly what they are.”

Or Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a past GOP presidential candidate.

The second step that we will be engaging in is give the military the authority to go after these organizations wherever they exist.



Not to invade Mexico.

Not to shoot Mexican airplanes down.



But to destroy drug labs that are poisoning Americans. https://t.co/CbrNWvsQHe — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 8, 2023

Or Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

Marjorie Taylor Greene says we should bomb Mexican cartels, instead of supporting Ukraine. Granted, she’s talking to Don Jr when she says it, which is like talking to a stump. (Video: Triggered on Rumble) pic.twitter.com/b71DnjLL3K — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 17, 2023

The fentanyl crisis is undeniably a crisis. And policymakers have struggled with a solution. But two decades of war in Afghanistan failed to stem the flow of narcotics made from its poppy crop, suggesting skepticism that this enhanced drug war is the solution.

Supreme Court rejects theory that would have meant radical changes to election rules

“The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the theory that state legislatures have almost unlimited power to decide the rules for federal elections and draw partisan congressional maps without interference from state courts,” Robert Barnes reports.

More: Supreme Court says conviction for online threats violates 1st Amendment

Searching for a lawyer, arraignment for Trump aide Waltine Nauta delayed again

“The arraignment of Waltine Nauta — Donald Trump’s personal aide who was also indicted in the classified document case — was delayed on Tuesday because Nauta has not yet hired a lawyer who can practice in Florida,” Devlin Barrett and Perry Stein report.

Businessman Tim Sheehy launches GOP challenge to Sen. Tester in Montana

“Tim Sheehy, a decorated military veteran and wealthy businessman heavily recruited by national Republican leaders, announced a bid Tuesday to unseat Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) in a race that will be key next year in determining which party controls the U.S. Senate,” John Wagner reports.

Inspector general says Jeffrey Epstein’s death enabled by jailers’ negligence

“A Justice Department inspector general’s report said Tuesday that Jeffrey Epstein’s 2019 death inside a Manhattan jail was enabled by significant failures and negligence on the part of staff there, concluding that these blunders essentially created a situation where he 'was provided with the opportunity to take his own life,'” Mark Berman reports.

On cusp of affirmative action decision, how Supreme Court ruled before

“As the Supreme Court is once again on the brink of deciding whether colleges and universities can consider an applicant’s race when making admission decisions, its past rulings reflect a sharp split over what the Constitution and federal law allow,” Robert Barnes reports.

“It has been that way since the beginning: In the foundational case on the subject, the court split 4 to 4 to 1. The justices both upheld the use of affirmative action and paved the way for the admission of a White man who had challenged a University of California medical school’s policy of keeping some seats open for minority applicants.”

Listen: In audio recording, Trump heard discussing sensitive Iran document

The Washington Post has obtained a 2021 audio recording in which former president Donald Trump appears to talk about possessing a classified document. (Video: The Washington Post)

“The recording, made at a meeting at Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, N.J., is an important piece of evidence obtained by special counsel Jack Smith. It appears to undercut Trump’s claims that he had declassified documents before leaving office or didn’t know about possessing restricted documents after leaving the White House,” Jacqueline Alemany reports.

More than 100 U.S. political elites have family links to slavery

“In researching the genealogies of America’s political elite, a Reuters examination found that a fifth of the nation’s congressmen, living presidents, Supreme Court justices and governors are direct descendants of ancestors who enslaved Black people,” Reuters’s Tom Lasseter, Lawrence Delevingne, Makini Brice, Donna Bryson, Nicholas P. Brown and Tom Bergin report.

“Among 536 members of the last sitting Congress, Reuters determined at least 100 descend from slaveholders. Of that group, more than a quarter of the Senate – 28 members – can trace their families to at least one slaveholder.”

U.S. gathered detailed intelligence on Wagner chief’s rebellion plans but kept it secret from most allies

“US intelligence officials were able to gather an extremely detailed and accurate picture of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s plans leading up to his short-lived rebellion, including where and how Wagner was planning to advance, sources familiar with the matter told CNN,” CNN’s Natasha Bertrand, Alex Marquardt, Kylie Atwood and Kevin Liptak report.

“But the intelligence was so closely held that it was shared only with select allies, including senior British officials, and not at the broader NATO level, these sources said.”

Biden and Putin have dueling messages on the mutiny in Russia

“There is no evidence that the United States played any role in the uprising, even though American officials caught wind of the impending conflict days before it began to unfold. But [Russian President Vladimir Putin’s] arguments that this was a Western plot may well accelerate in the coming weeks, officials say, in part because NATO is convening an annual summit in two weeks in Vilnius, Lithuania — just 20 miles or so from the border of Belarus, where Mr. Putin says he is about to deploy tactical nuclear weapons,” the New York Times’s David E. Sanger reports.

Biden invites Italian PM Meloni to visit White House in July

“U.S. President Joe Biden spoke on Monday with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni about the brief uprising by Russian mercenaries against the Kremlin and also invited her to visit the White House in July, the White House said in a statement,” Reuters’s Eric Beech reports.

Dangerous heat across the U.S., visualized

“The Post is tracking the potential for dangerous heat this summer using the heat index, which accounts for the combined impact of temperature and humidity — the higher the humidity, the more difficult it is for the body to cool itself off through sweating. Heat disorders such as heat stroke, heat cramps and heat exhaustion are possible with any extended exposure to a heat index at or above 90 degrees,” Naema Ahmed and John Muyskens report.

North Carolina was an abortion haven. With its new 12-week ban, the protection will vanish.

“In a few weeks, on July 1, North Carolina was set to begin enforcing its own new abortion law, cutting off access for anyone later than 12 weeks and imposing strict new regulations on how the state’s clinics could provide abortions. Had Rocky been a week or two later in her pregnancy, her journey — juggling travel costs, child care and time off for the trip — may well have been impossible,” the 19th’s Shefali Luthra reports.

“She had made it just in time. And, with the new state laws looming, Rocky could be in the last group of patients able to reliably access abortion care in the American South.”

Tim Scott’s standing on the rise among GOP voters, poll finds

“South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott is getting the attention of Republican primary voters. He gets support from just 3% of Republicans as their first choice in the GOP presidential primary, according to the latest national NBC News poll. But that’s just part of the picture: The number of GOP voters who see Scott as their second-choice candidate has risen sharply — more than any other Republican candidate polled by NBC News from April to June,” NBC News’s Alexandra Marquez reports.

At 4:10 p.m., Biden will leave the White House for Chevy Chase, Md., where he will attend a fundraiser.

Biden will leave Chevy Chase for the White House at 7:30 p.m.

A chief justice didn’t recuse in a major case. This justice disagreed.

“Two decades ago, when the Supreme Court faced similar scrutiny, at least one justice — the late John Paul Stevens — disagreed with Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist’s decision not to recuse from a major case,” Tobi Raji and Aaron Schaffer report.

“Stevens’ notes challenging Rehnquist’s decision were included in a newly released collection of thousands of pages of documents belonging to Stevens, the leader of the marble palace’s liberal wing and the third-longest-serving justice in history.”

