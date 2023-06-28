Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. The Washington Post paywall is down until midnight on Thursday! You can check out our excellent reporting, analysis and opinion for free-99. Check out Matt Viser’s smart, educational, entertaining piece on “Bidenomics.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The big idea Biden bets a lot – but not everything – on ‘Bidenomics’ President Biden didn’t coin “Bidenomics,” the awkward catch-all term for his economic policies. It’s been around since at least October 2020, when the Economist cover gave an early assessment of “Bidenomics: The good, the bad, and the unknown.” But he’s leaning hard into it.

And he’s leaning hard into what it isn’t.

It’s not Reaganomics, which we’ll simplify here as cutting taxes, rolling back regulations, cheering on the free market and arguing that the success of wealthy Americans “trickles down” to the working class.

He recently told a crowd of labor activists he came into office eager “to end the trickle-down economics theory” and break with “40 years of handing out excessive tax cuts to the wealthy and big corporations.” (“Democrats as well as Republicans did it,” he noted. 2023-40=1983.)

Advertisement

But, perhaps more interestingly, it’s also not Clintonomics, which we’ll simplify here as deficit reduction, cuts to defense and social spending, “the era of big government is over,” and pushing the North American Free Trade Agreement over the finish line in Congress.

Quite the contrary, as my colleagues David J. Lynch and Tony Romm explained in March:

“President Biden has embarked upon the most ambitious use of federal economic power in several decades as he seeks to reshape major U.S. industries for long-term prosperity while pressing businesses to deliver immediate benefits for consumers by lowering prices today.”

You can’t escape it

Today, Biden will give what the White House has billed as a “major address” on “Bidenomics” in Chicago. It’s technically an official event, not a campaign speech, but it’s impossible not to see the relevance to his effort to win reelection in 2024. It’s the economy, stupid, to borrow a phrase.

My colleague Viser has an informative and entertaining look at Bidenomics, Biden’s relationship to the term, and the White House theory of the case. And don’t miss the etymology of -nomics.

Crucial paragraphs:

“For the past two years, that has at times meant Americans were blaming Biden for inflation without crediting him for job creation, or punishing him for higher grocery prices without applauding lower drug costs.

Advertisement

“But despite enormous job growth and a fast-paced recovery from the pandemic, Biden and his advisers have long been frustrated that the president is not getting more credit for an economy that by many measures is thriving. Employers added nearly 340,000 jobs last month, defying predictions and continuing a blistering expansion of the labor market. Yet inflation, while slowing to 4 percent in May, remains persistent in some of the areas that have hurt Americans’ budgets.”

Biden’s job approval numbers on the economy are wretched. But he’ll be judged on the economy whether he tries to frame it to his advantage or not.

Contrasts contrasts contrasts

One thing to listen for tonight: How much Biden draws contrasts to Republican policies. It’s one thing to make the case for what he’s done. It’s another to say he’s the better option in 2024.

Advertisement

And that means playing on voters’ fears and resentments — he could be expected to argue tonight the GOP wants to cut Social Security and Medicare — as well as their aspirations and goodwill.

And, as we’ve done before, we like to go back to what a senior administration official told the Atlantic’s Ron Brownstein in early 2023.

“But we are going to run that experiment.” “I don’t know whether the angry white people in Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin are less angry if we get them 120,000 more manufacturing jobs,” Ron quoted the official as saying.

It’s a huge open question. With the newly energized culture wars, “are you better off than you were four years ago” is no longer just a question about the economy.

But it’s not just the economy, stupid

Search news.google.com for the term Bidenomics and you’ll get a good look at the power of the president’s “bully pulpit” in 2023. Headlines galore.

And The Daily 202 has written previously about what we’ve called Biden’s quality-of-life strategy or a “no-job-too-big-no-job-too-small” approach, as well as one column focused on the way the president sees the race in large part as “economy” vs. “extremism.”

Advertisement

But while Bidenomics is having its day (or its week), it won’t be — it can’t be — the president’s only message. Biden aides — in the administration and the campaign — bristle at liberal complaints that he’s not doing enough on issues like abortion or GOP efforts to end election practices they blame for former president Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020.

They point out Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Harris, and second gentleman Doug Emhoff held a public event with reproductive rights groups on Friday. And they note Biden’s launch video opened with images from the Jan. 6 insurrection, followed by a shot from a protest in favor of access to abortion.

As Matt noted in his piece, Bidenomics may last. And “[t]he fight has now been joined on whether it will be dismissive or laudatory.”

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Trump files counterclaim against E. Jean Carroll, alleging defamation

“Former president Donald Trump has filed a counterclaim against the writer E. Jean Carroll, who won a $5 million verdict against him in a sexual assault and defamation lawsuit last month, contending that she has since defamed him,” John Wagner reports.

Twice-indicted Trump dominates GOP race, as support for DeSantis stalls

“Facing newly combative opponents, millions of dollars worth of competing advertising and two indictments, Trump is in a dominant position in the GOP presidential race halfway through 2023. He has a wide lead on the competition, polls show. He draws enthusiastic crowds. And even some of his rival operatives acknowledge he has an unshakable grip on a sizable part of the electorate,” Hannah Knowles and Maeve Reston report.

Daniel Penny pleads not guilty at arraignment in subway chokehold death

“Daniel Penny pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning on charges of second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide over an incident where he placed Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold in a New York subway train in May,” Timothy Bella reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Push to tie Medicaid to work is making a comeback. Georgia is at forefront.

“The Medicaid changes sought in Congress did not survive a debt ceiling compromise. But Georgia’s plan — called Georgia Pathways to Coverage — has proceeded and will begin in July. Despite their disparate outcomes, the moves in Washington and Atlanta reflect a renewed determination among conservatives in various parts of the country to tie eligibility for the largest form of public health insurance to work,” Amy Goldstein reports.

Advertisement

“The renewed push among Republicans is sparking anew an ideological dispute over the role and nature of the social safety net, opening a new chapter in an old debate about the fundamental compact between the government and the nation’s poor.”

It’s not just Mar-a-Lago: Trump charges highlight his New Jersey life

“Trump’s behavior in New Jersey is yet another data point showing that the former president did not simply stash the boxes of sensitive documents, unopened and untouched, in the basement of his Florida club and forget about them. Instead, advisers said he was personally attached to and hyper-aware of the boxes, instructing that at least some of them accompany him from place-to-place, and appeared aware of what was inside,” Jacqueline Alemany, Josh Dawsey and Spencer S. Hsu report.

… and beyond

After Wagner revolt, questions of blame in Vladimir Putin’s inner circle

“For now, the power brokers whom [Russian President Vladimir] Putin installed in the Kremlin are rallying around him, closing fissures opened by the debacle. But long-simmering resentment about the war in Ukraine, along with rounds of finger-pointing and recriminations inside the Kremlin, could open a power vacuum that disgruntled advisers could exploit, Russia experts say,” the Wall Street Journal’s Alan Cullison reports.

Advertisement

“Kremlin watchers say Putin has become increasingly detached and isolated, consorting with a narrowing coterie of like-minded advisers, depriving him of the information he needs to run the country properly.”

Threats of impeachment and censure used to be rare. In this Congress, they’re becoming routine

“Long viewed as an option of last resort, to be triggered only for the most severe wrongdoing, the constitutionally authorized power of impeachment is rapidly moving from the extraordinary to the humdrum, driven in large part by Republicans and their grievances about how Democrats twice impeached President Donald Trump,” the Associated Press’s Stephen Groves and Farnoush Amiri report.

How the Supreme Court’s decision on election law could shut the door on future fake electors

“That decision cuts the already-wobbly legal legs out from under Trump’s last-ditch efforts to remain in power. When Trump tried to subvert the 2020 election, his allies relied, in part, on a similarly fringe interpretation of the Constitution’s electors clause, which permits state legislatures to determine the method for appointing presidential electors," Politico’s Zach Montellaro, Kyle Cheney and Madison Fernandez report.

The Biden agenda

U.S. considers new curbs on AI chip exports to China

“The Biden administration is considering new restrictions on exports of artificial-intelligence chips to China, as concerns rise over the power of the technology in the hands of U.S. rivals, according to people familiar with the situation,” the Wall Street Journal’s Asa Fitch, Yuka Hayashi and John D. McKinnon report.

Advertisement

The Commerce Department could move as soon as early next month to stop the shipments of chips made by Nvidia and other chip makers to customers in China and other countries of concern without first obtaining a license, the people said.” and other countries of concern without first obtaining a license, the people said.”

Biden admin reverses Trump policy that allowed funding to research in Israeli settlements

“The Biden administration notified Israel two weeks ago that it was reimposing a ban that prohibits U.S. taxpayer funding from being used in any research and development or scientific cooperation projects conducted in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, according to three U.S. and Israeli officials,” Axios’s Barak Ravid reports.

Trump's favorite words, visualized

“A crowded race for the GOP presidential nomination is well underway, with former president Donald Trump far out front in the polls and others struggling to break through. How are they distinguishing themselves? We dug into their campaign kickoff speeches to examine their pitches,” Hannah Knowles, Nick Mourtoupalas and Adrian Blanco report.

Hot on the left

How often do health insurers say no to patients? No one knows.

“How often insurance companies say no is a closely held secret. There’s nowhere that a consumer or an employer can go to look up all insurers’ denial rates — let alone whether a particular company is likely to decline to pay for procedures or drugs that its plans appear to cover,” ProPublica’s Robin Fields reports.

Advertisement

“The lack of transparency is especially galling because state and federal regulators have the power to fix it, but haven’t.”

Hot on the right

Why does Mike Pence bother?

“One of the most striking things about Pence is his resistance to the very changes ushered in by the president he served. Where many conservatives post-Trump have rethought issues such as foreign intervention and trade liberalization, Pence remains a George W. Bush-style hawk and an economic libertarian, right down to matters such as entitlement reform,” T.A. Frank writes.

“If many conservatives speak of being under siege from societal institutions such as the media or federal law enforcement, Pence expresses more muted concerns but seems to retain a basic faith in their legitimacy. Even his rhetoric, with phrases such as ‘rolling back red tape’ and ‘unleashing American energy’ and ‘strengthening our military,’ shows an imperviousness to the passage of time.”

Today in Washington

At 11 a.m., Biden will deliver a major address on “Bidenomics” in Chicago.

Biden will participate in a campaign reception at 12:15 p.m.

At 3:50 p.m., Biden will depart Chicago for Joint Base Andrews, arriving at the White House at 7:45 p.m.

In closing

The Trump tape Cokes join history’s other dubious product placements

“I’m sorry, but I can’t stop thinking about the Cokes. I just love this idea of a product being placed in the middle of activity that very much sounds like a crime. Is this Coke’s greatest triumph, or Pepsi’s? I guess if someone said something like, ‘I, Benedict Arnold, am about to do treason! But first, a nice sip of my favorite beverage!’ I would say, 'Treason is bad, but I am curious about that drink he mentioned!'” The Post’s humor columnist Alexandra Petri writes.

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

Share