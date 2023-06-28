Biden has started using CPAP machine for sleep apnea, White House says

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden has started using a CPAP machine to help with sleep apnea, the White House said, making him one of the millions of Americans who use the device to treat a sleep disorder in which a person’s breathing stops and starts frequently while sleeping. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Since 2008, the President has disclosed his history with sleep apnea in thorough medical reports,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said Wednesday. “He used a CPAP machine last night, which is common for people with that history.”

Biden’s use of the continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP, machine was first reported by Bloomberg News, whose reporters noticed that the straps from the device had left indentations on the president’s face in recent days.

Biden’s medical records mentioned sleep apnea as early as 2008 but had not included mention of using a CPAP machine to treat it. Biden began using the machine in recent weeks to improve the quality of his sleep, according to an official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.

According to the American Medical Association, about 30 million people in the United States have sleep apnea, though only about 6 million have received an official diagnosis.

