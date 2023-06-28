Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

At the White House

Bidenomics is in the eye of the beholder

President Biden is heading to Chicago today, where he’ll deliver a speech making the case for his economic agenda using a shiny new slogan: “Bidenomics.”

The White House has embraced a phrase that some Biden critics previously used as an insult. Biden first uttered it earlier this month, apparently after reading a Wall Street Journal story headlined “Bidenomics and Its Contradictions.”

He referenced it again the next week at a union rally, our colleague Matt Viser reports.

“The press has now called [it] ‘Bidenomics.’ I don’t know the hell that is,” Biden said to laughter. “But it’s working.”

In reality, in this case Bidenomics is a new name for the legislative accomplishments that Biden has been talking up for months — the infrastructure law, legislation to encourage domestic microchip production and the climate law known as the Inflation Reduction Act — along with his other economic policies.

“Bidenomics, simply put, is running the economy from the middle out and the bottom up, which stands in stark contrast to the trickle-down approach of Reaganomics,” Jared Bernstein, a longtime Biden adviser who chairs the White House Council of Economic Advisers, said in an interview.

Explaining Bidenomics

Rebuilding the middle class has been a recurring theme for Democratic presidents, but there are important distinctions between Bidenomics and Clintonomics or Obamanomics.

Biden, for instance, has placed “much more weight on fiscal expansion than controlling the deficit” compared with Presidents Bill Clinton or Barack Obama, said Jason Furman, who chaired the Council of Economic Advisers under Obama.

Bidenomics emphasizes strong support for unions. And while Clinton signed the North American Free Trade Agreement and Obama pursued the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, Biden left in place some of the protectionist trade policies of President Donald Trump.

The White House has tried to make the case that Bidenomics is bringing down inflation and driving economic growth.

“Among leading economies, the United States has had the highest economic growth since the pandemic and currently has the lowest level of inflation,” the top White House aides Anita Dunn and Mike Donilon wrote in a memo on Monday outlining Bidenomics. “This progress wasn’t inevitable or an accident — it has been a direct result of Bidenomics.”

But Furman pointed out that the Federal Reserve — not the Biden administration — has taken the lead in taming inflation, although he credited Biden with respecting the Fed’s independence.

“Most presidents in the last 50 years when the Fed was doing a tightening cycle were sniping from the sidelines and creating uncertainty,” he said.

Polling peril

Dunn and Donilon’s memo also cites polling on voters’ enthusiasm for Biden’s legislative accomplishments.

But Americans are much more tepid on Biden’s economic record. Just 38 percent approve of Biden’s handling of the economy and 57 percent disapprove, according to a Quinnipiac University poll earlier this month, echoing other surveys.

“This is a very elaborate ‘we’re not as bad as the polling numbers say we are’ document,” said Douglas Holtz-Eakin, the president of the American Action Forum, a conservative think tank, and an economic adviser to John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign, referring to the memo. “That’s all it is.”

But Obama faced similarly bleak poll numbers as he prepared to run for reelection. A Quinnipiac poll in June 2011 found 36 percent of Americans approved of his handling of the economy and 58 percent disapproved.

David Axelrod, who was Obama’s top strategist on his reelection campaign, said Obama won by convincing Americans that he was on the side of the middle class — an echo of the Bidenomics strategy.

“While we didn’t win the question of who was best equipped to run the macroeconomy, we did win the question of who will fight for the middle class,” Axelrod said.

President-onomics

Bidenomics is not the most original tagline.

As Matt writes, “Paul Harvey, the late radio host, is credited with popularizing the phrase Reaganomics. But the trend of grafting a president’s name onto the word ‘economics’ stretches back for half a century, and there is little secret why it works better with some presidents than others.”

“’For the omics suffix to work, the president’s name must end in an n,’ William Safire explained in a 1992 New York Times ‘On Language’ column . ‘This all began when some of us in 1969 began pushing Nixonomics. (Although Johnsonomics would have been an effective neologism, it was not used, suggesting that Nixonomics was the form’s first presidential use.) Although there was some straining for Fordonomics and Carternomics, neither got off the ground because of the lack of the concluding n.’”

“Safire predicted — with some accuracy — that ‘now we are likely to have Clintonomics, described breathlessly at first as a new approach, and hailed when the economy turns upward; then, when the business cycle pushes the pendulum back the other way, Republicans will seize Clintonomics as their term of attack. Some linguistic trends are predictable.’”

But R. Glenn Hubbard, who served as chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers during George W. Bush’s administration, said he thought Bidenomics was a less coherent economic philosophy than Reaganomics or Rubinomics, the economic philosophy of Robert Rubin, who served as Clinton’s treasury secretary.

With Reaganomics or Rubinomics, “I can tell you what they meant in terms of principles,” Hubbard said. “Bidenomics, to the extent that it's a thing, is much like Trumponomics — it's kind of a grab bag of protectionist and industrial policies.”

Galesburg, not Chicago

The White House is sending out another memo this morning, which was obtained by The Early, championing Bidenomics “delivering breakthrough after breakthrough” for rural areas and castigating Republicans for opposing Biden’s agenda.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), a Bidenomics supporter who’s part of the Biden campaign’s advisory board, said he wished Biden was giving his speech today in a smaller community instead of Chicago — perhaps Galesburg, Ill., where Obama delivered Knox College that Khanna urged Biden to go back and read. But(D-Calif.), a Bidenomics supporter who’s part of the Biden campaign’s advisory board, said he wished Biden was giving his speech today in a smaller community instead of Chicago — perhaps Galesburg, Ill., where Obama delivered a 2005 speech atthat Khanna urged Biden to go back and read.

“President Clinton and President Obama were very effective in going into places like Galesburg, Ill., and rural communities and hosting economic summits there and talking about the impact that was having on communities,” Khanna said. “We need to be out much more extensively in these communities, showing up, listening.”

On the Hill

Shaheen and Tillis to lead bipartisan NATO trip

Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) announced this morning they will lead a bipartisan congressional trip to the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, next month.

This will be the third trip to the annual NATO meeting led by the duo, who also co-chair the bipartisan NATO Observer Group.

The bipartisan show of support for NATO comes as some Republicans are pushing for cuts to NATO and funding for Ukraine and as several Republican presidential candidates, including Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have questioned NATO’s shared interests and some of its members’ commitment to defense spending.

“To stand by our partners and defend democracy worldwide — from Putin or any adversary who threatens our rules-based order — the Alliance must continue to work in lock-step,” Shaheen and Tillis said in a statement.

This will be the first NATO summit since it expanded to include Finland in April. NATO also invited Sweden to join to strengthen the alliance after Russia invaded Ukraine but the country is still going through the membership process after Turkey blocked its accession.

The campaign

Why is Mike Pence running?

Our colleague T.A. Frank is out this morning with a look at former vice president and 2024 presidential candidate Mike Pence. Here’s an excerpt:

“One of the most striking things about Pence is his resistance to the very changes ushered in by the president he served,” T.A. writes. “Where many conservatives post-Trump have rethought issues such as foreign intervention and trade liberalization, Pence remains a George W. Bush-style hawk and an economic libertarian, right down to matters such as entitlement reform.”

“If many conservatives speak of being under siege from societal institutions such as the media or federal law enforcement, Pence expresses more muted concerns but seems to retain a basic faith in their legitimacy.”

“Even his rhetoric, with phrases such as ‘rolling back red tape’ and ‘unleashing American energy’ and ‘strengthening our military,’ shows an imperviousness to the passage of time.”

“If there’s an obvious question that hovers over Pence’s choice to run — and to run this way, despite everything — it must be this: Why?”

From the courts

From dread to cheer

‘The worst scenario was averted’: “A Supreme Court term that began with dread among voting rights advocates that the justices could upend the rules governing elections is ending with relief and surprise that they have opted instead to largely uphold the status quo,” our colleagues Patrick Marley, Colby Itkowitz and Yvonne Wingett Sanchez write.

“Three weeks ago, the conservative-led court astonished observers with a ruling in an Alabama case that upheld its interpretation of the Voting Rights Act. On Monday, it cited that decision in lifting a hold on a Louisiana redistricting case, raising the prospect that the state would have to draw another congressional district where Black voters have an opportunity to elect a candidate of their choice.”

“And on Tuesday, it that could have prevented state supreme courts from exercising oversight of state lawmakers’ handling of redistricting, voter ID and other policies for federal elections.” rejected the most extreme version of a novel legal theory that could have prevented state supreme courts from exercising oversight of state lawmakers’ handling of redistricting, voter ID and other policies for federal elections.”

Here’s how some democracy advocates reacted:

Richard Hasen: “Preserving the status quo on this Supreme Court is a win,” Hasen, a UCLA law professor and director of the Safeguarding Democracy Project, told our colleagues, referring to this month’s Alabama decision. “This is a court that is not friendly to voting rights, but it’s also a court that is not going to adopt the most radical theories that would subvert democracy.”

David Becker: “What this decision makes clear is the theory that was embraced by election deniers and those seeking to overturn the 2020 election — and in some cases the 2022 election as well — will not stand,” Becker, executive director of the Washington-based Center for Election Innovation and Research, said, referencing Tuesday’s decision. “That is not where this court is going to go. The court is going to apply the same standards that have been applied for nearly 250 years.”

