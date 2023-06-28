Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Send your fave new stories and tips to rachel.roubein@washpost.com. Today's edition: Medicaid work requirements are set to launch in Georgia this Saturday. Lawmakers in North Carolina approve revisions aimed at scuttling a lawsuit to the state's newly passed 12-week abortion ban. But first …

Drug industry, others have filed lawsuits to stop Medicare from negotiating drug prices

Medicare’s new drug negotiation powers are under siege.

Drug industry giants and other corporate opponents are attempting to block the federal government’s ability to negotiate the price of certain prescription drugs. Four lawsuits were filed this month in four different court venues, amounting to a legal blitz in the span of just over two weeks. The complaints include a range of legal arguments, some of which overlap.

The flurry of challenges raises the prospect that at least one court could be sympathetic to the industry’s arguments as the cases wind their way through the legal system. Such a ruling could throw a wrench in the Biden administration’s plans to see new prices implemented for 10 expensive drugs by 2026 — a popular policy the president is expected to tout on the campaign trail as he runs for reelection.

“If you find one judge or one panel, that’s all it takes. When you’re thinking of savvy and sophisticated litigants, that is the way that they try and challenge major policies at this stage,” said Zachary Baron, an associate director of the Health Policy and the Law Initiative at Georgetown’s O’Neill Institute.

The arguments

It’s unclear if the groups were aware ahead of time of the others’ efforts. The drug industry’s leading lobbying group, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, declined to comment on multiple questions about its legal strategy.

But those who sued are rounding up the legal arguments they believe will work best for their case.

“We have made some different and some overlapping claims with the [U.S. Chamber of Commerce] as well as with some manufacturers,” James Stansel, the general counsel for PhRMA, told reporters last week. “Some of the claims can best be brought really only by certain parties,” he added, referring to a Fifth Amendment claim he believes is best brought by the drugmakers themselves.

For instance: The lawsuit filed by PhRMA and two other plaintiffs alleges the drug negotiation program is unconstitutional for three main reasons. The groups contend Congress shouldn’t have delegated such broad authority to the federal health department, the program denies manufacturers their due process rights and imposes a “staggering” tax for noncompliance.

U.S. Chamber of Commerce and local business groups made similar arguments, though they also included other claims in their quest to bring down the program. Another lawsuit from theand local business groups made similar arguments, though they also included other claims in their quest to bring down the program.

Meanwhile, Bristol Myers Squibb and Merck’s arguments generally rely on similar legal theories to pursue their case. The lawsuits — which were both filed by the law firm Jones Day — hinge on arguments that the rules force the drugmakers to agree to the price HHS sets and thus violate its free speech rights. They also allege the program flouts the 5th Amendment’s requirement that the government pay “just compensation” when taking private property.

A person familiar with one of the plaintiff’s thinking, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to be candid, said this reflects a desire to take a “focused attack,” with the idea that the Supreme Court will likely have the final say.

What’s next

For one, the White House will need to mount a legal defense.

“The law is on our side,” a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services wrote in an email, adding the administration plans to “vigorously defend” the drug negotiation provisions. Supporters of those efforts are also crafting messaging strategies, with Democratic-aligned Protect Our Care in a recent memo advising Democrats on Capitol Hill and other allies to portray the program as ending “unchecked drug company power.”

The timing: The lawsuits come amid looming deadlines for the program. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is expected to issue revised guidance for drug price negotiation this summer. And the agency is slated to announce by Sept. 1 which 10 high-cost drugs will be the first ones subject to negotiation, with the new maximum price of the medicines taking effect Jan. 1, 2026.

But it’ll likely be months before any initial rulings come out. None of the lawsuits requested a preliminary injunction, which would have sped up an opinion. And a joint motion filed Monday by Merck and the federal government offers some clues, establishing a briefing schedule for filing documents through late November.

Will the Supreme Court ultimately decide the legality of allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices? Robin Feldman, a professor of law at the University of California College of the Law at San Francisco, believes the lawsuits were crafted with a review by the nation’s highest court in mind.

Not every legal expert believes it’s a sure thing. But there’s one general consensus: “The automatic ticket to the Supreme Court is a circuit [court] split,” said Ameet Sarpatwari, an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.

Agency alert

Georgia’s Medicaid work requirement program to begin July 1

On Capitol Hill this spring, House Republicans launched a failed bid to require many poor adults to hold a job, work or volunteer in their community or risk losing their Medicaid coverage.

More than 600 miles away, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) was preparing to implement his plan to allow more low-income adults in the state who never qualified for Medicaid to join — but only if they prove every month they meet the same kind of work requirements, our colleague Amy Goldstein reports.

The details: Georgia’s controversial plan to partially expand Medicaid has been in the works for years and first received sign off from the Trump administration three weeks before the 2020 election. But Democrats have fiercely opposed work rules, and the Biden administration revoked Georgia’s approval for such a mandate in 2021.

That led to a legal showdown, where a district judge ultimately sided with the state. Biden health officials didn’t appeal the ruling and have refused to discuss their reasoning, Amy writes.

The new program in Georgia is set to launch Saturday, marking the official end to the public fight. The state’s Medicaid eligibility rules have historically been among the nation’s most restrictive. The upcoming partial expansion of the safety net program for people up to the federal poverty line — coupled with the work requirement — is expected to add tens of thousands of people to the state’s Medicaid rolls.

However, it’s unclear exactly how many. And Medicaid advocates contend many more would gain coverage if Kemp ended his steadfast refusal to implement Obamacare’s broader expansion.

Reproductive wars

South Carolina Supreme Court hears challenge to new abortion ban

The fate of abortion rights in South Carolina was before the state’s highest court yesterday, where the newly all-male panel heard arguments over whether to uphold a new law banning most abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected at roughly six weeks.

The details: During the hearing, the justices grilled both sides of the case on a range of topics. Lawyers for the state said the legislature had considered the timeline of pregnancy and concluded that the right to choose should be understood to include the ability to choose birth control or to test for early pregnancy, Reuters reports.

Associated Press. The new law encouraged such behavior. Planned Parenthood’s attorney argued there weren’t any substantive differences between two laws that limit abortions at the same point in a pregnancy, per the

Meanwhile, attorneys for the state were quizzed on how the new law differs from a “heartbeat” ban the high court struck down in January for violating the state constitution’s right to privacy. They argued that the Republican-led General Assembly made three key changes to the new law to address the court’s objections to the previous ban, which included clarifying that contraceptives are allowed under the law, Javon L. Harris reports for the State.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic:

We’re at the South Carolina Supreme Court today fighting against the state’s latest ban on abortion after about 6 weeks of pregnancy.



In January, this court struck down a nearly identical law, ruling that it was unconstitutional. We’re asking them to do that again. pic.twitter.com/5hOzVz0MzH — Planned Parenthood South Atlantic (@PPSouthAtlantic) June 27, 2023

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R):

With my signature, the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act is now law and will begin saving the lives of unborn children immediately. We stand ready to defend this legislation against any challenges because there is no more important right than the right to life. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) May 25, 2023

Meanwhile, in North Carolina …

The state’s Republican-controlled General Assembly gave final approval to a series of late revisions to its new ban on abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy, which is set to take effect Saturday, Gary D. Robertson reports for the Associated Press.

The House voted 115 to 4 to approve alterations made in the Senate last week that have been described as clarifying and technical changes to the law approved last month over Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto.

It remains unclear whether Cooper will veto the legislation or if such a move would matter, since it’s highly likely that Republicans could pull off a similar override. Although, that may not be completed until July or early August, Gary writes.

Behind the scenes, GOP legislative leaders hope that the changes will derail pending litigation that seeks to block large portions of the ban from taking effect July 1.

On tap today: A judge is slated to hear the plaintiff's request to temporarily halt enforcement of the new restrictions while the legal challenge proceeds.

In other health news

The Food and Drug Administration will fast-track its review of GSK’s gonorrhea vaccine candidate , which, if approved, would be the world’s first shot to protect against the sexually transmitted infection, the drugmaker announced yesterday. , which, if approved, would be the world’s first shot to protect against the sexually transmitted infection, the drugmaker announced yesterday.

More than $200 billion from the federal government’s Paycheck Protection and COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan programs may have been stolen by fraudsters, according to Small Business Administration . Paycheck Protection and COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan programs may have been stolen by fraudsters, according to a new report by the inspector general for the

The shortage of generic chemotherapy drugs in the United States has been partly fueled byDaniel Gilbert reports. by the closure of a key manufacturing plant in India, where FDA officials found a “cascade of failure” in quality assurance while inspecting the site in November, The Post’sreports.

Health reads

Sugar rush

See y'all tomorrow.

