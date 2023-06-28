More Americans see gun violence as major problem, poll finds

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A growing number of Americans, including Democrats and Republicans, view gun violence as a major problem, and a majority expect it to get worse over the next five years, according to a new poll from Pew Research. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight While the poll, which was released Wednesday, found that twice as many Democrats as Republicans say that gun violence is a “very big” problem in the nation — 81 percent of Democrats compared to 38 percent of Republicans — Pew noted that, over the last year, the number of people in both parties who believe gun violence is a “very big” problem has increased 11 percent.

The growing concern about gun violence comes amid an increase in mass shootings. According to a database maintained by USA Today and Northeastern University, the number of mass shootings in the country in 2022 was the second-highest since the two organizations began tracking these incidents in 2006. So far this year, 28 mass killings have occurred, according to the database, all involving guns.

Advertisement

Mass killings in Columbine, Colo.; Newtown, Conn.; Las Vegas and Orlando indelibly marked the nation in the past quarter-century. This year, gun violence in Allen, Tex.; Nashville and Michigan State University put 2023 on pace to set a modern record.

Per the Pew poll, 60 percent of Americans believe that gun violence is a “very big problem” in the country today, while 23 percent believe it is a “moderately big problem.” Thirteen percent say it is “a small problem,” while only 4 percent believe gun violence is “not a problem at all.”

The poll also found that 62 percent of Americans believe that the level of gun violence will increase over the next five years — twice as many as those who believe it will stay at around the same level.

Pew also found that, since 2021, the share of Americans who believe that violent crime is a major problem has increased from 52 percent to 64 percent among Republicans, and from 44 percent to 52 percent among Democrats.

Advertisement

Still, members of both parties remain split over gun ownership. Pew found that 79 percent of Republicans and independents who lean toward the GOP believe that gun ownership increases safety, while 78 percent of Democrats and those independents who lean Democratic believe it decreases safety.

Last summer, President Biden signed into law a bipartisan gun-control bill — the most significant legislative action taken on gun control in three decades — that was the result of negotiations by a handful of Republican and Democratic senators, led by Sens. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and John Cornyn (R-Tex.), in the wake of mass shootings in Uvalde, Tex., and Buffalo.

While members of both parties celebrated the measure, Democrats, including Biden, conceded that it did not go as far as they or gun-control advocates wanted.

Advertisement

In addition to providing funding for mental health services and school security initiatives, the legislation expands criminal background checks for some gun buyers, bars a larger group of domestic-violence offenders from purchasing firearms, and funds programs that would allow authorities to seize guns from troubled individuals.

According to the Pew poll, the share of Americans who believe gun laws should be stricter has shifted only slightly, from 53 percent in 2021 to 58 percent today. While a majority of women — 64 percent — believe gun laws should be strengthened, only 51 percent of men believe the same.

Notably, 77 percent of Black Americans believe gun laws should be stricter, alongside 74 percent of Asian Americans and 68 percent of Hispanic Americans. Among White Americans, 51 percent believe the same.

Advertisement

Research released in April from KFF found that 42 percent of Black Americans have personally experienced being threatened by a gun, seeing someone injured with a gun or having a family member killed by a gun, including by suicide. Nearly six in 10 Black Americans say that a family member has experienced one of those things. For Hispanic Americans, the figure is 54 percent. Fewer than half of White Americans report having family members come that close to gun violence, and only about a quarter of Whites have personally experienced any such threats or violence.

Gift this article Gift Article