The words GOP presidential hopefuls use to stand out in a crowded field

By
, 
and 
June 28, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. EDT
6 min

A crowded race for the GOP presidential nomination is well underway, with former president Donald Trump far out front in the polls and others struggling to break through. How are they distinguishing themselves? We dug into their campaign kickoff speeches to examine their pitches.

Donald Trump

Nov. 15, 2022, Palm Beach, Fla.

Number of

mentions

3

30

15

Immigration remains a top

issue for the GOP and is

especially prominent for Trump

left

history

first

radical

American

Trump

million

countries

energy

China

help

America

president

back

together

border

success

country

54 times

people

take

problem

one

states

years

right

great

time

world

economy

Biden

united

nation

love

Trump is still promising to

“Make America Great Again”

Donald Trump

Nov. 15, 2022, Palm Beach, Fla.

Number of

mentions

15

3

30

Immigration remains a top issue for the

GOP and is especially prominent for Trump

left

history

first

radical

American

Trump

million

countries

energy

China

help

America

president

back

together

border

success

country

54 times

people

take

problem

one

states

right

years

great

time

world

economy

Biden

united

nation

love

Trump is still promising to

“Make America Great Again”

Trump, the clear GOP front-runner, was the first candidate to officially jump in the race, and his pitch has evolved since his November 2022 launch speech — especially as he faces criminal indictments that he has sought to turn into a rallying cry for his candidacy.

Trump centers campaign on his prosecution, vilifying legal system

But broad themes of Trump’s message are unchanged. He’s attacking “radical opponents and painting a dark picture of a country under President Biden, criticizing Democrats on crime, undocumented immigration and inflation.

Ron DeSantis

May 30, 2023, Clive, Iowa

“Florida” is his most-used

word. He’s pitching his agenda

there as a national “blueprint"

Biden

kids

right

one

nation

back

covid

people

Florida

41 times

state

years

American

country

parents

Fauci

agenda

woke

ESG

Ron DeSantis

May 30, 2023, Clive, Iowa

“Florida” is DeSantis's most-used word

Biden

kids

right

one

nation

covid

people

back

Florida

41 times

state

years

American

country

parents

Fauci

agenda

woke

ESG

It’s no surprise that candidates talk about the place they’re from. But DeSantis stands out. The second-term governor has been highlighting his policy record in Florida, especially his self-described “war on woke” against everything he deems liberal excess.

What 'Make America Florida' would look like

Schools and children’s exposure to LGBTQ issues are a key battlefront — reflected in DeSantis’s frequent use of “parents” and “kids.” More than any other candidate, his stump speech taps a growing conservative backlash against discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation in classrooms and popular culture. Several GOP candidates use the word “woke” in their kickoff speeches, including Trump, who like DeSantis promotes “parents’ rights” and denounces “critical race theory,” which focuses on racial bias in institutions.

But DeSantis leans more heavily into the new lexicon of the culture wars. He’s the only contender whose kickoff speech decried “DEI” — diversity, equity and inclusion programs — and “ESG,” a form of socially and environmentally-conscious investing.

DeSantis is also betting his response to the covid-19 pandemic can differentiate him from Trump and talks about that issue more than his rivals. He says he would have fired Anthony S. Fauci, a former White House pandemic adviser to Trump.

Mike Pence

June 7, 2023, Ankeny, Iowa

Pence says he chose loyalty to

the Constitution over loyalty to

Trump on Jan. 6, 2021

freedom

God

back

history

constitution

American

36 times

stood

right

Biden

Trump

day

people

family

nation

Republican

life

home

A longtime abortion opponent,

Pence is especially vocal about

the “sanctity of life”

Mike Pence

June 7, 2023, Ankeny, Iowa

Pence says he chose loyalty to the Constitution

over loyalty to Trump on Jan. 6, 2021

freedom

God

back

history

country

constitution

American

36 times

right

stood

president

Biden

Trump

day

people

family

Republican

nation

home

life

A longtime abortion opponent,

Pence is especially vocal about

the “sanctity of life”

Pence, who served as Trump’s vice president, is trying to confront his former running mate’s attacks while also touting the achievements of the “Trump-Pence administration.” His kickoff speech showcases that delicate balance. He’s arguing to GOP voters that he was right to defy Trump’s pressure to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Pence unleashes sharp attacks on Trump as he launches White House bid

Life” is also a top word that reflects his lifelong advocacy against abortion. He’s gone further than many GOP rivals on the issue, saying he “will not relent until we restore the sanctity of life to the center of American law in every state in the land.” And he often invokes God.

Nikki Haley

Feb. 15, 2023, Charleston, S.C.

Biden

fight

proud

parents

America

47 times

strong

together

South

Carolina

better

love

Haley's speech struck a positive tone.

The American people, she said, are “full of love.”

Nikki Haley

Feb. 15, 2023, Charleston, S.C.

Biden

fight

proud

parents

America

47 times

strong

together

South

Carolina

better

love

Haley's speech struck a positive tone.

The American people, she said, are “full of love”.z

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley’s top words in her kickoff speech include several positive terms such as love and together that underscore her more aspirational message to a party that has gravitated in recent years toward dark and angry. Other candidates such as Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) are taking a similar tone.

“I know America is better than all the division and distractions that we have today,” Haley said.

She served as United Nations ambassador in the Trump administration but only mentioned the former president in passing while noting that he nominated her for the job.

Tim Scott

May 22, 2023, North Charleston, S.C.

A devout Christian, Scott

invokes “God” more

than anyone

South

Carolina

God

work

nation

mom

America

24 times

one

Biden

people

faith

take

Scott’s the only candidate with

a family member in his top-10 words

Tim Scott

May 22, 2023, North Charleston, S.C.

A devout Christian, Scott invokes

“God” more than anyone

South

Carolina

God

work

nation

mom

America

28 times

one

Biden

people

faith

take

Scott’s the only candidate with

a family member in his top-10 words

Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, is leaning into his biography and Christian faith. He’s highlighting his family’s “cotton to Congress” story and arguing that his background makes him an especially fearsome opponent to Democrats.

“The truth of my life disrupts their lies,” Scott said in his first campaign speech, when he recounted his mom’s lessons and long work days as a nurse’s aide. Scott was the only candidate to have a family member, his mom, in his top-10 words.

Scott made 13 mentions of “God,” while Pence used “God” 10 times in his campaign launch. DeSantis, who is Catholic, used “God” twice, and Trump used “God” just once. Yet Trump has been hugely successful in the past with the White evangelical voters influential in GOP primaries, and DeSantis has excited Christian conservatives with his stance on hot-button social issues.

Chris Christie

June 6, 2023, Manchester, N.H.

New

Jersey

back

people

big

small

smaller

25 times

Adams

years

Europe

leader

history

Christie argues leaders of both

major parties are making Americans

“smaller” with divisive messages

Chris Christie

June 6, 2023, Manchester, N.H.

Christie argues leaders of both

major parties are making Americans

“smaller” with divisive messages

New

Jersey

back

people

small

big

smaller

25 times

Adams

years

Europe

leader

history

Washington

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie immediately established himself as the most aggressive Trump critic in the GOP field, framing his presidential pitch around his concerns with both Trump and Democratic leadership. He’s vocally rejected Trump’s false claims he won the presidential election in 2020.

“At every pivotal moment in history there was a choice between small and big,” Christie said, and America has succeeded because “we always picked big.”

Asa Hutchinson

April 26, 2023, Bentonville, Ark.

Biden

economy

security

computer

science

future

America

25 times

law

best

states

war

democracy

“Rule of law” is a through

line for Hutchinson’s speech

Asa Hutchinson

April 26, 2023, Bentonville, Ark.

Biden

economy

security

computer

science

future

America

25 times

law

best

states

war

democracy

“Rule of law” is a through

line for Hutchinson’s speech

Asa Hutchinson was a staunchly conservative governor of Arkansas, backing policies such as a near-total abortion ban. But he’s not campaigning on red meat for the GOP base — a decision exemplified by his attention to less partisan issues such as the need for computer science education.

His frequent references to “rule of law” and “democracy” — words rarely used by other candidates — are fitting for a former federal prosecutor who has been willing to criticize Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election and, more recently, the behavior alleged in Trump’s federal indictment.

Vivek Ramaswamy

March 3, 2023, Oxon Hill, Md.

Ramaswamy’s speech denounces

three “secular religions” he says

have taken hold in the U.S.

government

swamp

gay

religion

15 times

fear

company

Trump

racist

Vivek Ramaswamy

March 3, 2023, Oxon Hill, Md.

Ramaswamy’s speech denounces

three “secular religions” he says

have taken hold in the U.S.

government

swamp

gay

religion

15 times

fear

company

Trump

racist

Vivek Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur and early critic of “wokeness,” devoted much of his speech to three “religions” that he says revolve around race, gender identity and climate change. The long-shot candidate is centering his campaign on critiques of “identity politics” that have become a powerful issue for the GOP base.

A staunch defender of Trump even as he runs against him, Ramaswamy echoes Trump’s rage at the Washington “swamp.” An Indian American, he’s also one of three candidates who used the word “racist in their launch speech, all while criticizing the political left’s views of race. The others are Haley, who is Indian American, and Scott, who is Black.

Doug Burgum

June 7, 2023, Fargo, N.D.

Hailing from rural North

Dakota, Burgum extolled

“small town values”

neighbors

North

Dakota

world

America

24 times

small

energy

town

Biden

economy

innovation

Burgum’s top words

underscore hiseconomic focus

Doug Burgum

June 7, 2023, Fargo, N.D.

Hailing from rural North Dakota,

Burgum extolled “small town values”

neighbors

North

Dakota

world

America

24 times

small

energy

town

Biden

economy

innovation

Burgum’s top words

underscore his economic focus

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum made a surprising presidential debut in June while focusing heavily on the economy, a contrast to other candidates equally focused on the culture wars. The former software executive’s most-used words reflect that.

Francis Suarez

June 15, 2023, Simi Valley, Calif.

homelessness

Reagan

Miami

31 times

America

China

generation

family

Suarez, 45, says he

represents generational change

Francis Suarez

June 15, 2023, Simi Valley, Calif.

homelessness

Reagan

Miami

31 times

America

China

generation

family

Suarez, 45, says he represents generational change

Plenty of GOP candidates praise former president Ronald Reagan. But Miami Mayor Francis Suarez sticks out for how often he invoked Reagan in his first speech as a presidential candidate. He’s pitching himself as a more traditional conservative but also a younger Hispanic candidate who can broaden the party’s appeal.

About this story

Commonly used words such as “an” or “the” were not included in our analysis. The graphics include any word mentioned three or more times by a candidate. We did not include conservative radio host Larry Elder or former U.S. representative Will Hurd because neither gave kickoff speeches when announcing their candidacies.

Loading...
Loading...