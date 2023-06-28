A crowded race for the GOP presidential nomination is well underway, with former president Donald Trump far out front in the polls and others struggling to break through. How are they distinguishing themselves? We dug into their campaign kickoff speeches to examine their pitches.
The words GOP presidential hopefuls use to stand out in a crowded field
But broad themes of Trump’s message are unchanged. He’s attacking “radical” opponents and painting a dark picture of a country under President Biden, criticizing Democrats on crime, undocumented immigration and inflation.
Ron DeSantis
May 30, 2023, Clive, Iowa
“Florida” is his most-used
word. He’s pitching his agenda
there as a national “blueprint"
Biden
kids
right
one
nation
back
covid
people
Florida
41 times
state
years
American
country
parents
Fauci
agenda
woke
ESG
It’s no surprise that candidates talk about the place they’re from. But DeSantis stands out. The second-term governor has been highlighting his policy record in Florida, especially his self-described “war on woke” against everything he deems liberal excess.
Schools and children’s exposure to LGBTQ issues are a key battlefront — reflected in DeSantis’s frequent use of “parents” and “kids.” More than any other candidate, his stump speech taps a growing conservative backlash against discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation in classrooms and popular culture. Several GOP candidates use the word “woke” in their kickoff speeches, including Trump, who like DeSantis promotes “parents’ rights” and denounces “critical race theory,” which focuses on racial bias in institutions.
But DeSantis leans more heavily into the new lexicon of the culture wars. He’s the only contender whose kickoff speech decried “DEI” — diversity, equity and inclusion programs — and “ESG,” a form of socially and environmentally-conscious investing.
DeSantis is also betting his response to the covid-19 pandemic can differentiate him from Trump and talks about that issue more than his rivals. He says he would have fired Anthony S. Fauci, a former White House pandemic adviser to Trump.
Mike Pence
June 7, 2023, Ankeny, Iowa
Pence says he chose loyalty to
the Constitution over loyalty to
Trump on Jan. 6, 2021
freedom
God
back
history
constitution
American
36 times
stood
right
Biden
Trump
day
people
family
nation
Republican
life
home
A longtime abortion opponent,
Pence is especially vocal about
the “sanctity of life”
Pence, who served as Trump’s vice president, is trying to confront his former running mate’s attacks while also touting the achievements of the “Trump-Pence administration.” His kickoff speech showcases that delicate balance. He’s arguing to GOP voters that he was right to defy Trump’s pressure to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
“Life” is also a top word that reflects his lifelong advocacy against abortion. He’s gone further than many GOP rivals on the issue, saying he “will not relent until we restore the sanctity of life to the center of American law in every state in the land.” And he often invokes God.
Nikki Haley
Feb. 15, 2023, Charleston, S.C.
Biden
fight
proud
parents
America
47 times
strong
together
South
Carolina
better
love
Haley's speech struck a positive tone.
The American people, she said, are “full of love.”
Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley’s top words in her kickoff speech include several positive terms such as love and together that underscore her more aspirational message to a party that has gravitated in recent years toward dark and angry. Other candidates such as Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) are taking a similar tone.
“I know America is better than all the division and distractions that we have today,” Haley said.
She served as United Nations ambassador in the Trump administration but only mentioned the former president in passing while noting that he nominated her for the job.
Tim Scott
May 22, 2023, North Charleston, S.C.
A devout Christian, Scott
invokes “God” more
than anyone
South
Carolina
God
work
nation
mom
America
24 times
one
Biden
people
faith
take
Scott’s the only candidate with
a family member in his top-10 words
Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, is leaning into his biography and Christian faith. He’s highlighting his family’s “cotton to Congress” story and arguing that his background makes him an especially fearsome opponent to Democrats.
“The truth of my life disrupts their lies,” Scott said in his first campaign speech, when he recounted his mom’s lessons and long work days as a nurse’s aide. Scott was the only candidate to have a family member, his mom, in his top-10 words.
Scott made 13 mentions of “God,” while Pence used “God” 10 times in his campaign launch. DeSantis, who is Catholic, used “God” twice, and Trump used “God” just once. Yet Trump has been hugely successful in the past with the White evangelical voters influential in GOP primaries, and DeSantis has excited Christian conservatives with his stance on hot-button social issues.
Chris Christie
June 6, 2023, Manchester, N.H.
New
Jersey
back
people
big
small
smaller
25 times
Adams
years
Europe
leader
history
Christie argues leaders of both
major parties are making Americans
“smaller” with divisive messages
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie immediately established himself as the most aggressive Trump critic in the GOP field, framing his presidential pitch around his concerns with both Trump and Democratic leadership. He’s vocally rejected Trump’s false claims he won the presidential election in 2020.
“At every pivotal moment in history there was a choice between small and big,” Christie said, and America has succeeded because “we always picked big.”
Asa Hutchinson
April 26, 2023, Bentonville, Ark.
Biden
economy
security
computer
science
future
America
25 times
law
best
states
war
democracy
“Rule of law” is a through
line for Hutchinson’s speech
Asa Hutchinson was a staunchly conservative governor of Arkansas, backing policies such as a near-total abortion ban. But he’s not campaigning on red meat for the GOP base — a decision exemplified by his attention to less partisan issues such as the need for computer science education.
His frequent references to “rule of law” and “democracy” — words rarely used by other candidates — are fitting for a former federal prosecutor who has been willing to criticize Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election and, more recently, the behavior alleged in Trump’s federal indictment.
Vivek Ramaswamy
March 3, 2023, Oxon Hill, Md.
Ramaswamy’s speech denounces
three “secular religions” he says
have taken hold in the U.S.
government
swamp
gay
religion
15 times
fear
company
Trump
racist
Vivek Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur and early critic of “wokeness,” devoted much of his speech to three “religions” that he says revolve around race, gender identity and climate change. The long-shot candidate is centering his campaign on critiques of “identity politics” that have become a powerful issue for the GOP base.
A staunch defender of Trump even as he runs against him, Ramaswamy echoes Trump’s rage at the Washington “swamp.” An Indian American, he’s also one of three candidates who used the word “racist” in their launch speech, all while criticizing the political left’s views of race. The others are Haley, who is Indian American, and Scott, who is Black.
Doug Burgum
June 7, 2023, Fargo, N.D.
Hailing from rural North
Dakota, Burgum extolled
“small town values”
neighbors
North
Dakota
world
America
24 times
small
energy
town
Biden
economy
innovation
Burgum’s top words
underscore hiseconomic focus
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum made a surprising presidential debut in June while focusing heavily on the economy, a contrast to other candidates equally focused on the culture wars. The former software executive’s most-used words reflect that.
Francis Suarez
June 15, 2023, Simi Valley, Calif.
homelessness
Reagan
Miami
31 times
America
China
generation
family
Suarez, 45, says he
represents generational change
Plenty of GOP candidates praise former president Ronald Reagan. But Miami Mayor Francis Suarez sticks out for how often he invoked Reagan in his first speech as a presidential candidate. He’s pitching himself as a more traditional conservative but also a younger Hispanic candidate who can broaden the party’s appeal.
About this story
Commonly used words such as “an” or “the” were not included in our analysis. The graphics include any word mentioned three or more times by a candidate. We did not include conservative radio host Larry Elder or former U.S. representative Will Hurd because neither gave kickoff speeches when announcing their candidacies.