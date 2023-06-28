The words GOP presidential hopefuls use to stand out in a crowded field

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A crowded race for the GOP presidential nomination is well underway, with former president Donald Trump far out front in the polls and others struggling to break through. How are they distinguishing themselves? We dug into their campaign kickoff speeches to examine their pitches. Donald Trump Nov. 15, 2022, Palm Beach, Fla. Number of mentions 3 30 15 Immigration remains a top issue for the GOP and is especially prominent for Trump left history first radical American Trump million countries energy China help America president back together border success country 54 times people take problem one states years right great time world economy Biden united nation love Trump is still promising to “Make America Great Again” Donald Trump Nov. 15, 2022, Palm Beach, Fla. Number of mentions 15 3 30 Immigration remains a top issue for the GOP and is especially prominent for Trump left history first radical American Trump million countries energy China help America president back together border success country 54 times people take problem one states right years great time world economy Biden united nation love Trump is still promising to “Make America Great Again” Trump, the clear GOP front-runner, was the first candidate to officially jump in the race, and his pitch has evolved since his November 2022 launch speech — especially as he faces criminal indictments that he has sought to turn into a rallying cry for his candidacy.

But broad themes of Trump’s message are unchanged. He’s attacking “ radical ” opponents and painting a dark picture of a country under President Biden , criticizing Democrats on crime, undocumented immigration and inflation.

Advertisement

Ron DeSantis May 30, 2023, Clive, Iowa “Florida” is his most-used word. He’s pitching his agenda there as a national “blueprint" Biden kids right one nation back covid people Florida 41 times state years American country parents Fauci agenda woke ESG Ron DeSantis May 30, 2023, Clive, Iowa “Florida” is DeSantis's most-used word Biden kids right one nation covid people back Florida 41 times state years American country parents Fauci agenda woke ESG

It’s no surprise that candidates talk about the place they’re from. But DeSantis stands out. The second-term governor has been highlighting his policy record in Florida , especially his self-described “war on woke ” against everything he deems liberal excess.

Schools and children’s exposure to LGBTQ issues are a key battlefront — reflected in DeSantis’s frequent use of “ parents ” and “ kids .” More than any other candidate, his stump speech taps a growing conservative backlash against discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation in classrooms and popular culture. Several GOP candidates use the word “woke” in their kickoff speeches, including Trump, who like DeSantis promotes “ parents’ rights ” and denounces “critical race theory,” which focuses on racial bias in institutions.

But DeSantis leans more heavily into the new lexicon of the culture wars. He’s the only contender whose kickoff speech decried “DEI” — diversity, equity and inclusion programs — and “ ESG ,” a form of socially and environmentally-conscious investing.

DeSantis is also betting his response to the covid-19 pandemic can differentiate him from Trump and talks about that issue more than his rivals. He says he would have fired Anthony S. Fauci , a former White House pandemic adviser to Trump.

Mike Pence June 7, 2023, Ankeny, Iowa Pence says he chose loyalty to the Constitution over loyalty to Trump on Jan. 6, 2021 freedom God back history constitution American 36 times stood right Biden Trump day people family nation Republican life home A longtime abortion opponent, Pence is especially vocal about the “sanctity of life” Mike Pence June 7, 2023, Ankeny, Iowa Pence says he chose loyalty to the Constitution over loyalty to Trump on Jan. 6, 2021 freedom God back history country constitution American 36 times right stood president Biden Trump day people family Republican nation home life A longtime abortion opponent, Pence is especially vocal about the “sanctity of life”

Pence, who served as Trump’s vice president, is trying to confront his former running mate’s attacks while also touting the achievements of the “ Trump-Pence administration .” His kickoff speech showcases that delicate balance. He’s arguing to GOP voters that he was right to defy Trump’s pressure to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“ Life ” is also a top word that reflects his lifelong advocacy against abortion. He’s gone further than many GOP rivals on the issue, saying he “will not relent until we restore the sanctity of life to the center of American law in every state in the land.” And he often invokes God .

Advertisement

Nikki Haley Feb. 15, 2023, Charleston, S.C. Biden fight proud parents America 47 times strong together South Carolina better love Haley's speech struck a positive tone. The American people, she said, are “full of love.” Nikki Haley Feb. 15, 2023, Charleston, S.C. Biden fight proud parents America 47 times strong together South Carolina better love Haley's speech struck a positive tone. The American people, she said, are “full of love”.z

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley’s top words in her kickoff speech include several positive terms such as love and together that underscore her more aspirational message to a party that has gravitated in recent years toward dark and angry. Other candidates such as Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) are taking a similar tone.

“I know America is better than all the division and distractions that we have today,” Haley said.

She served as United Nations ambassador in the Trump administration but only mentioned the former president in passing while noting that he nominated her for the job.

Tim Scott May 22, 2023, North Charleston, S.C. A devout Christian, Scott invokes “God” more than anyone South Carolina God work nation mom America 24 times one Biden people faith take Scott’s the only candidate with a family member in his top-10 words Tim Scott May 22, 2023, North Charleston, S.C. A devout Christian, Scott invokes “God” more than anyone South Carolina God work nation mom America 28 times one Biden people faith take Scott’s the only candidate with a family member in his top-10 words

Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, is leaning into his biography and Christian faith . He’s highlighting his family’s “cotton to Congress” story and arguing that his background makes him an especially fearsome opponent to Democrats.

“The truth of my life disrupts their lies,” Scott said in his first campaign speech, when he recounted his mom’s lessons and long work days as a nurse’s aide. Scott was the only candidate to have a family member, his mom , in his top-10 words.

Scott made 13 mentions of “ God ,” while Pence used “God” 10 times in his campaign launch. DeSantis, who is Catholic, used “God” twice, and Trump used “God” just once. Yet Trump has been hugely successful in the past with the White evangelical voters influential in GOP primaries, and DeSantis has excited Christian conservatives with his stance on hot-button social issues.

Advertisement

Chris Christie June 6, 2023, Manchester, N.H. New Jersey back people big small smaller 25 times Adams years Europe leader history Christie argues leaders of both major parties are making Americans “smaller” with divisive messages Chris Christie June 6, 2023, Manchester, N.H. Christie argues leaders of both major parties are making Americans “smaller” with divisive messages New Jersey back people small big smaller 25 times Adams years Europe leader history Washington

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie immediately established himself as the most aggressive Trump critic in the GOP field, framing his presidential pitch around his concerns with both Trump and Democratic leadership. He’s vocally rejected Trump’s false claims he won the presidential election in 2020.

“At every pivotal moment in history there was a choice between small and big ,” Christie said, and America has succeeded because “we always picked big.”

Asa Hutchinson April 26, 2023, Bentonville, Ark. Biden economy security computer science future America 25 times law best states war democracy “Rule of law” is a through line for Hutchinson’s speech Asa Hutchinson April 26, 2023, Bentonville, Ark. Biden economy security computer science future America 25 times law best states war democracy “Rule of law” is a through line for Hutchinson’s speech

Asa Hutchinson was a staunchly conservative governor of Arkansas, backing policies such as a near-total abortion ban. But he’s not campaigning on red meat for the GOP base — a decision exemplified by his attention to less partisan issues such as the need for computer science education.

His frequent references to “ rule of law ” and “ democracy ” — words rarely used by other candidates — are fitting for a former federal prosecutor who has been willing to criticize Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election and, more recently, the behavior alleged in Trump’s federal indictment.

Advertisement

Vivek Ramaswamy March 3, 2023, Oxon Hill, Md. Ramaswamy’s speech denounces three “secular religions” he says have taken hold in the U.S. government swamp gay religion 15 times fear company Trump racist Vivek Ramaswamy March 3, 2023, Oxon Hill, Md. Ramaswamy’s speech denounces three “secular religions” he says have taken hold in the U.S. government swamp gay religion 15 times fear company Trump racist

Vivek Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur and early critic of “wokeness,” devoted much of his speech to three “ religions ” that he says revolve around race, gender identity and climate change. The long-shot candidate is centering his campaign on critiques of “identity politics” that have become a powerful issue for the GOP base.

A staunch defender of Trump even as he runs against him, Ramaswamy echoes Trump’s rage at the Washington “ swamp .” An Indian American, he’s also one of three candidates who used the word “ racist ” in their launch speech, all while criticizing the political left’s views of race. The others are Haley, who is Indian American, and Scott, who is Black.

Doug Burgum June 7, 2023, Fargo, N.D. Hailing from rural North Dakota, Burgum extolled “small town values” neighbors North Dakota world America 24 times small energy town Biden economy innovation Burgum’s top words underscore hiseconomic focus Doug Burgum June 7, 2023, Fargo, N.D. Hailing from rural North Dakota, Burgum extolled “small town values” neighbors North Dakota world America 24 times small energy town Biden economy innovation Burgum’s top words underscore his economic focus

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum made a surprising presidential debut in June while focusing heavily on the economy , a contrast to other candidates equally focused on the culture wars. The former software executive’s most-used words reflect that.

Advertisement

Francis Suarez June 15, 2023, Simi Valley, Calif. homelessness Reagan Miami 31 times America China generation family Suarez, 45, says he represents generational change Francis Suarez June 15, 2023, Simi Valley, Calif. homelessness Reagan Miami 31 times America China generation family Suarez, 45, says he represents generational change

Plenty of GOP candidates praise former president Ronald Reagan. But Miami Mayor Francis Suarez sticks out for how often he invoked Reagan in his first speech as a presidential candidate. He’s pitching himself as a more traditional conservative but also a younger Hispanic candidate who can broaden the party’s appeal.

About this story

Commonly used words such as “an” or “the” were not included in our analysis. The graphics include any word mentioned three or more times by a candidate. We did not include conservative radio host Larry Elder or former U.S. representative Will Hurd because neither gave kickoff speeches when announcing their candidacies.