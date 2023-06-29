Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At the White House

Republicans take their turn defining ‘Bidenomics’

President Biden rebranded his economic agenda as “Bidenomics” in a speech in Chicago on Wednesday, laying out an economic philosophy rooted in investing in the United States, empowering workers and promoting economic competition.

“Bidenomics is about the future,” Biden said. “Bidenomics is just another way of saying: restore the American Dream because it worked before.”

Republicans have been only too happy to embrace the term — but they have their own definition.

Bidenomics “is the inflationary Washington spending, costly regulations and regressive taxes touted by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), the No. 3 Senate Republican, wrote in a memo sent to Republican senators on Wednesday as a guide on how to talk about the rebranding. “These policies are making everyday essentials more expensive, hollowing out family savings and driving interest rates higher.”

The GOP framing quickly took hold. Republican senators immediately tweeted similar attacks here, here and here.

Former president Donald Trump laid out his own theory of Bidenomics on Wednesday, describing it as “high taxes, crippling regulations, crushing inflation, war on American energy, soaring energy costs, job killing globalist intentional [sic] agreements like the Paris Climate Accord, and total economic surrender to China and other foreign countries.”

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who disparaged Bidenomics on CNBC on Tuesday, tweeted out And(R-Calif.), who disparaged Bidenomics onon Tuesday, tweeted out a dictionary-style definition of the term on Wednesday.

“Bidenomics is about blind faith in government spending and regulations,” McCarthy wrote.

Whose definition will voters believe?

Republicans’ description of Bidenomics is the opposite of the one the White House is selling, but there’s at least a little overlap between the competing definitions.

The “inflationary Washington spending” Barrasso describes in the memo is the same spending that Biden described on Wednesday as “smart investments in America” (although the White House disputes that it was inflationary).

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and more than a dozen other Senate Republicans voted for two of the bills that Biden has re-christened as Bidenomics: the infrastructure law and legislation subsidizing domestic microchip manufacturing. (And Biden pointed out Wednesday that some Republican lawmakers who voted against the infrastructure bill are now taking credit for components of it.) (R-Ky.) and more than a dozen other Senate Republicans voted for two of the bills that Biden has re-christened as Bidenomics: the infrastructure law and legislation subsidizing domestic microchip manufacturing.

Barrasso also derided Bidenomics for “driving interest rates higher” — but higher interest rates have helped reduce inflation, one of the achievements the White House aides Anita Dunn and Mike Donilon bragged about in their Bidenomics memo on Monday. (The Federal Reserve, not Biden, has raised rates, so it’s tough to argue Biden can take direct credit or blame for rate hikes.)

The economists' view

Republican and Democratic economists take a more nuanced view of Bidenomics than either side’s talking points.

Larry Summers, who served as treasury secretary in the Clinton administration and later as a top adviser to President Barack Obama, declined to comment on the merits of the term. But he noted that the macroeconomic effects of the legislative achievements that Biden is selling now as Bidenomics would take time to be felt.

Those laws “haven’t really had their full impact felt, or even a large part of their impact felt,” Summers said.

Summers warned soon after Biden took office that the president was pursuing policies that risked exacerbating inflation, but he has since praised much of Biden’s economic record. He cited Americans’ frustrations with inflation as the reason Biden’s approval rating for his handling of the economy has remained stagnant even though unemployment is near record lows.

“Fluctuations in inflation affect everybody, and fluctuations in unemployment affect a much smaller number of people,” he said.

The campaign

DeSantis and the donor-backed project

Our colleagues have unearthed new details about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s relationship with a top political donor.

The DeSantis administration “steered $92 million last year in leftover federal coronavirus stimulus money to a controversial highway interchange project that directly benefits” Mori Hosseini, a politically connected developer “who owns two large tracts of largely forested land abutting the planned interchange,” Michael Scherer, Isaac Arnsdorf and Josh Dawsey report.

“Hosseini plans to develop the land — which includes a sensitive watershed once targeted for conservation by the state — into approximately 1,300 dwelling units and 650,000 square feet of nonresidential use, including an outdoor village shopping district. He has called the Woodhaven development, which has already begun construction, his ‘best project yet’ and promised to pull out all the stops for its success.”

“‘With or without the interchange, we would have built Woodhaven there, but it certainly helps,’ he told the Daytona Beach News Journal in March 2019 .”

DeSantis — a leading Republican presidential candidate — and Hosseini have known each other for years.

“Hosseini helped DeSantis arrange a round of golf at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia in 2018, according to the Tampa Bay Times .”

“A year later, Hosseini donated a golf simulator that retails for at least $27,500 to the governor’s mansion , according to records previously obtained by The Post.”

“In the 2022 campaign cycle, companies controlled by Hosseini gave at least $361,000 to political groups that benefited the DeSantis reelection campaign, according to state campaign finance records. Hosseini’s plane has been repeatedly used by DeSantis, according to a Post analysis.”

The two men have a steady relationship, according to government documents obtained by The Post, with the governor’s office occasionally getting requests from Hosseini for DeSantis to attend events and DeSantis, in turn, extending invitations to Hosseini.

But DeSantis’s involvement in the Florida Department of Transportation’s decision to use money from the massive covid relief bill that President Biden signed into a law in 2021 on the Pioneer Trail interchange project near Hosseini’s properties is unclear.

“A DeSantis spokesman, Jeremy Redfern , published on Twitter on Wednesday night, before this story published, emails from a Post reporter seeking comment. ‘You are trying to make an accusation to play ‘gotcha,’ he wrote in one email to The Post, after he had been asked whether the governor had spoken to Hosseini about the Pioneer Trail project or advocated for its funding.”

“He referred questions to Jessica Ottaviano , the communications director for the state transportation department, who also did not directly respond to questions about DeSantis’s or Hosseini’s involvement in the decision to fund the project.”

“She said in a statement that state transportation planners ‘determined and prioritized projects that had local support and were production ready to use’ the federal covid funds. The Pioneer Trail project has been a priority for some local officials for decades.”

What we're watching

At the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is expected to hand down decisions today (and possibly Friday) on the remaining cases it heard this term. The most eagerly anticipated rulings: whether the justices will allow colleges and universities to continue to take race into account in their admissions decisions and whether the court will strike down Biden’s student loan forgiveness program.

Here are all seven remaining cases (check out The Post’s case tracker while you’re at it):

Affirmative action in college admissions: Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College , Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina

Student loan forgiveness: Biden v. Nebraska , Department of Education v. Brown

Free speech and gay wedding websites: 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis

Time off for the Sabbath: Groff v. DeJoy

U.S. trademark: Abitron Austria GmbH v. Hetronic International, Inc.

At the White House

The White House is rolling out a new effort to combat homelessness among veterans, including $3.1 billion in Department of Housing and Urban Development funding. The administration is seeking to find permanent housing for at least 38,000 veterans this year.

The Data

The effect of state affirmative action bans, visualized: “A Washington Post review of 30 years of race and ethnicity data from the eight states that currently ban race-based admission policies in higher education shows how a federal ban on affirmative action might harm minority students across the United States,” our colleagues Janice Kai Chen and Daniel Wolfe report.

“Public universities in other states, such as the University of California at Berkeley and the University of Michigan, have tried to use indicators such as socioeconomic status and geography to increase enrollment by students of color.”

“However, researchers are doubtful that proxies can fully account for the loss of affirmative action.”

The Media

Must reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

Viral

