Below: OpenAI faces a copyright lawsuit, and new AI chip restrictions are aimed partly at Nvidia. First: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Watchdog group calls on judge to recuse in FTC-Microsoft case A watchdog group is calling for the recusal of the judge presiding over the Federal Trade Commission’s closely watched bid to block Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard deal, citing the fact that her son works for the tech giant, according to a letter shared exclusively with The Technology 202.

The family connection came up at a prehearing conference June 21, when U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley said her son works at Microsoft outside of its gaming division, as Law360 reported.

The judge is currently hearing arguments over whether to temporarily halt the blockbuster $69 billion acquisition, which would land Microsoft the maker of “Call of Duty” and “World of Warcraft” video games, before the highly anticipated case heads to a full trial later this year.

The Revolving Door Project on Wednesday called on Corley to recuse herself from the case “immediately,” saying her connection may violate judicial ethics standards.

The group, part of the liberal Center for Economic and Policy Research think tank, wrote that the relationship could at least create the “appearance of improper incentives” and at most directly influence the proceedings in violation of the code of conduct for federal judges.

“The public could rightfully become concerned about a judge being improperly biased if the judge’s child is employed by a corporation whose case the judge is overseeing,” wrote the group, which tracks government appointments and federal lobbying efforts.

The code of conduct states that U.S. judges should disqualify themselves in cases in which their “impartiality might reasonably be questioned,” including if a person related to them “within the third degree … could be substantially affected by the outcome of the proceeding.”

Spokespeople for the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, where Corley serves, did not return a request for comment. Microsoft, Activision Blizzard and the FTC declined to comment.

The Revolving Door Project argued that Corley’s decision on the deal could have a significant impact on Microsoft’s overall business — not just its gaming division — and that the potential impact on her son’s job could bias her judgment.

“These stakes are high enough to affect any Microsoft employee’s confidence in their employer’s financial future and thus their employment security,” the group wrote.

Former Republican FTC chairman William Kovacic said that judges “ordinarily would withdraw from the case where a close relative is currently employed with a party before the judge,” even if just to avoid the appearance of impartiality.

Charles Geyh, a law professor at Indiana University who focuses on judicial ethics, argued that the judge was probably on solid ground to stick with the case.

“A rank-and-file employee at Microsoft would probably not have an interest that could be substantially affected by the outcome of this case. … She's right to look at [the fact that] the division that would be affected by the litigation is not where her son is employed,” he said.

The group also wrote that Microsoft, which earlier this year announced it was laying off 10,000 employees, could retaliate against her son if the deal is blocked “while maintaining plausible deniability regarding their motivations,” raising more potential ethical concerns.

Geyh said that could be a concern if “there’s some reasonable evidence or suspicion that that could happen” but that, otherwise, “simply saying it as a possibility doesn't make it so.”

The FTC has not filed any public motions calling for the judge’s recusal.

“The fact that there has been no motion to recuse tells us that none of the parties is concerned,” said Stephen Gillers, a law professor at New York University who specializes in judicial ethics.

Jeff Hauser, founder and director of the Revolving Door Project, argued that the agency could have faced blowback if it tried and failed to get Corley to recuse from the case.

“Nothing antagonizes a judge with whom you might have litigation in the future like calling them recklessly biased,” he said. “What are the odds that Judge Corley would recuse if she was already choosing to brazen her way through this apparent conflict of interest?”

OpenAI sued for alleged copyright, privacy violations from using people’s data

California-based law firm Clarkson sued ChatGPT maker OpenAI, alleging the artificial-intelligence company violated copyright laws and the privacy of countless people when it scraped data from the internet to train its technologies, our colleague Gerrit De Vynck reports.

The case was filed Wednesday in federal court in the Northern District of California and concerns an unresolved area of generative AI in which large language models and image generators are trained on billions of data points across the internet without approval from the humans who first wrote or created the ingested content.

“The lawsuit seeks to test out a novel legal theory — that OpenAI violated the rights of millions of internet users when it used their social media comments, blog posts, Wikipedia articles and family recipes,” Gerrit writes.

The firm aims to represent “real people whose information was stolen and commercially misappropriated to create this very powerful technology,” said Ryan Clarkson, its managing partner. OpenAI did not respond to a request for comment.

Microsoft chief defends Activision deal in hearing against FTC

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella testified in the FTC v. Microsoft hearing in San Francisco on Wednesday over the software giant’s attempted acquisition of gaming company Activision Blizzard, our colleague Caroline O’Donovan reports for The Technology 202.

In his brief testimony, Nadella answered spoke about streaming and cloud gaming, and how Microsoft views gaming as a piece of its business — and Nadella’s compensation. Answering questions from Microsoft’s lawyers, Nadella said that he is opposed to limiting the availability of certain gaming content — such as Activision’s Call of Duty — to specific gaming consoles, such as Microsoft’s Xbox.

“It makes no economic sense and no strategic sense,” Nadella said of exclusivity. “As I said, our goal with Activision in particular — their content and, quite frankly, our content — is to get our content onto more platforms and become a fantastic publisher.”

Nadella also stated he has repeatedly reiterated his position on exclusivity to competitor Sony’s chief executive.

“Today Satya made it abundantly clear that Microsoft will honor its commitments to its partners and the gaming community to bring more games to more players,” Microsoft’s general manager of public affairs, David Cuddy, said in a statement Wednesday. “Through this deal we can help grow the gaming market in a way that benefits the entire industry.”

Regulators in the United Kingdom have also attempted to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision; the deal was approved, with concessions, in the European Union.

Revised China-focused AI chip export restrictions aimed partly at Nvidia

The Commerce Department intends to broaden export controls that would restrict sales of AI chips to China in a move aimed in part at Nvidia, Eric Martin and Jenny Leonard report for Bloomberg News.

The proposal, expected next month, revises export restrictions first announced in October that would “make it harder to sell some chips to China without a license,” Martin and Leonard write, citing people familiar with the matter. The move is aimed partly at Nvidia’s A800 chip, which was manufactured after the controls were first announced, according to the report.

“Nvidia Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress said Wednesday that the company is aware of the reports on tighter restrictions. Strong overall demand for its products means that there will be no material impact to earnings should such rules be introduced, she said at an online investor event,” the Bloomberg report says.

Wall Street investors in recent months have turned their attention to Nvidia as booming interest in AI systems has resulted in skyrocketing demand for the company’s hardware and software products that can handle the processing needed for training cutting-edge AI platforms.

