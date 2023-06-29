Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

It's the last day to read The Post for free if you're not a subscriber. As for us, this newsletter is off for the July 4th holiday. We'll see you back in your inbox next Wednesday.

July is a big month for the Medicaid program

It’s no secret: Biden officials are concerned over how states are unwinding their Medicaid rolls.

Just over two weeks ago, the federal health department granted states several new actions they could take to minimize undue coverage losses as the pandemic-era policy preventing people from losing Medicaid came to an end this spring.

Since then, at least one state — Michigan — announced it was taking up the government’s offer to impose a one-month delay on terminating certain people from the safety-net program who don’t return the necessary paperwork, giving state officials more time to conduct additional outreach.

Other states may follow suit. Roughly 10 more states are potentially interested in doing so, though they’re still in the throes of evaluating the move, according to Kate McEvoy, the executive director of the National Association of Medicaid Directors.

The intense focus — and concern — around determining who’s no longer eligible for the program comes ahead of several high-stakes moments for the Medicaid program next month. By July, nearly all states will have begun kicking people off the program, which saw enrollment grow by more than 20 million people during the pandemic.

And other changes are coming in two states: South Dakota will begin covering tens of thousands more low-income people under Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion, and Georgia is slated to launch the nation’s only Medicaid work requirement.

The Great Medicaid Unwinding

At least 1.5 million people have been cut from the Medicaid program since states were allowed to resume eligibility checks in April. That’s according to KFF, which analyzed the latest publicly available data from 26 states and D.C.

Roughly 73 percent of terminations occurred for procedural reasons among states reporting this breakdown. That can happen when people who may still be eligible for Medicaid never receive mail from the state or fail to return verification forms. But there’s a wide variation in rates of procedural disenrollments, and federal officials are particularly concerned about places where these rates are high.

That prompted the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services earlier this month to give states several new options aimed at curtailing avoidable coverage losses. That included the month-long delay on administrative terminations, as well as letting managed-care plans assist people with completing their renewal forms and allowing pharmacies to facilitate reinstating coverage.

Sara Lonardo, a CMS spokesperson, said several states have taken up some of the new flexibilities. The agency is in the process of providing technical assistance to other states that have expressed an interest. (No other additional details, such as which states, were immediately provided.)

Medicaid advocates are urging states with high rates of coverage losses for procedural reasons to pump the brakes. “I think taking a pause is a necessary step, and then during that time, the state needs to really figure out why they’re having such high procedural terminations,” said Garrett Hall, a policy analyst at Families USA, a left-leaning consumer health lobby.

Other Medicaid changes loom

Saturday is a big day for Medicaid in two states.

South Dakota will officially extend the health insurance program to roughly 52,000 more people. Voters in the red state were the latest to approve Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion, doing so with 56 percent approval at the ballot box in November.

In June, the state began enrolling newly eligible people in Medicaid. Coverage kicks in on Saturday.

South Dakota was one of the first states to begin purging its Medicaid rolls. That’s leading to a complex scenario for Medicaid advocates, who are now tasked with helping to find those who lost coverage just weeks ago and assisting them with re-enrolling in the program now that they’re eligible again.

The state’s Department of Social Services screened for those who could regain coverage under Medicaid expansion and sent a special notice at the time their Medicaid coverage was terminated. The department will also do further outreach to that same group in July, Matt Althoff, the DSS secretary, said in a statement to The Health 202.

The situation is different in Georgia. We dove into our colleague Amy Goldstein’s recent piece on the state yesterday, but it’s worth repeating because what happens in Georgia will be closely watched across the country.

The state’s program will go into effect Saturday after years of delay. Under Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s plan, Georgia will partially expand Medicaid up to the federal poverty line. Those newly enrolled will be required to work, go to college or volunteer to keep their coverage — a policy beloved by Republicans, despised by Democrats and that’s not in place anywhere else in the country.

It’s unclear how many people the new program will cover. But Medicaid advocates contend many more would gain coverage if Kemp ended his refusal to implement Obamacare’s broader expansion.

Agency alert

DOJ announces national crackdown on health-care fraud

Criminal charges have been filed against 78 people across the country for allegedly participating in various health-care fraud and opioid abuse schemes that attempted to swindle Medicare and other payers out of more than $2.5 billion, the Justice Department announced yesterday.

The defendants are accused of defrauding taxpayer-funded programs that aid the elderly and disabled, and, in some cases, using the money to purchase “exotic automobiles, jewelry and yachts.” The allegations include filing bogus telemedicine claims, paying illegal kickbacks, improperly distributing opioids and diverting prescription HIV medications.

Among those facing charges are 24 physicians and other licensed medical professionals, as well as health-care executives. In one scheme, a doctor in Washington state is accused of signing more than 2,800 fraudulent orders for orthotic braces.

The federal government has seized millions in cash, cars and real estate as part of the crackdown, which includes what Attorney General Merrick Garland described as “one of the largest health care fraud schemes ever prosecuted by the Justice Department.”

The FBI, which took part in the effort:

State scan

Judge weighs request to block large swaths of North Carolina’s new abortion ban

A federal judge said yesterday that she won’t grant a request to temporarily block large portions of the state’s revised abortion law from taking effect on Saturday, including a near-total ban on the procedure after 12 weeks of pregnancy, Gary D. Robertson reports for the Associated Press.

During the hearing, U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles called the request by Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and other plaintiffs in a legal challenge against the ban overbroad. She stressed repeatedly that she hadn’t yet settled on whether she would issue a temporary restraining order but that, if she did, it would be a “narrower injunction” limited to the specific provisions being challenged in the lawsuit.

“I don’t see any way that I’m going to enjoin Part I in its entirety,” Eagles told the attorneys, referring to the part of the law that contains the broad 12-week ban and the rules for carrying it out.

What we’re watching: Complicating any order she might issue is that the General Assembly finalized a series of late revisions to the new law earlier this week that attempt to fix many of the challenged provisions, which plaintiffs in the case argue are contradictory, unclear or unconstitutional. That legislation is currently pending before Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who has yet to say whether he will veto the measure.

Ellis Boyle, an attorney for the state’s Republican House and Senate leaders, urged Eagles to fully deny the request for a temporary restraining order, citing strong bipartisan support for the revisions in the state legislature.

Data point

👀 What we’re watching: Medicare insolvency

The U.S. debt is expected to soar to historic levels over the next 30 years, eventually reaching 181 percent of the country’s total economic output, our colleague Tony Romm reports, citing new projections released yesterday by the Congressional Budget Office.

The forecast from the nonpartisan spending scorekeeper reiterated that Social Security and Medicare still face the fast-approaching prospect of insolvency unless Congress rethinks the way they are paid for or cuts benefits. The trust funds for seniors’ retirement benefits and hospital care could be exhausted by 2032 and 2035, respectively, the CBO said.

Those estimates are slightly different from projections released in March by the Boards of Trustees of the Social Security and Medicare trust funds — a group that includes top administration officials such as Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. In their most recent report, the boards projected that the Medicare program will face automatic cuts in 2031, followed by Social Security in 2033 unless Congress intervenes, The Post’s Jeff Stein and Amy Goldstein reported.

In other health news

On tap today: The Post Rachel Levine and other experts on the medical toll of racial inequality and ways to address disparities in health care. The Post will host a conversation with Assistant Secretary for Healthand other experts on the medical toll of racial inequality and ways to address disparities in health care.

Federal judges in Kentucky and Tennessee prohibiting the use of puberty blockers and hormones for minors from taking effect while legal challenges against the bans proceed, Brendan Pierson and Daniel Trotta report for Reuters . blocked state laws prohibiting the use of puberty blockers and hormones for minors from taking effect while legal challenges against the bans proceed,andreport for

President Biden has started using a CPAP machine to , the White House confirmed yesterday after reporters noticed that the straps from the device had left indentations on his face in recent days, per our colleagues Amy B Wang and Mariana Alfaro . help with sleep apnea , the White House confirmed yesterday after reporters noticed that the straps from the device had left indentations on his face in recent days, per our colleaguesand

Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio), chair of the House select subcommittee on the coronavirus pandemic, is pressing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to American Federation of Teachers, citing concerns over the to turn over all records and communications between its outgoing director and the leader of the, citing concerns over the agency’s school reopening guidance

Health reads

Sugar rush

Thanks for reading! See y’all Wednesday.

