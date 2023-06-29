A year after Congress passed a landmark gun bill, is it working? One year after federal legislation passed to expand background checks and fund mental health interventions, are there signs the bill helped curb gun violence? One year after Congress passed a landmark gun reform bill, lawmakers discuss if it has had any impact on gun violence rates and what could come next. (Video: The Washington Post, Photo: Daron Taylor & Sarah Hashemi/The Washington Post)

The nation’s most significant gun reform legislation in 30 years started in a hideaway room in the U.S. Capitol, hours after the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Tex. On May 25, 2022, the day after the shooting, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) saw Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) then a Democrat, speaking with reporters — something uncharacteristic of her. Sinema told the gaggle in the hallway that she wanted to do something on gun laws. Murphy, who had led gun legislation talks that had failed before, took note and contacted her about joining forces.

They brought in Sens. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), and within two days after the tragedy in Texas, and almost two weeks after a mass killing at a Buffalo grocery store, “the four of us had the first meeting in my hideaway to talk about this legislation,” said Sinema in a recent phone interview, referring to an undisclosed small room some senators have inside the Capitol. “And 28 days later, we passed a bill.”

The 80-page bill known as the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act was signed into law on June 25, 2022. Looking back at it’s passage, “I think last year represented a paradigm shift. It’s going to take a while, but I think we are going to be making regular progress,” Murphy said.

At the one-year mark of its passage, we ask lawmakers what impact the bill has had so far and what could be next on the issue of guns.