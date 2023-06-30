Delaware lawmakers give final approval to budget bills for new fiscal year starting Saturday

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DOVER, Del. — Delaware lawmakers on Friday gave final approval to budget bills for the new fiscal year starting Saturday. House members voted unanimously for a $1.4 billion capital budget for construction, maintenance and transportation projects. The spending plan received unanimous approval in the Senate earlier this week. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Meanwhile, lawmakers in both chambers voted for a $72 million package of grants to community organizations, nonprofit groups and volunteer fire companies. Carney proposed a grants package of $59.8 million, but the fiscal 2024 grants bill exceeds the record $69.4 million package for fiscal 2023.

Friday’s votes follow earlier passage of an operating budget of more than $5.6 billion, an increase of roughly 10% over the previous year’s. That does not include a separate budget supplement totaling $194.5 million in one-time funds.

Democratic Gov. John Carney was expected to sign all four spending bills later in the day.

The operating budget is $124.5 million higher than what Carney proposed in January, while the one-time supplement is $130 million less than what he recommended.

The change in the supplemental bill represents a decision to address a deficit in the state’s group health insurance plan with recurring operating funds over several years, rather than a one-time lump sum. As a result, lawmakers added $48.6 million to the operating budget for group health insurance premiums.

The second major change to Carney’s recommended operating budget is an increase of $48.7 million to address expected growth in Medicaid expenditures. That’s in addition to $69.1 million in one-time funds for Medicaid in the supplemental bill, which also includes $51 million for state retiree health benefits.

The budget bill includes wage hikes for state employees depending on their pay grades. Workers making less than $50,000 a year will see increases between 7% and 9%, while those making roughly $100,000 or more will get a 3% hike. Teachers, school counselors and school librarians will get salary increases of 9%.

Government workers previously received wage hikes of 2% to 9% this year.

The 2024 budget also includes more than $100 million in additional funding for Medicaid, $29 million to meet projected school enrollment growth and $10 million to increase subsidies for child care providers. It establishes a $15 minimum wage for full-time state employees.

Lawmakers also approved more than $4 million in initial funding to reflect passage of bills legalizing recreational marijuana use and authorizing a state-licensed, regulated marijuana industry. Carney allowed the legislation to become law without his signature after vetoing a legalization bill last year.

The capital budget includes $354 million for transportation projects, which is $32 million more than Carney recommended. Lawmakers also added $45 million for the state’s “community reinvestment fund,” half of the $90 million that was allocated for this year. Carney’s proposal included no money for the fund, which provides grants to county and local governments, and nonprofit organizations for capital projects.

