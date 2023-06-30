Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

From the courts

How one university handled an affirmative action decision

The Supreme Court’s decision Thursday prohibiting race from being used in college admissions has sent waves across the country.

But the reality is that colleges and universities have been planning for this decision for a year, ever since the court announced in June 2022 it would take the case.

Universities were reluctant to chat with us about any new admissions plans until they could completely understand the details of the ruling and its implications.

But there are plenty of universities that have grappled with restrictions for others to learn from. Nine states had banned affirmative action in admissions before the court’s decision: Florida, Michigan, Washington, Nebraska, Idaho, Oklahoma, New Hampshire, California and Arizona.

We spoke with Kasey Urquidez, chief enrollment officer and dean of undergraduate admissions at the University of Arizona, where race-inclusive admissions have been restricted after voters backed Proposition 107 in 2010. This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

On whether diversity at University of Arizona changed after 2010:

In 2012, we had 39 percent of our incoming first-year students identify as a student of color, and this class, the fall of 2022, we had 47 percent identify that they were students of color. So we've continued to grow in the number of ethnically diverse students that are selecting and enrolling at the University of Arizona.

On why the diversity statistics didn’t worsen:

We are governed under the Board of Regents … and we have [an] admission policy that is part of that, which provides the academic guidelines or requirements. That helps us a lot because there’s a lot of students that are assured admission in the state of Arizona, in state and out of state [if they have a high school GPA of] 3.0 and higher. So there’s not a ton that has to be looked at specifically by a reviewer because those students are automatically assured admission based on our Board of Regents policy.

It’s a very diverse state so we have a lot of great diversity coming from those students.

There’s not a huge number of students that fall below that that are looking to come to our institutions, but if there are, the reviewers are really focused on the things that are specific to academics, and how students challenge themselves in their high school and the coursework. They’re not using race as a factor. It might be available to see but it’s not something that they’re using and we do a lot of training about how decisions are made specific to the academic preparation, coursework, rigor and what they’ve experienced in high school.

On additional diversity efforts:

We do a lot of outreach efforts to all students. So I think that through that outreach that we do, where it might be postcards where we show diverse students and real students on our campus, the phone calls we make and the follow up — I think that all of that that we’re doing for all students really does help to show the diversity of our campus and what we want to have as our student body.

On whether hardship should be taken into consideration:

We do allow students to share with us a personal statement or through their essay and we do ask them if there’s anything that’s adversely affected their grades and their academic preparation.

If a student has really overcome some of those things we do utilize that to help us to say, “Hey, this student has been working since eighth grade and providing for their family — like they obviously have a few extra ‘Bs’ here and there [but] it is not necessarily indicative that they can’t do the work.” So we utilize that information to really help us. But again, it’s not specific to the color of individuals’ skin.

On a program that covers the cost of tuition for students from federally recognized tribes:

Based on previous SCOTUS rulings [that determined Native American was a political group, not a racial group], we are continuing with that.

On the impact of scholarships and financial aid:

We do have private donors or private dollars that come in for students that are for a specific background of student, for example. But the university is not involved in any of that selection process or actual awarding of those dollars, so we ensure that we’re not providing those funds through state funds.

We created so many programs as a state and as an institution over the years since Prop 107 passed to really support low-income students which come from all backgrounds to ensure that we were supporting them in a broader way than we ever had.

The University of Colorado at Boulder Chancellor Philip DiStefano last night sent along the outlines of how they will continue to work to ensure diversity remains at their school:

Employ admission processes that consider the whole student and their ability to succeed in our academically rigorous and supportive environment;

Aggressively recruit students from minoritized backgrounds;

Award financial aid to students demonstrating academic promise and financial need;

Create welcoming living and learning communities; and

Amplify the voices of marginalized communities.

Everything you need to know about the Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling from The Post:

The campaign

What the GOP’s opposition to LGBTQ+ rights looked like this Pride Month

It’s the last day of Pride Month, and our colleagues are out with a new piece on the GOP-led upheaval over LGBTQ+ rights. Many Republicans spent June criticizing Pride celebrations, and some resurfaced opposition to same-sex marriage, Isaac Arnsdorf, Josh Dawsey and Hannah Knowles report.

And those attacks coincide with signs of a shift in public opinion, with opposition to LGBTQ+ rights rising again, especially among Republicans, polling shows. Many conservative strategists and activists attribute the shift to a perception that the LGBTQ+ rights movement has gone too far, particularly with programming for children, public displays of Pride symbols and gender-affirming health care for minors.

The numbers: “The : “The latest Gallup survey found that acceptance of same-sex relations fell this year to 64 percent, from a high of 71 percent in 2022. The decline among Republicans was 15 points to 41 percent, the lowest share in Gallup’s polling since 2014. A Pew survey in the fall found 55 percent of Republicans viewed same-sex marriage being legal as bad for society.”

Some of this month’s anti-LGBTQ+ moves from the right:

In Congress , Republicans proposed banning Pride flags at government buildings.

On the campaign trail, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis solicited donations by showing President Biden in front of a Pride flag. “When did we start accepting this as the norm?” one message asked.

What is Moms for Liberty — and how did the fledgling group becoming a GOP kingmaker?

Moms for Liberty didn’t exist three years ago. Now the education-focused pressure group is drawing unprecedented attention from Republican presidential candidates. Our colleagues Hannah Natanson and Hannah Knowles dove into what the group stands for and how it’s attracted so much attention from GOP candidates — five of whom are attending the organization’s Philadelphia convention this weekend. Here’s an excerpt:

“A month ago, the Southern Poverty Law Center declared Moms for Liberty an ‘extremist group’ devoted to spreading ‘messages of anti-inclusion and hate.’”

“This weekend, five Republican presidential candidates — including front-runner Donald Trump and his leading rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — plan to take the stage at a Moms for Liberty summit in Philadelphia, highlighting their conviction that educational issues will mobilize their base in the 2024 election. It also signals how polarized education politics have become — and spotlights the veneration with which conservatives now regard Moms for Liberty, a group that didn’t exist three years ago but which today boasts more than 100,000 members across 44 states.”

What we're watching

At the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is expected to hand down its last decisions of the term today on the Biden’s student loan forgiveness program and whether the First Amendment protects a business owner who doesn’t want to make wedding websites for same-sex couples.

Take a look at the remaining big cases (and check out The Post’s case tracker while you’re here):

Student loan forgiveness: Biden v. Nebraska , Department of Education v. Brown

Free speech and gay wedding websites: 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis

At the White House

Biden will head to Camp David this afternoon to spend the weekend there.

On the campaign trail

Midnight is the fundraising deadline for presidential, Senate and House candidates, so brace yourselves for a flurry of last-minute fundraising emails today. President Biden and the Republican presidential candidates who announced after March 31 — including former vice president Mike Pence, Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.), former New Jersey governor Chris Christie and DeSantis — will need to disclose next month how much they raised and who gave to their campaigns for the first time this cycle.

We’ll also be tracking how much Senate and House candidates raised, including the three Democrats — Reps. Katie Porter, Adam Schiff and Barbara Lee — vying to succeed Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein in California, a notoriously expensive state to campaign.

The Data

Who has student loan debt in America, visualized

Who has student loan debt in America, visualized: “Millions of Americans rely on the federal government to cover the cost of college. Education loans have existed for generations, but borrowing only really took off in the past two decades,” Alyssa Fowers and Danielle Douglas-Gabriel report.

Student debt is most prevalent among Americans aged 25 to 34. Sixty-seven percent of student loan borrowers are under 40, according to the Sixty-seven percent of student loan borrowers are under 40, according to the New York Federal Reserve , but only 57 percent of balances are owed by those under 40. In other words, people with larger balances are more likely to be older likely due to borrowing for graduate school.”

“Among the fastest-growing categories of student loan borrowers over the past two decades are Black students and people ages 50 and older, according to the most recent Federal Reserve data. The median income of households with student loans is $76,400, and 7 percent of borrowers are below the poverty line.”

The Media

Must reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

Viral

And we’re on the edge of our seats 👀

Not the Supreme Court treating the student loan decision like a season finale — Dominique Johnson-Campbell (@dchanelj) June 29, 2023

